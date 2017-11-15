Titanic Returns to Theatres
Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1.— Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017
Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42
Titanic will celebrate its 20th anniversary next month by returning to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1. The film’s official Twitter account posted a video of director James Cameron promoting the news, saying that it “was like seeing it for the first time,” referencing the fact that the re-release will be in Dolby Vision exclusively at AMC Theatres.
Source: https://twitter.com/TitanicMovie/status/930793937467404288
Edited at 2017-11-15 06:06 pm (UTC)
My current self doesn't have time for this
Same. Though I did see it when they rereleased it in 3D
Lol apparently I remain Titanic loyal and a non-cynic!
I guess that's why I'm so body positive!