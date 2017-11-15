Emmy Rossum Uses Twitter to Help Find Her Relative






*) Emmy tweeted some info about an aunt she was looking for.
*) Newsday reported about the tweet which led to Emmy's uncle-in-law discovering it.
*) Her cousin, Ashley, responded on twitter that they wanted to see Emmy.

“I was wondering why she would be trying to look now,” said Ashley Minichini, who lives in Suffolk County but declined to say which community. “I thought that’s really nice of her. It made me really happy.”

