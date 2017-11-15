zeta

First Trailer for Waco TV Series staring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh




Spike TV will change its name and "rebrand" to the Paramount Network in January 2018, their kick-off series will be the 6-part Waco TV mini-series staring Taylor Kitsch, Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner, and Paul Sparks.

The series will follow the standoff between the David Koresh led Branch Davidians and the ATF and FBI which resulted in the death of 77 Branch Davidians.

