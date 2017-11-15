Emmy Rossum Uses Twitter to Help Find Her Relative
Update. Found my aunt and three cousins. Thanks to all online who helped!!!— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 13, 2017
*) Emmy tweeted some info about an aunt she was looking for.
*) Newsday reported about the tweet which led to Emmy's uncle-in-law discovering it.
*) Her cousin, Ashley, responded on twitter that they wanted to see Emmy.
“I was wondering why she would be trying to look now,” said Ashley Minichini, who lives in Suffolk County but declined to say which community. “I thought that’s really nice of her. It made me really happy.”
SOURCE
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-11-16 02:57 am (UTC)
I started Shameless last month and I'm loving her in it, even when she's supposed to look tired/sans makeup/haggard she's still beautiful to me. Forgot she was 17/18 doing POTO, thought she was older.
I hate when people decide they can rename people.
My brother in law does this. All the time.
What ? omg 0_0