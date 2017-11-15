Zoella's advent calendar for tweens was terrible and her excuse was even worse

Who would want any of that useless crap. Reply

I love Poundland thanks to Ashens. Reply

Pretty much all advent calendars are crap. Reply

the chocolate ones are fun!



The beauty ones I don't get unless you're rich af, especially from just like one brand - surely you von't like every single product in it. The department store ones make a bit more sense, but still are a longshot. Reply

Not if you get chocolate or beer. Reply

$55 and here are 15 "deluxe" samples!!! Reply

I love the lego ones. My son has gotten a pretty rad thomas the train one the last few years that was pretty good. All the adult ones suck though. Reply

the tea ones are my favvvveee. Reply

lol it's not even for a full month? it's not even a real christmas advent calendar then. Reply

Lol yep, I’ve noticed that some advent calendars like the Benefit one are only for 12 days, how is that a proper advent calendar?! The whole point of them is you’re supposed to get a little something on every day of the month leading up to Xmas



Edited at 2017-11-16 12:13 am (UTC) Reply

is she really that popular? like... what does she do? Reply

not as much anymore and she's a YouTuber Reply

it's actually really sad how little she does on the vlogs. i can't imagine how unfulfilling her life must be. running a business is cool- but one that's all about you and really only sells utter crap to people much much younger than you? she's clearly trying to break outta that mold and appeal to older people with lifestyle products, but no one seems to be buying into it. Reply

I hate her so much and that stupid smile she does Reply

Lord, I feel like an asshole for agreeing with you, but I feel this comment so hard.



She clearly has (erroneously, because she's very attractive) discerned that she has one dumb angle for her face that works, so she constantly looks side on with that insipid smile of hers.



If you overlayed all of her photos, it'd just be the same damn expression. Reply

Honestly. Whoever is actually buying advent calendars deserves to be scammed. Reply

I have to admit I kinda want to try some of them like the Asos one but nah I can buy other shit from that amount of money that isn't mini after mini Reply

Some of them are great value tho. The NYX lipstick ones come with 24 different shades for $65 Reply

The NYX one is on sale at Ulta on Black Friday, I think. I want it so baaaaad. Reply

My chocolate advent calendar would like to be excused from this narrative. Reply

omg I watched that review and died when he got the pen lmao. Yikes at all that garbage tbh. Reply

This #Zoella calendar thing is stupid- why are people so annoyed?! People will pay £100 for a T-Shirt that says “Armani” on it, but FREAK OUT because 1 of the biggest celebrities in the world brings out an advent calendar that costs £50.

Think it’s overpriced? Just don’t buy it! — Alex Baker (@alexbakerman) November 14, 2017



Reply

......biggest celebrities in the world

what is this dude smoking? Reply

Biggest celeb in the world?



LMAO OK Reply

One of the biggest celebrities in the world? Reply

this guy's so far up her ass and compared her to graham norton saying shes more famous... Reply

omg @ "one of the biggest celebrities in the world" Reply

and the glitter! Reply

i was done on day 2 with the fucking confetti... oh my god Reply

*thinks about purchasing a beauty advent calendar*



*sees judgmental comments*



I'll see myself out. Reply

live ur life, bb! Reply

get one!!! i was about to buy the kiehls one the other day but there was no price tag so i left it Reply

omg i'd want the kiehl's one



nvm it's $90 CAD



Edited at 2017-11-16 12:49 am (UTC) Reply

Lol I’ve been tempted this year not gonna lie, some of them look sooo nice. I only talked myself out of it because I know that a lot of the samples would probably just get wasted and not all of them are going to appeal to me, whereas at least with the chocolate ones you know that you’re going to enjoy every one of those chocolates XD Reply

I was looking at the one L'Occitane had but it's sold out on sephora.com now and I've never liked their products too much when I've used them...but it's so cute :( Reply

ikr and I want the amorepacific 12 days of christmas box. Reply

Also, what is that "she could have kept her legs shut" tweet about? Reply

It's all well her saying in the end of that video that she has no control over the pricing.. but the explenation just felt like her covering her own ass. What's she going to do about it? How's she going to prevent this happening in the future?



I'd believe she wasn't money hungry if she didn't also 1) release books that are ghost written and then claim it's because she has a 'passion for writing' that she'd releasing books and not because of the paycheck. 2) rip people off £100 a ticket for that HelloWorld event and then not deliver on any of the elements that the fans paid for or even bother meeting anyone or appearing for more than 15 minutes. Reply

she has no talent or charisma, i dont understand how shes so popular... Reply

youtube vloggers in a nutshell Reply

I think it's mainly because she was one of the first to do it. Lord knows it's not because of her personality because that's beige as fuck Reply

thats a shame cause people like paperlillies used to be one of the first also back in the day and she was hilarious but she just left YT years ago :( Reply

I had a moderately successful YouTube channel back in the day. I stopped making videos before the big YouTube boom tho... I always feel like if I had stuck to it, I probably would have found larger success. as it was, a company was paying to use my videos for their website content. So many of these successful youtubers only are well known because they started their channel before YouTube got overcrowded with content creators. Reply

i've seen a few of her videos and i have tween/teen cousins attending school in england, i can definitely see how she got popular............... seems pretty standard english girl style, at least where i live. Reply

skinny, pretty, got into youtube super early, was an extra in harry potter....she's like the tween dream of people from 10-15 years ago. i know if i'd stumbled across her while i was in middle school/9th grade i would have been obsessed. Reply

dafuq is an advent calendar?



Edited at 2017-11-15 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

something amazing



i have a tea one this year Reply

That sounds great! Reply

Oooooo that sounds like a nice advent calendar tbh Reply

I have a marshmallow one!



I am so excited for December 1st. Reply

You're blowin my mind with this tea advent calendar and now I must get myself one! Reply

Many Advent calendars take the form of a large rectangular card with "windows",[5] one for each day of December leading up to and including Christmas Eve (December 24).[7] Consecutive doors are opened every day leading up to Christmas, beginning on the start of the Advent season for that year,[2][3] or in the case of reusable Advent calendars, December 1. Often the doors are distributed across the calendar in no particular order. The calendar windows open to reveal an image, a poem, a portion of a story (such as the story of the Nativity of Jesus), or a small gift, such as a toy or a chocolate item.

Christian nonsense Reply

you have 24 doors on it and you open one each day in december until christmas



usually they have a little chocolate inside :) Reply

i had to google it too lol i've heard of it before but never bothered to learn what it meant Reply

amazing things 😍 Reply

During the month of December you get a prize everyday in Neopets.com Reply

i thought they were only those with 1 chocolate per day you buy up to xmas and give to kids, but apparently it's much more than that and there are tons of variants Reply

all i remember are the ones from my subeta days lmao. good times Reply

Gringo shit Reply

