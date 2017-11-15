J. Crew criticised over this black model's hairstyle

What white women did her hair? Like where is the hair care products. wherearethey.gif



Lmfao for real they couldn't just slick it back with some coconut oil? Like....

This is the real problem here. It looks like it was just tossed dry in that bun.

Screaming @ the fact that your username is coconut oil. chile, she needed some.

Is this supposed to be the black girl equivalent of a messy bun?

Naw! There's messy and then there's "I'm 6 years old and it's summer so my mom hasn't combed my hair in a couple days".

lol this

Lmfao for real

This accuracy

accurate af

Lmaooo ain't that the truth.

aren't messy hairstyles and bad posture their thing though? Who still shops at J.Crew?

Yeah they tend to go for the "every woman" look a lot.

I do lol.

I do for staples, like blazers and etc.

I still do.

I think lots of people still do but the quality/style has definitely gone down which is one of the reasons their sales are so shit and even Jenna had to go. I still rely on them for a lot of work stuff.

[ examples ]









and the answer is hardly anyone shops there lol yeah. their website is a mixed bag tbh, some of the hairstyles are sleek, others are messy, but this model's is messier than any that i found.

I love J.Crew. :(

these are from Madewell, though

I still love Eddie Bauer which is probably more of an embarrassment lol

That dry ass mess!

Not one of these white stylists could find a damn bobby pin?



It would be really insulting if they expected her to do her own hair. They want to photoshop everything else but this? Okay

And then styled her own hair if the hair stylist couldn't.



Model's of color should always have their basic hair essentials with them.



I had a male barber and female hairstylist fuck up my hair once each when i was young. Both were black.



But maybe they were truly going for that unkempt as fuck look??

#TrustNoOne As a model, she should have been like, nah,you're not doing me like that lol

i CRINGED

This post doesn't include the fact that Marihenny wanted to wear her natural hair and was fine with the pictures from what her statement said. her hair is fine, no one needs to be policing a black woman's hair, ever.

This. If she genuinely liked it, then people need to fall back. Mind your own edges ffs.

The only thing she's missing is 6 bags of braiding hair in her hands bc she legit looks like every woman coming out of the beauty supply on a Saturday morning.

Drag me.

LOL

nnnnn

Lmaooooooooo!!!!! Your comments are killing me in this post

Aren't messy buns a thing?

This is not a messy bun lmao this is just a hot mess

I...think it's cute. But my own hair is always a hot mess

I think her hair was supposed to messy? Like it was supposed to look casual or whatever.

MTE. If I randomly saw this ad, I wouldn't have seen anything wrong. Prior to locs, my hair looked like this anytime I couldn't be bothered to do anything with it.

She's wearing a sweater, not a cocktail dress. Aren't messy buns in right now?

i get that their "thing" is messy buns but some hair styles don't really work on black hair. that's just a fact. she looks unkept, not because of her natural hair but because they had no idea how to handle it. if "unstyled" hair is their thing they should have just given her some cornrows or something.

She likes her look though - does that not matter?

I don't believe that

what?? Black people can't have messy buns?



This is sooo stupid

This is not a black woman's messy bun. This is a non-black stylist's poor understanding of what a black woman's messy bun should look like.

Edited at 2017-11-15 06:20 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-15 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

And how it suppose to look like? A bun is a bun and that is it not much to do, she looks good as casual u will look with a sweater.

I actually like her look in this, it's different and I don't get the hate.

Something out of nothing.....



If you browse around their site there are both black and white women with messy updos. And then black and white women with sleek hairstyles. People need to stop trying to be the person that "catches" a brand or celebrity doing something they think is wrong. It is both the best and worst thing to happen to the internet.

I don't get the uproar tbh. Looks like the shoot was meant to convey a comfy at home kind of look. If white models can wear messy buns, why can't black models? The model herself is happy with the look and that's all that should really matter - it just seems weird that people are upset because they don't think she looks put together enough.

I wouldn't highlight this specific woman and make her feel bad about her look since she is said to be happy with it. However, Black women are pointing out a constant disparity in the care and styling of models based on their race.

