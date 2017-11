Lol no she doesn't Reply

Thread

Link

/endpost lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. they're reaching to infinity and beyond, much like buzz lightyear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, what kind of cataracts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao the perfect beginning and perfect end to this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally zero resemblance other than the fact that they're both blonde, wtf. Reply

Thread

Link





Ummm, they don't look anything alike? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte petra Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love this actress Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they dont even look related Reply

Thread

Link

they could be twins! Reply

Thread

Link

They are both blonde and white so I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see the resemblance. Reply

Thread

Link

people/the media are just so desperate for a diana clones since the windsor genes have already taken her two sons. Reply

Thread

Link

william is a clone of her mother. too bad he let himself go completely. men take no pride in their appearance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was just gonna say William looks just like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can definitely see it when he smiles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they look nothing alike.



She's pretty though. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see it. Slick to try to mimic the no slip photo of Diana. Reply

Thread

Link

What? She doesn’t look like her at all. Reply

Thread

Link

What??? no she doesn't AT ALL and congrats on the nose job Reply

Thread

Link

.....no... Reply

Thread

Link