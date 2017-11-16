Jason Momoa knew at 8 years old that Lisa Bonet is the woman for him

He needs to cut the blond part off his hair. It looks ratty. Reply

rolling my eyes @ “i want that one” like women are a commodity. also he looks like he smells like a dumpster.



Edited at 2017-11-16 01:49 am (UTC)

he's seriously fugly Reply

If you said this several years ago before he turned out problematic, I'd gasp irl. But now... *shrugs* he's too much a dudebro. So carry on.



I'd be quenched with Aquaman tho

He is far from ugly, and I should find him hot. But there's something that makes me so uncomfortable about him. Idk what tho. Reply

dude he was 8



I'd give it a serious eyeroll if he said this when he was a teenager or older

He was 8, calm the fuck down Reply

lmao i knew this would be a post





they're such a hot couple

They're like..intimidatingly attractive Reply

How did you meet your partner, ontd?



My sorta GF works at the hospital where I was on rotation earlier this year.

bitch you out here giving me hope! i start rotations in feb and will def still be single by then smh.

ew. Isn't he also a creep? Reply

He’s talking like it’s some sort of pick your own lobster at the seafood place downtown. Reply

"I want that one"



That coupled with his rape "jokes" is a suspect look.

Yeah it's weird to think about him being at age 8 and is all like "I WANT THAT ONE!". Like, you were 8. But lmao this takes dreams coming true on another whole level I guess 😪 Reply

He was hot when he was young and on baywatch. I don’t understand what happened.



Edited at 2017-11-16 01:53 am (UTC)

Omg yes I never made the connection my mind is blown rn Reply

he was almost too pretty during those days. Reply

so fresh faced and precious

Reply

lol redhead is a babe didn't even notice him tbh Reply

wow!



too bad he absolutely never grew up in personality :/

Yup. Damn I wasted much of my life watching that show just for him. Reply

I wish he would just not talk, or at least think if what he's about to say sounds creepy before he says it. Reply

was Jason ever hotter with short hair Reply

yes Reply

I think Grown-ish might incorporate some of that, so that's prob the reason why I'd tune in to see what's up. Yara's style is so cute. Totally vibin Lmaaao. Lisa was and still is the QUEEN. Will never forget Ha impacT in the show on me growing up; literally everything. ADW with her was iconic. Love her. So proud of her. #blackexcellence

I hope that they will ditch the "white best friend in Grow-ish. Her "I'm not really white I'm Jewish and I made out with a black guy once!" exhausted me. She was not funny. Reply

Wow I must've missed that. Fix it gurl @yara/zoey.



Lisa/Denise would nhft, omg.

was that in the backdoor pilot or the trailer? because i think they ditched the girl that was in the backdoor pilot, but i could just have misremembered what she looked like Reply

I loved A Different World. I think it's part of the reason I was looking forward to college so much--they made it look so fun. Reply

This is not creepy at all. Reply

He is a beautiful man but he seems like a disgusting person. OP, you left out the best part:



"I was like, 'mommy, I want that one!' I was like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you."

Weird how he got that locked down after those years. Dude was 8. Like, did he make a vision board or what? Reply

BISH, I'm fucking YELLING @ vision board!!!

That's so creepy. Reply

I can totally relate Reply

Have we forgiven him for saying he loves getting to rape beautiful women on GoT? Reply

He apparently came out and apologized for it. Reply

not me, miriel Reply

You know he's not really raping women.... It was an insensitive joke. It was wrong but he's not a rapist. Reply

yes, because we all confused his remarks with him actually being a rapist. that was our problem. Reply

