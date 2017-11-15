Justice League Reviews Rundown: Critics Slam "Embarrassing" Sequel
Justice League reviews rundown: Critics slam 'embarrassing' sequel https://t.co/KUU3R8ABt9— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 15, 2017
💩 Critics say the movie is a jumbled mess of confused tones, plot holes, and characterizations, with a terrible CGI villain
💩 Joss Whedon's quips pastede onto Zack Snyder's grimdark aesthetic absolutely do not work
💩 Bright spot is Gal Godot as Wonder Woman; worst part is Batfleck as Batfleck
💩 It's still better than Batman v. Supermess or Suicide Squad.
💩 Rotten Tomatoes will be unveiling its Tomatometer rating tonight at midnight.
ooooooooooooooooop
worst part is Batfleck as Batfleck
Good thing he's trying to leave.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/affleck-looking-to-exit-batman/vp-BBEXZRf
I was surprised no one posted about it
Now I know superman lives, thanks. I didn't see him in the previews so I thought he was for sure dead. Thanks, ONTD.
All marketing material lead me to believe this was a Superman-free movie, tyvm
And I guess it would be hard to be worse than Suicide Squad so....
CA' WE DEW IT INTHA ARSEHOLE
so surprised.
loving the emojis as bullet points, lmao
all that and i'd still take the dceu over marvel
still can't believe that one Iron Man movie back in 2008 has led to this huge franchise
but honestly I think one advantage in Marvel's favour is that its heroes tend to translate better to modern times. With better writers DC characters are not impossible to translate to the 21st century but I think it's a lot more difficult.
I'm looking at you, "The Mummy."
You just blew my mind.
WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS
imo, spike deserves better (i.e. hollywood not touching him, ever)
If that was gonna be the case, they could have at least gone for a great actor.
Instead of throwing all their cash at Ben Affleck and Snyder WB needs to reinvest in their GOOD directors like Patty and George Miller.
