Directors Guild reports spike in hiring women and minority directors for TV
The 2016-2017 television season saw a record 38% of episodes directed by women and minorities, up 15% from the previous season (33%).
DGA Reports Spike In Hiring Of Female And Minority TV Directors https://t.co/ZSr9xXjc2o via @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/w5IYJXuSme— GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) November 15, 2017
Compared to the 2015-2016 season, episodes directed by women moved up from 17% to 21%. Episodes directed by minorities moved up from 19% to 22%. Women directed 955 episodes in total, while minorities directed 1,006. The season saw an all-time high of 4,482 episodes produced.
20th Century Fox was the top studio with 45% of episodes directed by woman/minorities. Fox also had the highest percentage of minority directed episodes at 23.5%.
Netflix came dead last in almost every category, having the lowest percentage in the combined category (20.5%) and minority directed episodes (4.5%). The studio was second to last with women directed episodes (15.9%). Amazon placed first in that category (33.6%) but second-lowest with minorities (10%).
DGA President Thomas Schlamme says this report reflects some progress, but questioned whether some studios are really committed to inclusion.
Back in September, the DGA reported that hiring of first-time women and minority directors also spiked compared to the previous season. 32.4% were women (up from 24% the previous year), 24.9% were minorities (up from 15%), and 8% were female minorities (up from 3.8%).
Source
Edited at 2017-11-15 08:29 pm (UTC)
Also I think this is down to a handful of show making really strong commitments to diverse hiring practices. Queen Sugar is ALL women, Insecure is almost all women, Harlots is all women, The Handmaid's Tale is almost all women.
As more of the old shows get cancelled/phased out I'm sure we're gonna see even more change.
I just finished watching the Alias Grace miniseries and it was directed in full by Mary Harron and written in full by Sarah Polley. It was without a doubt a story for women told by women and I think that's the only way that particular story can work.
I'm so upset that the Minority Female directors is so tiny.
#onlyreadtheheadline.
Edited at 2017-11-15 08:03 pm (UTC)
Jokes aside, I'm glad things are going up. I think Ava DuVernay has been a real leader there, with all episodes of Queen Sugar being directed by women. Netflix made a good choice to follow that lead and do the same thing with Jessica Jones S2, particularly seeing their stats there.
Shout out to my half-Klingon queen, Roxann Dawson who directed quite a few episodes this year.
I think she's the best director to come out of the Star Trek casts. I always loved that Trek would let their actors learn directing on-set and support them.
This is a very common mentality among dudebros and internet in general.
Also for the second season she's started to choose short film directors and women who have directed but not for TV which is super amazing. This is the big break they need.
Also Ava discovered some really talented actors. I came for Rutina Wesley but ironically her character is the one I like the least.
this is the saddest shit ever.
There is an improvement but there is still a long way to go