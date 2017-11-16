Jason Momoa knew at 8 years old that Lisa Bonet is the woman for him
When he was 8 years old, he saw Lisa on a tv show and said 'I WANT THAT ONE' and years and years later he met her at a jazz club, he got dreadlocks for her, and fanboyed when he met her and convinced her to take him home...
source
How did you meet your partner, ontd?
Edited at 2017-11-16 01:49 am (UTC)
I'd be quenched with Aquaman tho
I'd give it a serious eyeroll if he said this when he was a teenager or older
they're such a hot couple
My sorta GF works at the hospital where I was on rotation earlier this year.
That coupled with his rape "jokes" is a suspect look.
Edited at 2017-11-16 01:53 am (UTC)
too bad he absolutely never grew up in personality :/
I think Grown-ish might incorporate some of that, so that's prob the reason why I'd tune in to see what's up. Yara's style is so cute. Totally vibin
Lisa/Denise would nhft, omg.
"I was like, 'mommy, I want that one!' I was like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you."