Justice League Reviews Rundown: Critics Slam "Embarrassing" Sequel

The tomtometer was on the Flickster app. It was like 48% - 52% or something. Might not be there anymore.



worst part is Batfleck as Batfleck



Good thing he's trying to leave. Reply

He's trying to leave? I thought the studio was trying to replace him. Reply

https://movieweb.com/the-batman-ben-affleck-dc-exit/



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/affleck-looking-to-exit-batman/vp-BBEXZRf



I was surprised no one posted about it

They aren't wrong. Batfleck was the worst. Reply

I, for one, am SHOCKED! Reply

Eh I liked it, Superman’s resurrection was A+++ Reply

I mean...we all knew that, but damn, spoilers. Reply

Is it spoilers if you knew tho? Reply

it's your own fault for not seeing the advanced screening tbh! Reply

this isn't a spoiler, at the end of bvs it's heavily implied to the point that it may as well have already happened Reply

I mean there were already images of Superman with the Justice League floating around... Reply

bb you knew Superman was going to be in it. Reply

LOL now sis. Reply

Superman lives???? Reply

Superman... comes back to life? SURELY YOU JEST! Reply

Thanks so much for SPOILING the biggest part of the movie. Wow...



Now I know superman lives, thanks. I didn't see him in the previews so I thought he was for sure dead. Thanks, ONTD. Reply

Lmao I won't lie but it was the first time Cavill truly felt like Superman to me. Reply

Wait if Cavill's in it then fuck it



All marketing material lead me to believe this was a Superman-free movie, tyvm Reply

ONTD's spoiler impact. Reply

lol I've never even seen any of these superhero movies since like the second Spiderman and even I knew Cavil was back in this so don't feel bad Reply

shocking. don't think i'll be watching this in theatres, not even for wonder woman Reply

who is truly surprised Reply

Honestly I'm still shocked it's coming out this week. I just feel like the promo push has been fairly quiet considering this is the Justice League. I'm not surprised mixing Whedon and Synder is horrible. I'm not surprised Batfleck is horrible.



And I guess it would be hard to be worse than Suicide Squad so.... Reply

I totally forgot it was coming out tbh. I've seen more ads for the Wonder Woman movie than this one. Reply

wait this is coming out THIS week?! Reply

Yep. It's official release date in the US is November 17th. It feels like it's still weeks away. Reply

Currently 47% with 51 reviews on RT. The Flixster app is showing the score. Reply

I need it to bump up to 54 because that was my guess I think. Reply

nooo my guess was 58, i wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt... a little anyway Reply

I said 60% WHELP Reply

And no one is surprised by these reviews. We all knew it was gonna be a mess. Reply

So they've...basically learned nothing from past criticism. Like how the Kingsman sequel ignored the fact that we hated that sex joke at the end and was like LET'S DO LOTS MORE OF THAT LOL. I think I'll wait for $5 Tuesday next week (and coming from me, that is a massive insult). Reply

The joke at the end literally ruined the film for me. I didn't see the second film and I guess I won't. Reply

Right? It was so, so good until the end... it just left me with a sour feeling. I just walked away not thinking so highly of the film. Reply

Same and same. What's the point? Reply

What was the joke? Reply

CA' WE DEW IT INTHA ARSEHOLE Reply

The second film was so so terrible. I wanted to actually leave through most of the film and that rarely happens. Like how did they product such a horrible sequel? Reply

I can't believe so many people were calling it a "feminist" movie with that horrifying ending. Reply

"worst part is Batfleck as Batfleck"

so surprised.



loving the emojis as bullet points, lmao



Edited at 2017-11-15 04:54 pm (UTC)

Honestly Marvel does far better movies Reply

Thread

even at their most questionable, there's planning. maybe not good planning but it's there. wb doesn't know wtf they're doing Reply

Parent

Exactly - there's a through-line in all of their stuff and at its worst I still find decent background noise, which is more than I can say for most bad movies. Reply

Parent

Mte Reply

Parent

ikr Reply

Parent

justice league is the last movie in the dceu not made entirely under the guidance of geoff johns and jon berg. there's always been a plan, it just changed midway when people didn't like it, and justice league is the unfortunate, fugly transition movie between snyder's vision and johns'.



all that and i'd still take the dceu over marvel Reply

Parent

Marvel has a thing they do. WB tries to copy marvel but keep their hot topic edgelordness but it’s so bad and they are somehow blind to how tacky they are. Reply

Parent

Or at least Marvel thinks its shit through. Reply

Parent

Its strategy and planning were superb



still can't believe that one Iron Man movie back in 2008 has led to this huge franchise



but honestly I think one advantage in Marvel's favour is that its heroes tend to translate better to modern times. With better writers DC characters are not impossible to translate to the 21st century but I think it's a lot more difficult.



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:14 pm (UTC)

Parent

tbh I think other studios need to stop trying to make cinematic universes. They just suck so bad at it and have no idea what they're doing or why the concept is appealing in the first place.



I'm looking at you, "The Mummy." Reply

Parent

They have a formula, but they stick to it and do it well enough. Reply

Parent

Yeah they are just too safe. Entertaining but formulaic and very uninspired. I enjoy them but lets be honest here. Reply

Parent

i like the DC movies better tbh. marvel is too glossy and up it's own ass for me. these types of movies are never my first choice to begin with though.



Edited at 2017-11-15 06:31 pm (UTC)

Parent

They're much more fun than the dark & dreary DC Reply

Parent

Marvel movies are reliably formulaic, but at least they put actual effort into making them coherent, well-paced, engaging, and faithful to the source material. Not to mention keeping track of their world-building. Their worst movie is still acceptable "put on in the background while you're cleaning the house" material. Reply

Parent

i wish they would replace ben affl*ck with keanu reeves. Reply

This is the casting I didn't realize I needed. Reply

Parent

I would cry tears of joy. Reply

Parent

You just blew my mind.

Parent

I would watch every Batman movie they made with Keanu. Reply

Parent

SHITSHITSHITSHITSHITSHIT



WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS Reply

Parent

im still hoping he'll be our spike. Reply

Parent

imo, spike deserves better (i.e. hollywood not touching him, ever)

Parent

If it is entertaining it will make bank but they need to hire better people and fucking hire Margaret Sixel, she is a great editor, she can make things work !!!



Reply

Your comment makes me want to rewatch Mad Max: Fury Road this second and I have to be at work in two hours dammit! Reply

Parent

I have it on HD and DAMN I still love it, flawless flawless movie. Reply

Parent

she's probably barred due to the mad max lawsuit Reply

Parent

All the reviews point to the movie being edited weird so they need to hire her asap! Reply

Parent

If they learn from this movie and Patty Jenkin's incredible impact they will hire a woman to helm the next films. Reply

Parent

Batfleck has got to go down as one of the stupidest franchise investments of all time. There was potential in the very beginning but holy hell at how quickly that evaporated. Reply

Thread

He honestly wasn't terrible in BvS but damn did the WB not think long-term about this. Reply

Parent

Yeah ita. I liked him in that tbh. Reply

Parent

Right, that's what I meant about there being potential in the beginning. It's everything since then that has been a disaster. Reply

Parent

He’s a disgusting, slob alcoholic. He’s revolting and a waste of a Batman Reply

Parent

He does not have the kind of charisma to pull of a superhero at all. I think he could have played a villain and pulled it off quite well, tho. Reply

Parent

It's kind of eerie how much Batfleck is like, the dark mirror of Robert Downey Jr. Both studios invested in a star with a substance abuse past to anchor their universe. RDJ made the role his; Batfleck kinda didn't. RDJ stayed sober, and Affleck relapsed.



If that was gonna be the case, they could have at least gone for a great actor. Reply

Parent

IA.



Instead of throwing all their cash at Ben Affleck and Snyder WB needs to reinvest in their GOOD directors like Patty and George Miller. Reply

Parent

I feel like I am in the minority that likes him as Batman...shrugs. IRL Ben is a mess but I think he plays the character well. Reply

Parent

better than cavill tbh. ben's a mess but cavill has the charisma of scotch tape. Reply

Parent

For fucking real. Reply

Parent

At this point, I have accepted that this movie is probably gonna be a POS but goddamn if I'm not gonna haul my ass to the theaters to watch this glorious mess to distract from the hellscape that is Trump's America. Reply

Me with all these superhero movies. Fuck it lmao



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:04 pm (UTC)

Parent

This is why I think WW did so well. Not that it wasn't fantastic and a fun film but I think many people were desperate for that kind of hope and inspiration right now so I think it made people appreciate it more or at least that's just my opinion. Reply

Parent

