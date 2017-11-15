New Study Makes Shocking Discovery: Eminem's Music Is Popular Among Psychopaths

makes perfect sense. i mean, they inspired the term stan. Reply

i can definitely picture patrick bateman hacking somebody up while "what do you mean" plays on his stereo Reply

lmao same Reply

dying at this visual Reply

+ No Diggity? Expose me Reply

What is happening here? There's so much going on! Reply

for cringey older men slobbering on them



It's was for a comic relief special and Mel B probably got a lil rush lol #TW for cringey older men slobbering on them Reply

psychos need to get freaky too Reply

this shade at his one ontd stan Reply

if you're an eminem stan in ad 2017 you shade yourself Reply

Lmao Reply

lol irl Reply

lmao paging mario_06! Reply

oop Reply

no surprise, everyone knows eminem stans are dangerous individuals Reply

his fans are embarrassments to society Reply

LYING CAT. Reply

well then...guess they should include his music in mindhunter s2 lol Reply

Well I've literally never met an Eminem superfan that wasn't a angry pos soooo...... Reply

is this really surprising though? he literally made a song about murdering his ex wife. Reply

How many times will this exact study be done? Reply

I mean...... Reply

lol i used to be a huge fan, but listening back to his lyrics...



whatever happened to one em stan here Reply

omg stuff happened ?



jfc i need to go back on posts i was not on ontd for a while



Reply

OMG, thanks for this link. The fucking NERVE of anyone to even THINK about going after my bb stewie_e!!! Reply

they're still around! they were in that on eminem post earlier this week. Reply

Sis will never give up she would die for Em Reply

Los Yourself is like, his tamest song though. Couldn't they at least have picked Stan or something if they were going for a single. Reply

