New Study Makes Shocking Discovery: Eminem's Music Is Popular Among Psychopaths
Psychopaths enjoy listening to songs from artists like Eminem, study claims https://t.co/peAumnqvT2 pic.twitter.com/e8Y6J8AhVD— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 14, 2017
-A new study conducted by NYU psychology professor Pascal Wallisch and NYU graduate Nicole Leal examined music that appeals to people with psychopathic traits.
-They first determined the psychopathy levels of 190 psychology students by having them fill out a questionnaire.
-Eminem's song "Lose Yourself" was one of the songs most favored by those who scored high on level of psychopathy. Also popular was Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean".
-The study was presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in Washington DC.
sources: 1 2
