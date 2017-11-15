Zoella's advent calendar for tweens was terrible and her excuse was even worse
Zoella—who has 12 million YouTube subscribers and 11.2 million Instagram followers—released a £50 advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
People have been complaining because they believe it does not warrant a £50 price tag. Poundland even made fun of it:
Here we have The Advent of Amazing Value at Poundland... pic.twitter.com/BAQcf9CZ9P— Poundland (@Poundland) 14 de novembro de 2017
Zoella addressed the problem in the end of her latest vlog: "I love the product. I am all about the creativity, from a design to a product (...) Where my input ends is there. Once that product is done and I am happy with it, the retailer can decide how much they sell that for. That's completely out of my decision making"
The retailer decided to slash the price to £25 during its "Christmas promotion."
In the middle of the backlash people found old tweets from Zoella with homophobic and classist remaks, that she addressed on twitter:
things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!— Zoella (@Zoella) 15 de novembro de 2017
source: mashable, Zoella, Zoella's video, JaackMaate's video, the old tweets, Poundland
The beauty ones I don't get unless you're rich af, especially from just like one brand - surely you von't like every single product in it. The department store ones make a bit more sense, but still are a longshot.
She clearly has (erroneously, because she's very attractive) discerned that she has one dumb angle for her face that works, so she constantly looks side on with that insipid smile of hers.
If you overlayed all of her photos, it'd just be the same damn expression.
nvm it's $90 CAD
I'd believe she wasn't money hungry if she didn't also 1) release books that are ghost written and then claim it's because she has a 'passion for writing' that she'd releasing books and not because of the paycheck. 2) rip people off £100 a ticket for that HelloWorld event and then not deliver on any of the elements that the fans paid for or even bother meeting anyone or appearing for more than 15 minutes.
i have a tea one this year
I am so excited for December 1st.
Many Advent calendars take the form of a large rectangular card with "windows",[5] one for each day of December leading up to and including Christmas Eve (December 24).[7] Consecutive doors are opened every day leading up to Christmas, beginning on the start of the Advent season for that year,[2][3] or in the case of reusable Advent calendars, December 1. Often the doors are distributed across the calendar in no particular order. The calendar windows open to reveal an image, a poem, a portion of a story (such as the story of the Nativity of Jesus), or a small gift, such as a toy or a chocolate item.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advent_calendar
usually they have a little chocolate inside :)