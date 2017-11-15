WB tried to hide Justice League's Rotten Tomatoes score but an app leaked it.... and the score is...



- Rotten Tomatoes recently announced it would be holding back the score for Justice League until Thursday, November 16, the day before its release.
- Rotten Tomatoes is owned by Fandango, also owned by Warner Bros. who made Justice League.
- Flixster, the social movie app, is linked to RT services and unwittingly revealed the score. And the score is...

48%. Justice League is Certified Rotten Flop!


