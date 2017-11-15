Victoria Beckham Gives Fashion Advice for $2
While she may have been Posh Spice in the '90s, Victoria Beckham is actually super relatable. https://t.co/yP3iFpcCtA— E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) November 14, 2017
Derek Blasberg’s segment, "Derek Does Stuff With A Friend" had the English fashionista and Vanity Fair, help those more fashionably-challenged.
*) Derek too an Ipad to central Park in New York
*) Harper's Bazaar reports Mrs. Beckham sat safely in a room at a computer away from the general public
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5081857/Victoria-Beckham-reveals-daughter-Harper-6-musical.html
Also culottes are terrible
Edited at 2017-11-15 05:27 pm (UTC)
Had to reorder her eye pencil I love ittttt