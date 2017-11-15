WB tried to hide Justice League's Rotten Tomatoes score but an app leaked it.... and the score is...
Warner Bros. delayed #JusticeLeague's Rotten Tomatoes score, but this app reveals it https://t.co/KBEZZxewJx pic.twitter.com/JJqD7gUOSj— Fast Company (@FastCompany) 15 de noviembre de 2017
- Rotten Tomatoes recently announced it would be holding back the score for Justice League until Thursday, November 16, the day before its release.
- Rotten Tomatoes is owned by Fandango, also owned by Warner Bros. who made Justice League.
- Flixster, the social movie app, is linked to RT services and unwittingly revealed the score. And the score is...
48%. Justice League is Certified Rotten Flop!
Source
ONTD, were you expecting that number?
good.
The score better not fucking change lmao
When are they gonna kick Zack Snyder off these projects for good. How can someone make 3 multi-million dollar disasters in a row and keep their job.
but really. it looks terrible. the cgi looks awful on trailers.
The CGI also looked terrible on Wonder Woman. It was so distracting.
I actually paid a matinee price for it and was looking forward to it because I love Harley Quinn and I get tired of shiny good guy hero stories so I was like, yeah if they nail this it will be great!!
So naive. So innocent. It was seriously worse than even my lowest expectations.
i've never felt like i wish i could erase part of my memory. need to reclaim my time tbh.
also, why is Mera in like NONE of the promotional stuff
thor sucked too so whatever
Not that I'd know about that.