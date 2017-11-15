Louis Walsh Wants Nicole Scherzinger To Judge Instead Of Cheryl Cole
Reports say Cheryl might come back to take Nicole's spot! Louis Walsh has given his opinion on who should get it. While Louis agrees that Cheryl is a good judge, he wants Nicole to continue the spot on X Factor.
"Nicole is the best, though."
*) Louis denies any bad blood between him and Cheryl
*) Nicole said she would like to stay as a judge
*) Cheryl supposedly offered a £1.5 million deal to return in 2018
They should have them both judge and take Louis out, he's unbearable and a bad judge, but i guess they hate eachother?
I might go back to xfactor if Cheryl is back.
Call my name still the biggest bop tho!
I also like Nicole. She's bonkers and doesn't care that everyone knows how self-centered she is.
She's also vocally more talented than Cheryl and PCD was bigger than GA.
Plus i haven’t forgotten how last year she put on a fake asian accent to critique a performance by a (white) singer when she was basically dressed like an asian person
Also OP, Louis is Irish. So you might wanna add the "Irish Celebrities" tag on there.~
Every year, if he gets boys, it's almost always the same kind of guy that winds up through to finals. If he gets groups, he shortchanges every group with a woman in it in favor of yet more basic-ass skinny white boys -- even if they get through to finals, you rarely see him in their pre-show package, but he's ALL over the scrawny white boys. I remember when "Only the Young" had like no help from him but "Stereo Kicks" had his 100% input.
& tbh, I will NEVER believe that as much shit-talking as Louis does about Cheryl + Girls Aloud in general that there isn't "bad blood."