Titanic Returns to Theatres

How about we let it go. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol sorry. I keep trying to post a gif and even giphy won't show up



Edited at 2017-11-15 06:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never let go Jack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My 13 year old self is squealing.



My current self doesn't have time for this Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Though I did see it when they rereleased it in 3D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no thanks Reply

Thread

Link

Yes Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't it just return to theaters a few years ago? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it was released in 3D five years ago, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally. i went and saw it then but this re-release doesn't matter to me by now. no rose colored glasses for this sissy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah for the 100th anniversary of the titanic's sinking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Titanic but I'm not going to help Cameron fund Avatars 2 through 24 or whatever he's making. Reply

Thread

Link

my first thought was oooh young leo on the big screen again and then immediately hell no not sitting in a theatre for 4 hours Reply

Thread

Link

hmm i would like to see the ship sink on the big screen again, but idgaf about kate and leo now. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sorry is james cameron really that hard up for cash? chill a lil bit Reply

Thread

Link

He has to have something to hold him over until those 4 Avatar movies come out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FOUR?! omfg spare us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did this 5 years ago too, and I saw it. Don't really have to see it again like that, but I don't have an AMC where I live anyway lol so I guess it doesn't matter. Reply

Thread

Link

literally my thought process lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've already seen this movie twice in theaters, so I'm good Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this 4 times in the theater when it was first released and I’d be tempted to go again if it plays near me. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw it 3, in December, January, and February. This movie was in theaters for so long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! Four times in the theatre. I was 16; not sure if that was too old to be seeing it so many times, but whatever. Watched the rerelease in what, early 2013? and will totally see this if I can find a sitter for several small children.



Lol apparently I remain Titanic loyal and a non-cynic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally saw it 13 times because what else are you gonna do at age 12 in Jackson, Michigan? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen this movie all the way through. Reply

Thread

Link

my parents turned it off when it got to Kate naked and that's how it ended for me until I saw clips on Youtube Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My parents let me watch the part when I was like 6!



I guess that's why I'm so body positive! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lucky you. it's a snoozefest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link