Forever 21 Is Selling Selena Quintanilla Clothes
Forever 21 Is Selling Selena Quintanilla Clothes–And We Want Them All https://t.co/yGzzwVepDu— People (@people) September 14, 2017
Add another to your collection 💞💞#Selena Shop now: https://t.co/cAk5VQ8pIv pic.twitter.com/zXSKKdc0dK— Forever 21 (@Forever21) November 13, 2017
la reina 👑👑👑— Forever 21 (@Forever21) October 17, 2017
Shop Selena shirts here: https://t.co/X1iKvYJiT7 pic.twitter.com/Nf6mDg99tU
Forever 21 Is Selling Selena Quintanilla Clothes
Source:
https://twitter.com/people/status/908425413998841856
https://twitter.com/Forever21/status/929891566667403264
https://twitter.com/Forever21/status/920364807563329537
Edited at 2017-11-15 11:31 pm (UTC)
weigh in ontd
i would send her this thread but i don't need ppl knowing i'm on ontd lol
Selenas for sure
Her dad ain’t shit and wasn’t ever shit lbr
clothes w her face on them are randomly everywhere rn, i guess her fam is making bank off the 90s revival (idk a lot about them so idk if that's good or bad?)
http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/latin/6524460/selena-hologram-confirmed-quintanilla-family
Edited at 2017-11-16 12:52 am (UTC)