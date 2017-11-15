Terry Crews Speaks on Assault: “I Will Not Be Ashamed”
"I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified."— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 15, 2017
Terry Crews gives the details of the night he says Adam Venit sexually harassed him at a party. https://t.co/HLKXM2btBb
After confessing to being groped by a high powered Hollywood exec, Terry Crews spoke to GMA about the incident. He earlier identified the man as Adam Venit, an agent at WME. Venit is married and a father.
Hopefully this won’t hurt Terry’s career 😕
Worst case scenario, he could stay working with black productions.
Venit represents an extensive client list that includes Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment over the past week.
Forgive me but what does Drain the Swamp mean? Is it like Shrek?
There's no "look," and assuming you can pinpoint a predator by the way they look is dangerous on all sides. You run the risk of trusting a person because they just don't have that "look," and pigeonholing someone you think does.
Ugh, there's so many layers to this, good for Terry for naming who did this (he also filed a police report, hopefully Vomit gets taken down). Hollywood needs to fucking clean house already.
Adam Venit can get eaten alive by fireants
idk that i like the use of emasculated; dehumanized would have been better.
But I'm not going to pick on Crews's language too much, I'm just so glad he spoke up, and I hope the strong example he's setting helps others who are dealing with this.
It's insane how long these ppl have gone on thinking they won't face consequences and actually being right. End all predators.