November 15th, 2017, 07:00 pm witchpop Tove Lo performs "Disco Tits @ Jimmy Fallon Blue Lips may or may not have leaked, if you heard it, what are you favorite songs? 👀Source Tagged: european celebrities, jimmy fallon, live performance, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
Blue Lips > Lady Wood > QOTC (even tho QOTC is still a 9/10)
buy The Cure on itunes
nnnn sis
Light Beams
Disco Tits
shedontknowbutsheknows
Don't Ask, Don't Tell
Bitches
Romantics
Cycles
Bad Days
Hey, You Got Drugs?
I hope she announces a tour on friday
Edited at 2017-11-16 01:39 am (UTC)
i need ha to bring back that QOTC sound
Edited at 2017-11-16 03:28 am (UTC)