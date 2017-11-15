ONTD Roundup







Me during week 5 of this college strike and realizing I haven't used all this time off to do any coursework - or anything productive at all tbh:

Lol yikes. I'd be so pissed off.

It's depressing and infuriating.

are you guys still paying tuition for this term? i mean, i assume you've already paid. do you get reimbursed??

Me during the teachers strike in HS

It's just been crazy watching this drag on and on. I feel for all the students but it's the stories about people with pre-requisites or who need placements and who are super screwed that upset me the most. I'm all for unions and fighting for rights but it's pretty shitty for students caught in the middle.

sis, please get off of the internet and catch up!

I'm surprised you'd even be able to do anything. One of my friends has one online course but the rest relies on in class learning so she's basically stuck.



They really should reimburse students for the semester.

I can't believe how long this strike is going on for. I was in school for the last strike in '03, I think? and it ended in enough time for them to not have to extend the year but this is ridiculous. I feel bad because it's not like students can go get a part time job or anything to help cover their bills -- they have no idea when they go back to class so they might not even be able to keep a PT job when the strike ends.



I support unions and their right to strike and all that, but students are the ones that get screwed over in the end. Hearing about people getting notifications to pay tuition for next semester makes me want to rage.

I watched Wings for the first time since I was about 16. It still made me laugh and Joe Hackett is still cute.

It's still funny! I watched it when it originally aired and rewatched a few seasons a couple years ago. Found myself laughing a lot.

my family has all the seasons on dvd and it's the most calming thing to me to just put them on

I was rereading All American Girl again and for some reason, I remember the main love interest being black and now it's really fucking with me he's not.

Reply

I do this with quotes. I remember the gist of things, but never verbatim.

Oh yeah, I can never fully remember quotes either! :/



I have a sieve for a brain tbh

yeah I mis-remember some things. I'm like "OH NO WAIT!"



like the BErenstain bear thing.

I got my life last night at the LCD Soundsystem show

Awesome!!



Going next month, I usually don't take off the day after if I don't have to but I did for this one. I hope to be unable to walk after dancing my face off that night :)

I honestly wish I would have done that. I got like 2 hours of sleep lmao. It was so fun though! Definitely the best of the 3 times I've seen them.

Seeing them this week too! Much more excited now then!

God damnit

oh my fucking god

What a brave woman!



(after I saw 'accused' I was really worried it was the opposite of nice)

i'm on mobile and had to side scroll to see the full headline 😭😭😭 that half second of side scrolling was the longest half second of my life 🤧🤧🤧

I almost panicked for a second lol.

Trust no one!

I've seen multiple men share this meme so I'm just annoyed by it



Edited at 2017-11-15 06:30 pm (UTC)

same! this shit isn't a joke

lmao I saw an Onion piece that was like "World has no more men to admire, as Tom Hanks murdered 5 people."



I swear we're jinxing him though, like someone's going to speak up one day abt him and crush everyone.

Lmao I was about to say...



Though it'll suck if anything DOES come out about him.

This isn't funny.

omfg my heart actually stopped



You wrong as fuck for this lol

Lol stopppp

Uhhh, Roy Moore's lawyer, on MSNBC, appeared to proactively confirm that there have been complaints about Moore's conduct at the mall: pic.twitter.com/CNftjRcx5J — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2017





lmao when your own counsel is incompetent lmao when your own counsel is incompetent

Yo his lawyer is shady af (shocker, I know). He's allegedly a pastor as well and solicited the parents of a 13-year-old kid only days after they'd buried him.

he's like a less reputable Lionel Hutz, who I thought was busy advising Carter Page, but here we are

I heard some soundbite this morning from Moore at an event saying "I've been fighting these charges for over 30 years." (not verbatim, but along those lines) B-but...I thought none of this happened and this was the first you ever heard of it??

I think I need to get my eyes examined, but I just called and I guess the vision coverage under my parents' insurance expired when I turned 25 recently. I never realized before how expensive eye exams and glasses are :/

Go to Costco! It's like 80 bucks.

Is $80 for just the exam? I called a fancy boutique doctors office today and they said their eye exam was $90 and I had no idea if that was a crazy amount

Try Walmart. I'm sure they vary but mine was $69 and then I did a buy one get one sale for my glasses.



The most expensive were my sunglasses which were $105.

I'd recommend zennioptical.com for glasses rather than ordering them through your optometrist!

Are you a student of any kind? I'd call around and see what kind of discounts places offer, like the user above said places like Costco, Walgreens, etc can sometimes have good deals on eye exams and super cheap glasses. And some regular eye offices offer general discounts and discounts for students (that's why I asked if you're a student.)



I recommend getting frames that will last if you need new glasses, I usually wear my prescription for a long time because glasses are really expensive.

i went to Target a few months ago for mine and it was like $80-$100

75-80.00 is usually standard for chain places. Ask and see if you will get a lower rate for no insurance

idk if you have a bj's at all anywhere near you but they have pretty good deals! good luck!

I'm seeing Coco tonight!!

I watched the whole thing unfold last night on twitter. The woman has made various fake claims on Jezebel about Gal. She used her real name for that. If it even is her real name. It's a Native American first name and a Chinese set name and she's white.



She is from Oregon and it



She deleted all the comments and her social media under her real name last night when she got caught. Reply

Lmao I didn't mean to delete this but I found some proof to this in the Stan Lee post from last night. Thank you for this!!! Reply

what a stupid fucking attention whore.





Some people need to just not do anything online anymore. Reply

you should make a post about it imo Reply

I don't have any links but apparently the person who started the rumor for that Gal story admitted it was fake? Reply

Parent

i'm pretty convinced that it's fake but there's also this person vouching for the victim:



pretty sure we're just gonna have to wait and see if the story is picked up and vetted by a real media outlet. until then, i'm not passing judgment. here's the thread people said to check for evidence: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108451744.html?thread=18603122848#t18603122848 i'm pretty convinced that it's fake but there's also this person vouching for the victim: https://mobile.twitter.com/ShayLeonia/status/930660457475690498 pretty sure we're just gonna have to wait and see if the story is picked up and vetted by a real media outlet. until then, i'm not passing judgment. Reply

I FINALLY finished Stranger Things season 2 and I'm surprised I was able to successfully avoid spoilers the whole time.



I watched it with my mom so it was funny because she can't handle scary stuff AT ALL so she was hiding behind her hands a lot. Reply

lol reminds me of watching the Conjuring with my mom. She was in the kitchen peaking around the corner, all you could see were her eyes lmao Reply

Lmao.



She watched Halloween with me when I was younger. In the middle of it, she screamed that something was outside. It turned out to be a cat. That was the last time she actively decided to watch scary movies with me.

Sometimes I trick her (like Stranger Things) because the storyline isn't 100% scary. Reply

FUCK I still need to catch up.



I already spoiled myself so I don't care.

Reply

what did you think? Reply

hey sexey hey sexey Reply

Who is that Reply

The sexiest man alive. Reply

peoples sexist man alive blake shelton during his more attractive days Reply

blake shelton Reply

put it under a trigger warning pls Reply

lol Reply

the 53% voted for this tbh Reply

Parent

Looking like a Trump spawn Reply

Scalded my fingers handling a bowl of chicken noodle soup.... Reply

I have a job interview on Friday at 10am ( my day off) it’s at my internship where I was last summer, I have a good relationship with my former boss/supervisor but I have no idea why I’m so nervous , I had a interview with them last year for my internship. I’m not telling my boss because she doesn’t need to know. But if I do get a job offer and etc telling her would be my worst nightmare IMO. Tips for being less nervous on Friday? Reply

It's natural, no matter the situation. Positive - it's early so you don't have to wait around all day, anticipating.



If you're feeling anxious, take a walk, listen to some music. Try to distract and calm.



Good luck!!



Edited at 2017-11-15 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thanks.

I’ve done a practice interview with m parents .



Reply

Yeah! I'm glad you've got an interview. Being nervous is totally normal. I don't think I've ever had an interview where I wasn't a nervous wreck and people still hire me sometimes. I'm big on listening to music to calm down.



It also helps if I feel like I'm prepared for the interview. Know your accomplishments. Be ready to talk about a weakness coherently and in a way that demonstrates that you're constantly working to improve yourself. I like askamanager for articles about interviewing. Reply

congrats!! and seconding the askamanager suggestion - she has great info from a hiring manager's perspective. it's also very smart that you've practiced with your parents.



good luck! i hope it works out. Reply

Everyone is complaining about tumblr doing some sort of "best posts first" but my dash appears to still be sequential? Reply

i think they changed it on mobile first

so maybe check your settings on the app :) Reply

I've been waiting so I can turn it off Reply

if you have it, you can turn it off. go to settings > dashboard preferences > uncheck that shit Reply

They changed mine but I changed it right back. Reply

I've already turned mine off but it didn't seem to be making that big a difference. Reply

mine is not, the order is funky Reply

It’s been in the 20s at night and I’ve had no heater. But it finally arrived today and I’m looking forward to being warm at night. Reply

i cannot wait to go on vacation and get my ass to a beach. THREE MORE DAYS! Reply

That sounds like legit heaven rn, with a drink with a mini-umbrella in it!!



Have fun!! :) Reply

ty!! and yessss i need a drink in my hand. Lol Reply

Take me with you! Reply

Meanwhile here in WA... Reply

nice- live it up!



17 days until mine, and i think i'll just start a new life in the Caribbean and never come back Reply

Awesome!! Have fun! ♥ Reply

