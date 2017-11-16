deadpool

Jason Momoa knew at 8 years old that Lisa Bonet is the woman for him


When he was 8 years old, he saw Lisa on a tv show and said 'I WANT THAT ONE' and years and years later he met her at a jazz club, he got dreadlocks for her, and fanboyed when he met her and convinced her to take him home...

