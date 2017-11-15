audrey2

New Study Makes Shocking Discovery: Eminem's Music Is Popular Among Psychopaths



-A new study conducted by NYU psychology professor Pascal Wallisch and NYU graduate Nicole Leal examined music that appeals to people with psychopathic traits.

-They first determined the psychopathy levels of 190 psychology students by having them fill out a questionnaire.

-Eminem's song "Lose Yourself" was one of the songs most favored by those who scored high on level of psychopathy. Also popular was Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean".

-The study was presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in Washington DC.

sources: 1 2
