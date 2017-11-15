Forever 21 Is Selling Selena Quintanilla Clothes

I thought she had a great talent and i wished i had her figure. She was perfection



Edited at 2017-11-15 11:31 pm (UTC)

Whites are being super extra about Selena rn for some reason

white people will do anything to be edgy, it's the cornerstone of white culture.

no lie

I've been noticin a huge influx of Selena-mania in my area too.

Not only whites (although they are the most annoying ones), but some Latinos too. I understand she was a huge idol of the Latino and Chicano community and she deserved all the recognition, she was very talented, but every Remezcla/Mitu/Flama like webpage goes always so overboard... It's weird to me, because some people irl seem to expect Latin Americans to be crazy about her too, but I never really knew most of her music until I got to the US.

the hipster repertory theaters in la did selena screenings not long ago so that was prob part of it for my area

mte

As usual, theyre so transparent and annoying. Like, I grew up in a Mexican neighborhood (I'm not Mexican) and while i heard her music a lot, I don't have that same connection to her that my friends did and would never pretend to. IDK why whites have to be like this, its so irritating and infuriating considering none of them supported her while she was alive.

it honestly feels like a gringo phenomenon~ and not just whites, like ishumy mentioned. i guess they think she's culturally significant to all latinos, it's weird.

Eww at this blatant corporate capitalization off of a tragedy, mess.

I mean it's been done with 2Pac, Biggie, Kurt, and Aaliyah

I at least wish with Aaliyah that they would allow us to buy her later albums in mp3 form

lol I was going to say, F21 should just start a dead celebrities line

No

I noticed this and thought it was weird af.

so clothes with selena's face on them? I thought they were selling (replicas of) famous outfits she wore from the title.

Same. I thought there was going to be some fast fashion version of her Astrodome jumpsuit or something

Gurl, you know they ain't creative enough for that. Bare minimum for the most profit.

teens not even born in the 90s wearing these need to chill

i just had a huge argument with my friend today about whether it's "anything for selenas" or "anything for salinas"

weigh in ontd



weigh in ontd Reply

Definitely Selenas

"Anything for selenas, with an sssss, it was weird."

this

yeah obviously

Selenas with an S

apparently it happened irl and it's selenas

anything for selenassses bussss

I always say "Selenas" when referencing this scene because that is how most people say it, but in the movie it has always sounded like "Salinas" to me.



Reply

thank y'all for getting with the winning team



i would send her this thread but i don't need ppl knowing i'm on ontd lol Reply

Selenas for sure

lmao it's definitely anything for selenas. Like, shout it. ANYTHING FOR SELENASSS!!!

How does Salinas even make sense?

Parent

anything for selennaaaaaaaaa

i would rock the red one

The red one is v 90s

90's style will never die.

i'm side eyeing all of this.

So los Quintanilla will approve of this but won’t approve of Chris show 🤔🤔



Her dad ain’t shit and wasn’t ever shit lbr Reply

or it's not approved and it'll be pulled off the shelves in a week

It's approved the shirts have the official logo on them they're selling them at hot topic and Ross too

ugh

so are target and ross

clothes w her face on them are randomly everywhere rn, i guess her fam is making bank off the 90s revival (idk a lot about them so idk if that's good or bad?) Reply

Supposedly her dad is always looking to make a buck off of her name/image. And blocked her huband's attempt to make a TV series based off a book he wrote.

http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/latin/6524460/selena-hologram-confirmed-quintanilla-family



Edited at 2017-11-16 12:52 am (UTC) Best believe her family is in on this since they are very controlling of her image. I remember them wanting to do a tour with a hologram of her. Last I heard it was cancelled. Reply

Rip forever queen, that said her family was and will be trash. Abraham probably is grateful he can keep milking her daughter's legacy.

What's the deal with her dad?

