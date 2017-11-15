Jenna Elfman & Garret Dillahunt Join 'Fear the Walking Dead'
Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg) and Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope, The Mindy Project) have both signed on as series regulars for season four of Fear the Walking Dead.
The Walking Dead prequel series recently completed its third season. Showrunners have teased an upcoming "crossover" between Fear and the original series in season 4 but have been mum on details.
Elfman posted on Instagram: "So honored to be part of this" along with an image touting the crossover with the words "The Worlds Collide".
Dillahunt will be the third alumnus of Deadwood to appear on Fear; in addition to series lead Kim Dickens, Dayton Callie appeared on the second and third seasons.
Back in 2015, Dillahunt was vocal about wanting to play villain Negan on the original series, a role that ultimately went to Jeffrey Dean Morgan:
1) It's true, I am a @WalkingDead_AMC fan. I want #Negan. They are looking at some great actors and will make the best choice for the show.— Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) November 6, 2015
2) So surprised and grateful for all the support my public lobbying has received. Thank you. If not #Negan then something else someday! #WD— Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) November 6, 2015
Ugh @ Jenna though. Can’t stand her.
I want Qaletaqa and Lee to be back. They were my faves from last season.
Not even Alycia can keep me into this show.
currently midway through its third season
I though this season ended.
Dang, you're right. I thought it was coming back with eight episodes after TWD's midseason finale but it already finished the season. I'll fix it.
Edited at 2017-11-16 12:34 am (UTC)
I will give Fear one more chance since they are getting a new show runner.