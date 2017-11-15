ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, November 14, 2017:
- Ed Sheeran addresses popular fan theory that Taylor Swift's 'Dress' is about him
- A man created an app that shows what women look like without makeup and people are angry about it
- Celebs React to Australia Voting Yes on Same Sex Marriage!
- Kim Kardashian Defends Decision to Use Surrogate
- Justice League Rotten Tomatoes score delayed until opening day
- Stan Lee teases (trolls?) possible Black Widow solo film
- Lili Reinhart Blasts Fans for Trying to Take Sneaky Pics of Her at Lunch
- ONTD Original: 20 Awesome Ways in Which the Charmed Ones Used Their Powers
- ONTD Original: Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
They really should reimburse students for the semester.
I support unions and their right to strike and all that, but students are the ones that get screwed over in the end. Hearing about people getting notifications to pay tuition for next semester makes me want to rage.
Do you guys ever misremember things?
Re: Do you guys ever misremember things?
Re: Do you guys ever misremember things?
I have a sieve for a brain tbh
Re: Do you guys ever misremember things?
like the BErenstain bear thing.
Going next month, I usually don't take off the day after if I don't have to but I did for this one. I hope to be unable to walk after dancing my face off that night :)
Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
(after I saw 'accused' I was really worried it was the opposite of nice)
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
Edited at 2017-11-15 06:30 pm (UTC)
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
I swear we're jinxing him though, like someone's going to speak up one day abt him and crush everyone.
Re: Oh no :(
Though it'll suck if anything DOES come out about him.
Re: Oh no :(
Re: Oh no :(
You wrong as fuck for this lol
Re: Oh no :(
lmao when your own counsel is incompetent
The most expensive were my sunglasses which were $105.
I recommend getting frames that will last if you need new glasses, I usually wear my prescription for a long time because glasses are really expensive.
She is from Oregon and it doesn't appear she was 15 in 2004 or ever lived in Milan. She also claims to know Gal killed Palestinian and Lebanese children when she was a soldier, which would have been after her modeling career.
She deleted all the comments and her social media under her real name last night when she got caught.
Some people need to just not do anything online anymore.
i'm pretty convinced that it's fake but there's also this person vouching for the victim: https://mobile.twitter.com/ShayLeonia/status/930660457475690498
pretty sure we're just gonna have to wait and see if the story is picked up and vetted by a real media outlet. until then, i'm not passing judgment.
I watched it with my mom so it was funny because she can't handle scary stuff AT ALL so she was hiding behind her hands a lot.
She watched Halloween with me when I was younger. In the middle of it, she screamed that something was outside. It turned out to be a cat. That was the last time she actively decided to watch scary movies with me.
Sometimes I trick her (like Stranger Things) because the storyline isn't 100% scary.
I already spoiled myself so I don't care.
hey sexey
Scalded my fingers handling a bowl of chicken noodle soup....
Job interview
Re: Job interview
If you're feeling anxious, take a walk, listen to some music. Try to distract and calm.
Good luck!!
Edited at 2017-11-15 06:20 pm (UTC)
Re: Job interview
I’ve done a practice interview with m parents .
Re: Job interview
It also helps if I feel like I'm prepared for the interview. Know your accomplishments. Be ready to talk about a weakness coherently and in a way that demonstrates that you're constantly working to improve yourself. I like askamanager for articles about interviewing.
Re: Job interview
good luck! i hope it works out.
so maybe check your settings on the app :)
Have fun!! :)
17 days until mine, and i think i'll just start a new life in the Caribbean and never come back