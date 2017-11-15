Jenna Elfman & Garret Dillahunt Join 'Fear the Walking Dead'

This is the second Scientologist part of the series. Who behind the scenes is on miscaviges’s payroll Reply

Who was the first? Reply

The Masterson sister. Reply

That rapist Danny Masterson's little sister. She plays Tara on the original show. Reply

The casting agent for TWD is Xenu Reply

I guess this means The Gifted will probably be cancelled Reply

he's only recurring on The Gifted. Reply

Dont speak that into existence. Reply

noooo I'm really enjoying that show Reply

don't even sir.... Reply

are the rebooting the show as a comedy because of the ratings drop over the years? Reply

I am going off topic in my own post to ask: did the formatting of ONTD change a couple days ago for everyone? Because when I make a post and look at it in preview, it still has the same purple background and formatting as always, but once I send it through, all of ONTD is white now with different formatting and I kind of hate it. Reply

Still looks purple to me! Reply

Thank you for answering, bb! I have no idea what happened but it's really annoying and just harder to read. I don't know how to fix it. Reply

Did you click the readability option? Reply

I’m having the same issue on my phone. Reply

Garret was awesome on Raising Hope Reply

Every time he talks on The Gifted I just hear Burt Chance. I loved that show. Reply

I wish he'd been Negan tbh Reply

I don't watch TWD anymore but I would have continued solely for him. He makes everything interesting. (I actually preferred him in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles so far.) Reply

I miss Raising Hope. It was quaint. Reply

no @ jenna elfman. actually, no @ more white people joining fear period. idontwantthese.jpg Reply

a scientologist at that, too. Reply

definitely part of why i don't want jenna getting a check. she generally sucks too. Reply

Love Garret. I think he would have made a better Negan than JDM.



Ugh @ Jenna though. Can’t stand her.



I want Qaletaqa and Lee to be back. They were my faves from last season. Reply

Well, if they thought I was gonna catch up with season three before season four started... they just quashed that.



Not even Alycia can keep me into this show. Reply

Same Reply

I was gonna catch up with this but forget it now Reply

Weird casting choices. Not really interested.



currently midway through its third season



I though this season ended. Reply

It did. Article also says Dayton Callie appeared on the second and third seasons. Shows how much people pay attention to this show, tbh. Reply

Wait, did it? I thought that was the midseason finale. Let me check - I have a hard time keeping track.



Dang, you're right. I thought it was coming back with eight episodes after TWD's midseason finale but it already finished the season. I'll fix it.



Edited at 2017-11-16 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

I am so sad that Walking Dead has become soooo boring! It's like all the quality died with Glenn.



I will give Fear one more chance since they are getting a new show runner. Reply

ikr when they killed glenn and brought in negan they killed the life of the show. its such a shame how boring season 8 has been (altho i liked ep 4) Reply

really, that's when it died? pretty sure it happened when he dove under that dumpster Reply

