Directors Guild reports spike in hiring women and minority directors for TV

White men still make up way too many directors.



Also I think this is down to a handful of show making really strong commitments to diverse hiring practices. Queen Sugar is ALL women, Insecure is almost all women, Harlots is all women, The Handmaid's Tale is almost all women.



As more of the old shows get cancelled/phased out I'm sure we're gonna see even more change. Reply

Why do you think Netflix is lagging so far behind? Reply

Because Netflix has chased after big name showrunners/directors to give them cred and all the big names are white males. At least the entire second season of Jessica Jones is going to be all women (though lbr it's most def going to be all white women). Reply

Shows that are choosing to go with all women for their directors have to be making the biggest bump. It's nice when EPs are able to make that commitment. It seems to have the most to do with women having the industry clout to push for other women. I think when you're telling a story about women, it makes a huge difference to have a woman behind the camera framing that story. Same with poc.



I just finished watching the Alias Grace miniseries and it was directed in full by Mary Harron and written in full by Sarah Polley. It was without a doubt a story for women told by women and I think that's the only way that particular story can work. Reply

Keep in mind that Caucasian Directors may include Hispanic directors as most polls and the US Census absorbs particularly Mexican Americans into the Caucasian categories. Which why I'm always untrusting of political polls.



I'm so upset that the Minority Female directors is so tiny. Reply

I thought handmaidens tale had all eps written and directed by a male? It was why i decided not to watch it Reply

#onlyreadtheheadline. How much is of this is due to Queen Sugar hiring all the women? Reply

I know in Animation there has been a huge push to get more women & people of color in development positions. Almost every Network I've spoken to in the last week has singled out the need. It's definitely responsive to the criticism they've been receiving. Hopefully it sticks! I have a meeting with CN next week to discuss some of my pitches, so excited!



That sounds so cool! Its always been a dream of mine to pitch for an animated show. Best of luck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

I didn't know Tommy Schlamme was the DGA president. Why is he not using his power to put his wife in more things?



Jokes aside, I'm glad things are going up. I think Ava DuVernay has been a real leader there, with all episodes of Queen Sugar being directed by women. Netflix made a good choice to follow that lead and do the same thing with Jessica Jones S2, particularly seeing their stats there.



Shout out to my half-Klingon queen, Roxann Dawson who directed quite a few episodes this year. Reply

Shout out to my half-Klingon queen, Roxann Dawson who directed quite a few episodes this year.



I think she's the best director to come out of the Star Trek casts. I always loved that Trek would let their actors learn directing on-set and support them.

She's made a good career out of it. It's actually kinda hard to find a tv show she hasn't worked on. That on-set learning really helps get their foot in the door, i think. Reply

That is still such a sad graph lmao Reply

And yet, you know somewhere dudebros are complaining about the "unqualified diversity hires!11!" as if every industry isn't filled with men who are unqualified and terrible at their jobs. Reply

They're complaining that studios are hiring these women/minorities because of SJW and PC culture and not because of their talent.



This is a very common mentality among dudebros and internet in general. Reply

Seriously Reply

I was working on a similar report at my job the other day, and I found out Hulu didn't have a single Black writer on any of their shows this past year. If they weren't the only service with every episode of Bob's Burgers, I'd cancel my subscription. Reply

To go more in depth to Queen Sugar and how amazing what Ava is doing is, the entire first season was made up women who were almost ALL woc, all of whom were film directors and most of whom had never done TV. Now a lot of the first season directors are being filtered up to bigger network shows.



Also for the second season she's started to choose short film directors and women who have directed but not for TV which is super amazing. This is the big break they need. Reply

Queen Sugar seems to have jumpstarted Salli Richardson Whitfield as a tv director (all while she was a regular on Stitchers too), which is great because I love her. Reply

Damn! Thats amazing. Is the show good? Reply

I like it. It's about three siblings who have to move back to the South after their dad dies and jointly leaves them his sugar Farm. It's a slow-moving character based family drama. I will say that the writing is nowhere near as good as the directing and I have a lot of issues with it and complain about it a lot, but the directing is really good and I got suckered into investing in certain characters so I can't stop watching. LOL.



Also Ava discovered some really talented actors. I came for Rutina Wesley but ironically her character is the one I like the least. Reply

5%, we've reached Valhalla! Reply

Still 62% basic buttercream icing vanilla cupcakes though. The most basic, generic, bland and boring of all cupcakes Reply

still only 21% female...depressing Reply

"record"



this is the saddest shit ever. Reply

No TY to the use of "caucasian". Say White when you mean white. Reply

I was reading about the directors in The Americans and they try tbh, the last season (S5) had 10 directors and 5 of them were MoC, white women and WoC (Roxann Dawson, Kevin Bray, Gwyneth Horder-Payton,Nicole Kassell, Steph Green, Sylvain White) not perfect but at least is something, and one of the main writers (Tracey Scott Wilson) is a black lesbian, again, not perfect but at least it isn't only white and I really like her episodes lol.



There is an improvement but there is still a long way to go Reply

Bless the americans, the only male-created tv show that survived the mass quitting of tv shows that i did Reply

