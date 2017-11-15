nick and jess

Zoella's advent calendar for tweens was terrible and her excuse was even worse




Zoella—who has 12 million YouTube subscribers and 11.2 million Instagram followers—released a £50 advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.

People have been complaining because they believe it does not warrant a £50 price tag. Poundland even made fun of it:










Zoella addressed the problem in the end of her latest vlog: "I love the product. I am all about the creativity, from a design to a product (...) Where my input ends is there. Once that product is done and I am happy with it, the retailer can decide how much they sell that for. That's completely out of my decision making"



The retailer decided to slash the price to £25 during its "Christmas promotion."

In the middle of the backlash people found old tweets from Zoella with homophobic and classist remaks, that she addressed on twitter:





source: mashable, Zoella, Zoella's video, JaackMaate's video, the old tweets, Poundland
Tagged: