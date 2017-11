Between this and Warped Tour announcing they're ending the full tour after next summer I don't know how to feel Reply

Thread

Link

WHAT, Warped is ending?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah :( I mean it makes sense. It feels like the past few years they keep finding out more and more of the bands have rapist members Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Woah, Warped is ending? Did they give a reason why?





My first warped at 12 was like the seminal moment of my childhood. I haven't gone since 2008, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really hope some good bands come back to do Warped next year cause I feel like I should go but the lineups have been so bad for the past few years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this makes me really sad even though I haven't been in a few years..I wanted to go last year, but I didn't recognize any of the bands Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Chris' voice here... Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol all i remember about them is this myspace vid where some guy was screaming "your hair ITS EVERYWHERE" and i've never recovered lmaooo



god what song was what Reply

Thread

Link

Screaming Infidelities, I think.



lol I listened to SO much Dashboard when I was 15. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I know that song well.. can remember even now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's aged... alright Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh, I could probably sing along to every single song from his first two albums, even now. Reply

Thread

Link

Same :-/ my dad took me and my friends to a DC show and he said he has never been to a concert where everyone sang every song so loudly lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly the visuals in this video are throwing me back to when I listened to them on my Windows Player and put on different skins Reply

Thread

Link

Homeboy should've cleared his throat or something

Him and the lead guy from Lifehouse were teen dreamy in their era Reply

Thread

Link

My inner emo kid just squealed a bit Reply

Thread

Link

The So Impossible EP and Dusk and Summer bring back so many good memories for me. I didn't even realize he was still making music. Reply

Thread

Link

When are the stories going to come out about this guy? I used to hear stuff back in the day... Reply

Thread

Link

Hands down is still my bop Reply

Thread

Link

Dashboard is out here trying to make 2006 music in a 2017 world. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm ok with this tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, this transports me back to simpler times. Reply

Thread

Link