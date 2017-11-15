Emmy Rossum Uses Twitter to Help Find Her Relative

idk man. It's cool that this turned out positively for her but, in general, I don't like when people do this on social media. What if that person doesn't want to be found? Reply

i don't think they were missing as such Reply

met Reply

I’m sure she’s going to destroy this person’s life. Reply

Did you not understand the part where I said 'in general'. Or the part where I said that I was happy her situation turned out well?



Edited at 2017-11-16 02:57 am (UTC)

Oh sorry, I wasn’t being sarcastic but I understand why you’d think that. (Seriously.) I am serious when I say that I think that Emmy Rossum, who is a bad person, will destroy this person’s life. Reply

what's the context of this? did they grow distant or something? Reply

Her parents were separated and she only met her father twice so maybe it's her aunt on his side? Reply

thank you, i was confused too Reply

ah, I'm glad she was able to find them :) Reply

I've always low key stanned for her, still stubbornly holding on to the "should've been cast as Belle" grudge



I started Shameless last month and I'm loving her in it, even when she's supposed to look tired/sans makeup/haggard she's still beautiful to me. Forgot she was 17/18 doing POTO, thought she was older. Reply

I remember being really surprised how young she was in POTO, too. She really didn't look like a teenager (and I mean this in the most positive way lol). I actually remember going 'ooooh' when at the end of the movie, they show Christine's tomb stone and reveal that she was only 16 during the actual plot. Reply

OMG, she would have been a great Belle. I wish I didn't read this comment, now I feel like crap. Oop. Reply

She would have been a perfect Belle, it's a crime Disney didn't cast her. Reply

Bad comment Reply

Why does it say Emily a bunch of times Reply

Right? Her name is fucking Emmanuelle.



I hate when people decide they can rename people.



My brother in law does this. All the time. Reply

I’m wondering if OP just goofed by accident? Idk. Reply

Lol! I wasn't tryna rename her it was a dumbass accident. I know she goes by Emmy. Reply

OMG, I don't know why, but fixing it now. Reply

Lol it ok bb Reply

Emmy Rossum is a hardcore asshole who hates disabled people and sick people. She knocked people out of their wheelchairs in high school. Nothing she does is sincere. Fuck her. Reply

"Emmy Rossum is a hardcore asshole who hates disabled people and sick people. She knocked people out of their wheelchairs in high school. Nothing she does is sincere. Fuck her."



What ? omg 0_0 Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

