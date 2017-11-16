Mark Schwahn Suspended From The Royals
‘The Royals’ Showrunner Mark Schwahn Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation https://t.co/iz1Xzywfn9— Variety (@Variety) November 15, 2017
- Lionsgate has cut ties with him and will continue their investigation
- 4th season has wrapped and will premiere in March
- Mark Schwahn's reps have yet to comment
ha suffer!
and since the season wrapped, they can just cancel it while they're at it. crew and writers' room staff have already moved on to or are in the process of getting other jobs.
I have never watched that show but I hope it doesn't get cancelled. It has lots of fans and a very large crew whose job is exactly the show, so cancelling it would be unfair. It's pretty much the same thing the OTH female cast said the other day; that they want the fans to remember the show for what it was and what it meant, rather than remembering what happened BTS with Mark and his actions.
yeah ia, i wanted it to get cancelled at first cos i figured it was the only option, but if they can have someone else take over then thats good. i honestly think thats the only reason OTH went on for so long - because they wanted to keep the crew employed.
"Many of us were told, during filming, that coming forward to talk about this culture would result in our show being canceled and hundreds of lovely, qualified, hard-working, and talented people losing their jobs. This is not an appropriate amount of pressure to put on young girls."
Also, I know next to nothing about E! (other that they air the Kardashians and that they straight up ignored a pilot that Bethany Joy Lenz was very excited about) but I wonder if they've opened another/an investigation regarding "The Royals" - and if their actors/staff have been assaulted by him.
obviously, if your show films june/july - april, you don't have to pick up an entire new show, but if you have a show with a shorter episode count, you might be unemployed half the year if you don't.
Uhh.... it literally romanticizes date rape as a major plot point?
I know this probably had nothing to do with it, but I started tweeting the hashtag #BoycottEnews to the E! account a few hours ago in response to Sophia Bush's tweet and I saw a few people pick it up. So I am going to tell myself that my little protest had an effect (even though it probably didn't) (:
But that date rape plot point is cool, eh?
but he better get fired ultimately
Also, I did not know this show was still on. A FOURTH season?!?