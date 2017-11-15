Louis Walsh Wants Nicole Scherzinger To Judge Instead Of Cheryl Cole

aww, that's sad. i liked cheryl as a judge. always gave good reaction faces Reply

i read Nicole's wiki page the other day and it's like a series of unfortunate events, everything backfiring on her poor woman.



They should have them both judge and take Louis out, he's unbearable and a bad judge, but i guess they hate eachother?



I might go back to xfactor if Cheryl is back. Reply

awww, i love louis, lmaooo. his early judge days were so funny Reply

Fuck Cheryl. They keep trying to get back that 08-09 magic she had... Sorry no one cares for her brand that much anymore.



Call my name still the biggest bop tho! Reply

I like Cheryl on X Factor. Louis is so obviously bitter.



I also like Nicole. She's bonkers and doesn't care that everyone knows how self-centered she is. Reply

Nicole is the best judge - he aint lying.



She's also vocally more talented than Cheryl and PCD was bigger than GA. Reply

i would prefer nicole and cheryl and no louis Reply

She's so pretty with dark hair. Reply

I love this song. Reply

I don’t care about Cheryl, but Nicole has been a mess this series, she’s reaching Paula Abdul levels of nonsensical.



Plus i haven’t forgotten how last year she put on a fake asian accent to critique a performance by a (white) singer when she was basically dressed like an asian person Reply

wait nicole isnt asian?? Reply

She is. But instead of using the opportunity to educate people on treating asian culture as a costume she instead played along and out on a silly asian accent which wasn’t her own. Reply

oh u meant the white person was dressed asian i thought u meant nicole Reply

Yeah, sorry. It wasn’t worded very well Reply

Better idea: put Louis in a home and put Cheryl and Nicole on the judging panel. Reply

Nah, let Cheryl continue to be Liam's cheerleader. Nicole is the superior judge.



Also OP, Louis is Irish. So you might wanna add the "Irish Celebrities" tag on there.~ Reply

thanks! I didn't know there was one! I will have to add it to another post I just submitted. I must have scrolled over it so many times, there's so many tags, lol. Reply

nicole probably shares some of whatever she snorts before every show with him Reply

I just want Louis gone. He's so predictable.



Every year, if he gets boys, it's almost always the same kind of guy that winds up through to finals. If he gets groups, he shortchanges every group with a woman in it in favor of yet more basic-ass skinny white boys -- even if they get through to finals, you rarely see him in their pre-show package, but he's ALL over the scrawny white boys. I remember when "Only the Young" had like no help from him but "Stereo Kicks" had his 100% input.





& tbh, I will NEVER believe that as much shit-talking as Louis does about Cheryl + Girls Aloud in general that there isn't "bad blood." Reply

Simon screwed over all the girl groups this year too. Reply

Thread

Add both women, there is no reason to have two old white dudes. Reply

