Drake goes off on man at one of his concerts for groping women in the crowd
Drake Goes off on Creepy Guy Touching Girls in the Crowd [VIDEO] https://t.co/vAclHpG6q1 pic.twitter.com/8T29O6I9tT— HOT 97 (@HOT97) November 15, 2017
Drake interrupted a performance to call out a man who was apparently groping women in the audience. He told him to stop before he “f*cked him up.”
He didn't try to fuck up his human trafficking friend tho. Instead he threw him a "got out of jail" party. : )
"Last year, Travis Savoury aka Baka aka Not Nice was charged with six crimes in connection to human trafficking after a 22-year-old woman was forced into prostitution and then made to hand over all of her money.
Baka just gout of jail and Drake is really excited about it."
http://www.thefader.com/2015/04/08/drakes-friend-baka-is-out-of-jail-and-back-on-the-road
