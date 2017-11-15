Amber Heard sizzles on the cover of GQ Australia

He’s a psychopath I don’t believe this Reply

luv this ayn rand stan's looks Reply

amber is much better off without another egocentric douchebag in her life tbh Reply

get a cat elon



or build one, tesla exists you know Reply

(i've told this story here before i think) my bff used to work with this ~eccentric genius~ type who was friends with elon musk. once they were talking about his relationship with amber - idk why, idt my friend even knows who amber is - and the guy's just all, "i don't get it. he's not good-looking. and sometimes a guy who isn't good-looking will have a good personality to make up for it, but elon doesn't have a good personality either!"



when even your friends drag you... Reply

hahahahahaha Reply

omg lmaoo Reply

any deets about the relationship itself with amber? Reply

unfortunately no. my friend told me the story way after the fact, and since she didn't know who amber was she didn't care to ask for details lmao. she was bemused when she mentioned it offhandedly and my ears perked up: "omg amber heard? and elon musk? tell me everything!" Reply

well why is he friends with him then? lol, I believe elon musk sucks but that's just a stupid thing to say, you don't get why someone would want to date a billionaire? plus, for a billionaire, he is good looking Reply

Well I just want Amber to be happy (preferably with a woman...preferably with me) Reply

Same lol Reply

Mte lol Reply

me 3 Reply

re elon's quote: i don't think it's particularly healthy to feel like you constantly need to be with someone. independence is good and more people should embrace it, imo. :/ Reply

i really cannot stand ppl who can't handle being alone/single. i have a couple friends who jump from toxic shitty relationship to toxic shitty relationship cos they can't handle being single. and the 2 seconds they are single they just whine about how much they hate it and need a boyfriend. like damn, have some respect for yourself and learn to enjoy your own company? romantic relationships aren't everything... Reply

it's pretty concerning, ngl Reply

it's honestly just sad to me. i'm naturally pretty introverted so i tend to do things by myself so i know where my bias lies, but even then i don't think it's good to not be confident enough in yourself to enjoy your own company like you said. love yourself, tbh? lmao

i found being single helped me learn way more about myself. i think it's good to take a breather, lol. Reply

I knew people like that, they were super pathetic.



like they couldn't function like human beings unless they are in a relationship.



and alll the fucking memes about HOW THEY ARE SUCH A GREAT PERSON AND STILL ALONE...all those damn memes insecure people post over and over again over how GREAT THEY ARE.



ugh. Reply

Yeah, one of my friends will not break up w/ someone until she has someone waiting in the wings, even if she's miserable. It's really sad. Reply

yeah. and it's such a cycle, too - they don't want to be alone, so they immediately find someone who may not be such a good partner to them and end up in a toxic relationship... rinse and repeat. i honestly think it's very important to learn to be alone with yourself and understand what you really need, and set standards. if you're not afraid to be alone then it's easier to say no to shitty people. Reply

Yea its weird to me. There's somethin about someone that can't be alone with themselves n has to have a relationship ALL the time. Those type of ppl I notice, tend to overlap their relationships coz they don't want to end the first one before they have a new one secured. Reply

And it's not like he wants a relationship given how he treated his ex-wife. He wants a cat but in sexy human woman form. Reply

exactly. it's so bad to constantly rely on someone else for your happiness. and fuck, why not just be single for awhile? you're single. you can do whatever the fuck you want without answering to anyone. take a yoga class, go out and meet people, do something. the world is your oyster. let yourself adjust and grow before allowing someone into your life. Reply

F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?

love yourself Reply

she’s so gorgeous, and then i remember she loves ayn rand and i just...nah. Reply

"How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?"



How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?



Easy. If I had that much money I would have sweet rescue pups everywhere and I would have a super california king bed to fit them all. Reply

Not that he's not already doing that, but he can just buy himself some love. Or built a female robot or something. Reply

GQ Australia? Is she allowed back there after the dog thing? And how do Aussies feel about it? I only know that one minister's opinion.



Anyway I hope she does well and Depp can go fuck himself. Reply

The dog thing was all Johnny's doing iirc Reply

she's been living there while filming for justice league and aquaman Reply

Isn't he a billionaire? He can get a girlfriend at any given moment wtf is that comment?



Living proof money doesn't buy happiness lol jk he's just one of those assholes that will always be unsatisfied no matter what. If he can't be single, that's a personal problem and he needs to work on that shit. He sounds so unstable.



Was there any specific reason as to why she dumped his ugly ass? Reply

One of the best things about sleeping alone is being able to sleep like a starfish - all limbs extended to every corner of the bed. Ugh, one of the reasons I hate the idea of living with someone/being married. Reply

mte, I have a queen and I can't picture sharing it w/ anyone now, even though I used to. I have a nice little nest of pillows and there's just room for me and my cats tbh. If I ever get married, I want separate bedrooms. Reply

yessss. every time i sleep next to my partner i say 'we need a bigger bed' and he thinks i'm joking. i'm not, i need like three king sized beds worth of space thanks. Reply

Spooning cannot compare to the absolute pleasure and satisfaction of rolling over and finding a nice cool patch of bed. Reply

All my blankets belong to me. Reply

