Titanic Returns to Theatres



Titanic will celebrate its 20th anniversary next month by returning to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1. The film’s official Twitter account posted a video of director James Cameron promoting the news, saying that it “was like seeing it for the first time,” referencing the fact that the re-release will be in Dolby Vision exclusively at AMC Theatres.

