J. Crew criticised over this black model's hairstyle
J. Crew criticised over this black model's hairstyle https://t.co/gIUR1ySkRj pic.twitter.com/ZfWnyixrMO— Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) November 15, 2017
J. Crew (and its brand, Madewell) has been criticised over sloppily styling a black model's hair. Social media users have accused the brand of not hiring someone who knew how to style black hair.
The brand has since released an apology statement :
J.Crew strives to represent every race, gender, and background. We sincerely apologize for the styling of this model and the offense that was caused. We assure you that we are taking steps to address it, and to prevent this from happening again.— J.Crew (@jcrew) November 10, 2017
and the answer is hardly anyone shops there lol
It would be really insulting if they expected her to do her own hair. They want to photoshop everything else but this? Okay
And then styled her own hair if the hair stylist couldn't.
Model's of color should always have their basic hair essentials with them.
I had a male barber and female hairstylist fuck up my hair once each when i was young. Both were black.
But maybe they were truly going for that unkempt as fuck look??
#TrustNoOne
This is sooo stupid
If you browse around their site there are both black and white women with messy updos. And then black and white women with sleek hairstyles. People need to stop trying to be the person that "catches" a brand or celebrity doing something they think is wrong. It is both the best and worst thing to happen to the internet.