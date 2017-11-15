i don&#39;t know her

Justice League Reviews Rundown: Critics Slam "Embarrassing" Sequel



💩 Critics say the movie is a jumbled mess of confused tones, plot holes, and characterizations, with a terrible CGI villain

💩 Joss Whedon's quips pastede onto Zack Snyder's grimdark aesthetic absolutely do not work

💩 Bright spot is Gal Godot as Wonder Woman; worst part is Batfleck as Batfleck

💩 It's still better than Batman v. Supermess or Suicide Squad.

💩 Rotten Tomatoes will be unveiling its Tomatometer rating tonight at midnight.

Source

ooooooooooooooooop
Tagged: , , , , , , ,