Link Reply

Thread

Link

i was kind of disappointed by the album :( i'm hoping it's a grower Reply

Thread

Link

that's how I felt about lady wood and now I love it. I haven't listened to blue lips so I'm trying to stay optimistic lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww, i hope you like it more than i do right now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also, this is a really horrible performance... omg. what is happening Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love it honestly, I might love it more than Lady Wood ....but that could be the fresh factor but right now



Blue Lips > Lady Wood > QOTC (even tho QOTC is still a 9/10) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SIS if you have the goods can you PM me like last time 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

girl can you be my angel one more time... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can someone msg me a link pleasee Reply

Thread

Link

OP deserves a medal for all the Tove Lo promotion on ONTD Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, she's so hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she aigh. also i didn't know this how you pronounced her name



buy The Cure on itunes Reply

Thread

Link

it's actually toveh lo I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't @ hosts not doing their homework then lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's really pronounced Tovuh Lew Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it's more like too-veh loo, like "to the loo" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

buy The Cure on itunes



nnnn sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My favorite songs are



Light Beams

Disco Tits

shedontknowbutsheknows

Don't Ask, Don't Tell

Bitches

Romantics

Cycles

Bad Days

Hey, You Got Drugs?





I hope she announces a tour on friday



Edited at 2017-11-16 01:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She's got "lupus" like Gaga and not touring. Just kidding. Tove knows how to handle her drugs. Three continent tour coming yer way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shedontknowbutsheknows is SO GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can someone pm me a link, pretty please? Reply

Thread

Link

link plsssss Reply

Thread

Link

Underrated queen! Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I had heard it already. Reply

Thread

Link

i wasnt a fan of ladywood but i'm still excited to hear!



i need ha to bring back that QOTC sound Reply

Thread

Link

this is nothing like Lady Wood, it's sick production, awesome lyrics but very experimental Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can someone provide me with a link pls Reply

Thread

Link

[ spoiler ] lol it's on kingdom leaks, y'all Reply

Thread

Link

Dumb q, but legit site? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not dumb at all. it's legit, i've used it plenty. first place i checked when reputation leaked lol i downloaded Blue Lips to check and make sure



Edited at 2017-11-16 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

link meeeee Reply

Thread

Link

She's so good live. I'm hoping she tours the US again. Reply

Thread

Link