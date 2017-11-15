Nicki Minaj tries to "break the internet" with Paper Magazine

Ugh so is she back then Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how the cement feels in her ass. and those pasties highlight her boobjob.



anyway: her rapist enabling ass can choke 😘



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she's a shitty person, regardless of her ps, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true. people kept calling her a woke feminist™ despite calling for black women to have perminators Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ok Reply

Thread

Link

so classy, elegant and refined Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this yesterday and just lold and moved on with my day, she's tacky and an attention seeker, color me shocked. Reply

Thread

Link

add supports child rapists to that list Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me of Lil'Kim and Mary J. Blidge's Mac ads from the 90's Reply

Thread

Link

yes, Especially the pose with the pasties. But I mean, Nicki is a great value Lil Kim anyway so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great Value Lil Kim!!!! Lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lil kim did all this better like 20 years ago. her fat box is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This softcore porn is tasteless Reply

Thread

Link

She should just do actual p0rn. 2 birds, 1 stone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always tries way too hard and just never seems to pull it off.



Honestly the top look is dope and the middle is too. If she had kept those two it would’ve been a cute cover. Not “break the internet” worthy. But a decent cover for her stans to be proud of



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

kay Reply

Thread

Link

waiting for the slut shaming to begin Reply

Thread

Link

People can think something a woman does is vulgar and ultimately self-objectifying for the societal male gaze without it being slut shaming.



Nicki's entire appeal is turning herself into this hyper sexual hyper plastic altered imitation of a woman. She raps about fucking dudes, doing drugs, getting money and controlling shit by playing the game. Anyone that thinks that in and of itself is empowering can't think critically worth a fuck. Not calling you out specifically, just a general issue I have.



Edited at 2017-11-15 09:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao how embarrassing to be this desperate for attention



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i want the worst for her. i'm trying to change my hating ass ways, but she's trash. Reply

Thread

Link

the blonde wig going between her ass cheeks.... its a no from me Reply

Thread

Link

That's all I can look at - horse fetish realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's really nagl...hell, none of it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

riiight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link