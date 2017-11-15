First Trailer for Waco TV Series staring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh

i know that he's flopped a million times but i'll always have a soft spot for taylor kitsch because of friday night lights. Reply

same, i'll always root for Riggins Reply

That and people who have met him say hes a genuinely nice guy. Reply

He was really good in Only the Brave. But in true Taylor fashion, no one sees the projects he's really great in, example: Bang Bang Club. Reply

i'll have to check those out! honestly after battleship i haven't watched anything of his :X Reply

same



because that show proves he has such great potential Reply

Same. I'll always hold out hope for him Reply

he's a better gambit than whatever the fuck channing tatum will attempt Reply

Ohh, this looks interesting. I was pretty young when this happened, so I feel like I don't know the whole story. Plus Michael Shannon is always great. Reply

I just remembering hearing people talking about the crazy people who burned themselves to death after a standoff with the Government. Reply

omg is that julia garner? lmao she plays a cult victim in every movie i stg Reply

I was about to make the same comment lol.



Electrick Children is a fave of mine tho, so I'm excited to see her and Rory Culkin in a project together again. Reply

i loooove electrick children!! i hope they interact, they were cute Reply

also tv is just a way to show really long movies now. it's basically directors cuts on steroids. im living for it Reply

Except Grandma lol Reply

Are they gonna mention how David was a fucking pedophile? Child marriages and shit. Disgusting. Reply

You would think they would have to, right? They can't gloss over a detail that imperative to the story. Reply

I just don't want them to glamorize him lol Reply

they cast a little girl to play the daughter he had with his wife’s younger sister who was at most 13 or 14 at the time of conception, so it would be really odd imo to gloss over that but have a child actress playing rhe child that was born of his pedophilic relationship with his underage sister-in-law Reply

It should be Shannon as Koresh. He already played a grizzled cop in Nocturnal Animals. Reply

cult leader is kind of his type though so I think he's actively working against that here Reply

That's true but playing to type is what made Nicholson majorly successful so Shannon should follow suit Reply

huh, I never noticed that Hillsong dude looks like David Koresh Reply

lbr, Justin Trudeau should play David Koresh. Reply

Why would they make a tv show of this? The man was evil. Reply

the government bungled the fuck out of it though, and also cult leaders become cult leaders because they have amazing charisma so I think the creators of this could potentially do a really great job of making the viewers fall under his spell too and then be like bitch you thought Reply

my body is so attracted to Taylor Kitsch's body Reply

your icon <3 Reply

thank you! I've had like 5 different people comment on it since I made it a couple days ago and it's so heartwarming :) Reply

This looks really good Reply

i'm prob gonna watch this yeah Reply

I could see Matthew Rhys playing David Koresh with one of his fabulous costumes from The Americans. Reply

