Steve Aoki x Lauren Jauregui snippet for collaboration "All Night"

lmao i feel like steve aoki somehow shouldered this sacred burden of collabing with anyone whose career was in shambles in a solo setting



I mean....is her solo career really in shambles if it doesn't exist yet? Fifth Harmony are still very much together.

these girls are tiring to follow. last i checked, they were all focusing on solo projects while 5h was still intact after camilla left the group for good.



it's a matter of time before they all start doing their own thing, the first one to do it would be smart.

They definitely all are doing solo collabs, but none of them are properly going solo yet. I'm just saying the comparison to Louis isn't really the same. 1D properly split and all the other members are working on solo albums, where as the girls in 5th Harmony are actively together, were just promoting their own album, but they are doing solo collabs. And supporting each other in it. The 5H girls all went to a Halsey show to support Lauren while she sand a duet with Halsey, they go to all of the solo collab release parties for one another. It just doesn't feel like an accurate comparison.

Or rising acts.



Anticipate the BTS collab in a few days!

ALESSIA CARA CAMILLA IS SHOOK

Ooh I really like this. I also really liked the Halsey Collab. Lauren has no star power but I like her voice a lot and if Dua could find success so could she!

sounds good. i don't see her becoming very succesful as a solo artist but i love her and her voice so i'm rooting for her

hmm. gonna wait to hear the whole thing before i judge (cuz rn it almost sounds as bad as the song he did for louse), but am rooting for lauren...she has a nice voice.

Her voice is so sexy to me.

not feeling this but I loved her voice in the halsey song

