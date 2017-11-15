Terry Crews Speaks on Assault: “I Will Not Be Ashamed”

Yassssss NAME EM ALL





Hopefully this won’t hurt Terry’s career 😕 Reply

I don't think it will. He fits a particular mold.



Worst case scenario, he could stay working with black productions. Reply

Maybe they’ll bring back everybody hates Chris! Reply

ugh Reply

lol ofc not Reply

I wonder if they’ll change their minds once this gets traction. Reply

hopefully Reply

disgusting Reply

So disgusting of them not to fire his ass. Reply

pretty much every other guy that's been accused so far has been fired, so this is infuriating. Reply

Ugh, wtf Reply

of course not Reply

Doing my part to be vocal on social media lol Reply

OP, can you add that it's a follow up to this story since this time it was actually confirmed by Terry himself. I fear it may get deleted because the revelation of the person who it was technically already posted. Reply

edited. didn’t realize it was already posted Reply

I don't see it? Reply

Why am I not surprised? They all flow from the same sewer. Reply

Forgive me but what does Drain the Swamp mean? Is it like Shrek? Reply

<3 feel so horrible for him :'( Reply

good for him for naming names Reply

Link

this is a dangerous line of thinking imo Reply

No. Just no. The guy who date-raped me was clean cut, good-looking in a completely average way, non-offensive, and charming as hell. The kind your parents would be happy to meet.



There's no "look," and assuming you can pinpoint a predator by the way they look is dangerous on all sides. You run the risk of trusting a person because they just don't have that "look," and pigeonholing someone you think does. Reply

Oh I totally get what you mean. I just meant to say that from personal experience, guys who look like that have grabbed me at bars, tried to force me to go home with them, etc. You really can't trust any man, clean cut or not. :( Reply

ew @ your comment Reply

I'm glad he said who it was



Adam Venit needs to get eaten alive by wild boars. Reply

More like Adam VOMIT. /bad pun



Ugh, there's so many layers to this, good for Terry for naming who did this (he also filed a police report, hopefully Vomit gets taken down). Hollywood needs to fucking clean house already. Reply

Bless him for speaking up <3



Adam Venit can get eaten alive by fireants Reply

YEEEEEEESSSSSSSSS Reply

idk why but i’m laughing at this gif Reply

good for him and fuck the fact that nothing’s gonna happen to that guy



idk that i like the use of emasculated; dehumanized would have been better. Reply

Ia on the language, because it wasn't just the groping Crews had to deal with. He also had to be overly cautious of how he, as a large African American man, would be perceived if he stood up for himself against a revolting white man. There's more than one level to Venit's abuse of him.



But I'm not going to pick on Crews's language too much, I'm just so glad he spoke up, and I hope the strong example he's setting helps others who are dealing with this. Reply

Glad he exposed that bastard. I'd heard rumors about him (Venit).



It's insane how long these ppl have gone on thinking they won't face consequences and actually being right. End all predators. Reply

good on him for speaking up. makes me angry that they're not going to do anything about it though. Reply

