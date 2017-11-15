Drake goes off on man at one of his concerts for groping women in the crowd

That's nice.





He didn't try to fuck up his human trafficking friend tho. Instead he threw him a "got out of jail" party. : ) Reply

I’ve heard this referenced before and have read a brief synopsis, but where can i read the full story? Reply

http://soletstalkabout.com/post/115951716460/drakes-human-trafficking-buddy-is-out-of-jail





"Last year, Travis Savoury aka Baka aka Not Nice was charged with six crimes in connection to human trafficking after a 22-year-old woman was forced into prostitution and then made to hand over all of her money.



Baka just gout of jail and Drake is really excited about it."





http://www.thefader.com/2015/04/08/drakes-friend-baka-is-out-of-jail-and-back-on-the-road Reply

he signed Baka to his label this June. I'm still waiting on an OPed exposing Drake and dragging him for enabling it. Reply

From what I read he was never charged with prostitution and trafficking but was charged with 6 months in prison for assault for pushing her during an argument. Reply

Men at concerts get so disgusting. Reply

ive never been in a pit but getting out of a concert is HELL (i.e. harassment) when its an artist males like and there is a ton of guys there



Edited at 2017-11-15 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Not a concert but I was leaving the crowd of a foam party and a guy stuck his hand in my short and grabbed my vagina as I was walking to get out of the crowd. It was such a horrible experience Reply

cool...did the guy get kicked out? Reply

1) is he always that close to his audience?

2) this makes me nervous that now my faves can me see my white-have-no-rhythm ass struggle dancing in the crowd. Reply

i don't think so. it kinda looks like its at a club as opposed to a stadium/concert venue? Reply

it was the after party Reply

This is more staged than a Hiddleswift pap stroll but it's still a good message! Reply

Why would it be staged? Reply

Sis, you answered your own question with your first comment. 😘 Reply

not a fan of his music but good on him. i wish more artists were willing to call this out when they see it happening. Reply

Fuck him he's friends with a human trafficker Reply

This is pure performance coming from him but at least that woman was stood up for. Reply

exactly. i know him for a fact to be deeeeeply misogynistic. Reply

His songs reflect this deeply 🤢 Reply

This happened to me when I was 15. Would’ve enjoyed seeing this guy get his ass stomped on in the video above even though I hate violence tbh. Reply

good that he's calling it out but that's rich coming from him lol Reply

