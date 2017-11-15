Gal Gadot GQ Interview and Today Show Appearance

I would legit read a book compilation of Caity Weaver celebrity profiles. Reply

Thread

Link

this is top 3 with the paula dean and kim kardashian profiles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://gawker.com/gravy-boat-my-week-on-the-high-seas-with-paula-deen-an-1522108382 Is this the one? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Co-signed. She is such a gem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES i love her so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're all so great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she's honestly so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe she was ducking pregnant during the shooting of Wonder Woman



Brb going to the gym Reply

Thread

Link





I still believe you're ducking negative Eminem posts.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clearly because I'm a psychopath...



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol get em Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anne looks so pretty here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched colossal, that was an interesting job pick. Jason was actually scary. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hot gif tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's stunning. I should make her my wallpaper to motivate my ass to go the gym. Reply

Thread

Link

oh i only saw a thumbnail before of these issues. i thought she was dressed fully like the boys. guuuuuess not. GQ remains trash. Reply

Thread

Link

Has there been a post about the article going around about her in milan?? Reply

Thread

Link

there was, but it was deleted because at the time no one knew if what happened actually happened or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are saying it was fake and it was deleted so idk seems fair enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is all we're gonna hear about her from now on isnt it lol. this misleading fake news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just heard about it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shut up! It's a fake story. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This whole thing is a mess, so far it seems that there's no proof that it's real and there's no proof that it's fake. So it's she said vs stans said. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There was, but it was deleted because it was fake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe someone do a post on how it was fake? the whole thing is confusing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how the hell is she so charming? caity weaver is mvp for this profile 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽



"If Gal offered you one, would you eat it?"



no but only because i want her to yell at me Reply

Thread

Link

this is the only answer i will accept Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL "I've got to Gadot". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could listen to her talk all day tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling at "i've got to gadot" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Caity is hilarious all of her interviews make me cackle. Reply

Thread

Link

"Do you want to play hide and seek?" I dissolve in laughter. She leans in close to whisper in my ear. "Come find me."



Okay, go on...



Okay, go on... Reply

Thread

Link

LOL I've been laughing a solid minute at this gif comment combo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would eat her egg sandwich! Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, I can't wait to get her GQ cover version <3. So charming, gorgeous, and sexy. I'm so thirsty. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO this is creepy and hilarious at the same time. Reply

Thread

Link

"'Tell me what you like to eat,' she purrs, breaking the calm quiet of passing swell."



Jesus Christ...



Edited at 2017-11-15 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly confused about whether this place loves or hates her. Reply

Thread

Link

I think people wait for someone to kick off and then everyone joins in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nailed it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

50/50 i think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They love to hate ha and hate to love ha. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it's pretty divided. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel nothing for her but the way some people passionately hate her is something I find disturbing.



Edited at 2017-11-15 08:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link