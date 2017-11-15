LoL, where do I begin! So they got engaged and they thought it would be a really cute PR move to talk about how they weren't going to have sex until marriage - which is FINE, there's nothing wrong with not having sex...BUT why tell anyone? We all know Miranda and Orlando had been married and they have the cutest little boy so her suddenly talking about abstinence felt like a bit of an abrupt change but it still wasn't weird. It gets really fucking weird when you cut to the wedding and Miranda gives this whole interview about wanting to be covered completely in her wedding dress because they are very traditional/conservative and it was really important to Evan that the dress reflect that. In the same interview she talked about how important traditional gender roles of a man and wife are to Evan and that every day before he comes home she puts on a new dress + make-up so she can greet him with dinner and "take care" of him after his long day. There's more but you get the idea.