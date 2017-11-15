Nicki Minaj tries to "break the internet" with Paper Magazine
Paper Magazine on how they've always viewed Nicki Minaj describing her as "seductive" & "eye catching". More tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/P4ULTjb021— Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) 15 November 2017
Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine 🧐👅 photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition pic.twitter.com/0NmdzEb3Si— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) 15 November 2017
source 2
ONTD, have you ever had a threesome with yourself in a desperate attempt to deflect from your child-rapist brother?
anyway: her rapist enabling ass can choke 😘
Edited at 2017-11-15 05:15 pm (UTC)
Honestly the top look is dope and the middle is too. If she had kept those two it would’ve been a cute cover. Not “break the internet” worthy. But a decent cover for her stans to be proud of
Edited at 2017-11-15 05:29 pm (UTC)
Nicki's entire appeal is turning herself into this hyper sexual hyper plastic altered imitation of a woman. She raps about fucking dudes, doing drugs, getting money and controlling shit by playing the game. Anyone that thinks that in and of itself is empowering can't think critically worth a fuck. Not calling you out specifically, just a general issue I have.
Edited at 2017-11-15 09:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-15 05:19 pm (UTC)