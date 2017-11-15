Amber Heard sizzles on the cover of GQ Australia




Elon Musk Opens Up About His Breakup with Amber Heard: 'It Hurt Bad'





IN an interview with Rolling Stone, he admits:

I was really in love, and it hurt bad.


Musk also said that he doesn't like being single:

“I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me.” “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”

source
