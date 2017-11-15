Louis Walsh Wants Nicole Scherzinger To Judge Instead Of Cheryl Cole





Reports say Cheryl might come back to take Nicole's spot! Louis Walsh has given his opinion on who should get it. While Louis agrees that Cheryl is a good judge, he wants Nicole to continue the spot on X Factor.

"Nicole is the best, though."

*) Louis denies any bad blood between him and Cheryl
*) Nicole said she would like to stay as a judge
*) Cheryl supposedly offered a £1.5 million deal to return in 2018

