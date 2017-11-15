Jenna Elfman & Garret Dillahunt Join 'Fear the Walking Dead'


Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg) and Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope, The Mindy Project) have both signed on as series regulars for season four of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead prequel series recently completed its third season. Showrunners have teased an upcoming "crossover" between Fear and the original series in season 4 but have been mum on details.

Elfman posted on Instagram: "So honored to be part of this" along with an image touting the crossover with the words "The Worlds Collide".

Dillahunt will be the third alumnus of Deadwood to appear on Fear; in addition to series lead Kim Dickens, Dayton Callie appeared on the second and third seasons.

Back in 2015, Dillahunt was vocal about wanting to play villain Negan on the original series, a role that ultimately went to Jeffrey Dean Morgan:





