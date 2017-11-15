







I forgot she existed until this post. Thanks for the reminder, OP. Carmen Electra's and memorable?I forgot she existed until this post. Thanks for the reminder, OP.

Used to love her but what happened to her face?? Reply

Aging, Drugs and Whiteness for 500 Reply

didn't she always look like that? Reply

I was saw an interview with her on the Today Show for hosting a reality dating show lol, and she couldn't answer any simple questions like girl you got hired to host and you don't know what the show's about?? Glad that after that horrid interview, Domhnall Gleeson humor/sardonic approach lightened up the mood. Reply

I'm most surprised at some of those janky hangers, especially for legit Prince clothing, c'mon girl! Reply

"Slip into the photo booth for a make-out

You like that Lana Del Rey pout"



I'll always remember how she referenced Lana right when she was poppin off in her one song"Slip into the photo booth for a make-outYou like that Lana Del Rey pout"

She tried music....the shocks in this post just keep coming huh? Reply

<i. Fast-forward to 2017, though, and her signature barely-there look has returned to the red carpet. </i>



Whatever happened to Yasmine Bleeth tho? Reply

she became a crazy cokehead and then went to rehab Reply

Damn. As much as it was a pop culture phenomenon one time, it sure ruined some of its actors' lives. Reply

her closet would be so fun to play dress up in Reply

She looks good

Never thought of her as a style icon but go 'head Carmen stunt on 'em Reply

Ha, who remembers her Striptease workout? I think I owned the DVDs but never did it Reply

Hahaha, I totally had those but have zero clue where they ended up. Wasn't it the same trainer who did that ENVY set too? Not gonna lie, I still have and use those DVDs. Reply

now there's a name I haven't heard in awhile Reply

idgaf, I always liked her. I remember when she and Dave Navarro had a reality show, and I guess they got it because everyone thought they would be ~crazy and sexy and off the wall~ or whatever. I remember watching it and they came across as so normal and borderline dull. I liked that they didn't act up for the cameras, even though their show ended up getting cancelled. Reply

queen Reply

