Brie Larson's 'Basmati Blues' Criticized for Trailer Featuring Indian Stereotypes

This looks like a white fantasy movie

i was gonna judge brie hardcore if she did this post-oscar win, but still judging all the same. i don't have to watch the trailer to assume what the problems here are



also that trailer screencap - really, assholes?



Edited at 2017-11-15 03:56 pm (UTC)

wtf does "basmati blues" even mean??? lmfao ytssss Reply

also, p sure I've seen 20 other white savior films just like this one. nothing new. brown guy gets with yt woman! #REVOLUTIONARY Reply

Lmaoooo it sounds like a parody title Reply

right?? lol. Swades >>>>>>>>> this shit Reply

basmati rice makes me feel the opposite of blue Reply

what does varsity blues mean?



mo' betta blues

miami blues

biloxi blues

g.i. blues

oxford blues

undercover blues

berlin blues

paris blues



even cowgirls get the blues



...sorry

this is what i was trying to post earlier from my phone, i screamed

i couldn't get through 30 seconds of this trailer... yikes

wasn't she involved with cinefamily? bc they shut that down apparently. Reply

yep, and has been quiet when questioned about scandals related to the board members she hangs with



i was gonna make a post (not on brie's silence, but on cinefamily closing in general) Reply

So is her genetically modified white rice = colonialism Reply

also the GMO rice ruined landscapes across India..many farmers committed suicide after they couldn't rehabilitate the farms. Monsanto is being sued over this because of the suicide epidemic. Reply

I didn't know that, that's horrifying. Reply

Ugh the trailer is so obviously hinting at the problems but all tidyied up in that Hollywood rom com way. AWFUL. Reply

Ah, is this also the old white savior trope? When will people fucking learn.



Also, the vid is blocked. Reply

This reminds me of that racist outsource movie.



and also OT: Have you all read that article that's been circulating on twitter about an alleged room mate of Gal Gadot being raped by Gal's friend and Gal victim blamed her? Reply

I think that article has been deemed fake news. Reply

I was having a hard time whether to believe it or not because the website deleted it immediately when it made rounds. The story was just too painful to read. Reply

There was a post last night, but everything pointed to it being fake so it was deleted. Reply

I saw ppl tweeting about it, but I did not actually read it because it had been deleted. I think it got deleted because Medium doesn’t allow ppl to name names or smth, but don’t quote me... Reply

There is an entire thread discussing that now-deleted post on page 3 of the Stan Lee Teases (trolls??) BW Film post Reply

yup, saw it this morning. people are saying it's fake but idk what to think. Reply

Yes and ontd said it was fake but the author has been tweeting. Idk what to believe Reply

The woman who wrote it is a crazy stalker who made the mistake of posting this story repeatedly in jezebel comments along with a bunch of other slanderous stuff about Gal murdering children.



Twitter caught her. Reply

I love how this has been clearly labeled as fake but we're still going to have people bringing it up in every post about her. ~It could be real~ Reply

Idk I don't ever want to dismiss something like this. If it's true...fuck Gal Gadot and her zionist ass. Reply

I ended up watching it back when I still got DVDs from Netflix. I rented an entirely different movie, and this DVD was placed in the sleeve by mistake. I couldn't believe it was a real movie lol. Reply

that reminds me of that crazy tig stalker. actually, iirc, it was 2 sisters. Reply

I haven't seen that movie but I really liked the show. I wasn't there for the lead character though. Not sure how similar the movie and the show is, but he was dull af, the supporting cast made it worth watching. If the show was just about them and their shenanigans, it would have been great. Reply

i always believe the victims and i don't even give a fuck about gal gadot, but i read that before it got taken down and i was totally believing it until i came across a random mention of palestine. it was something like "when we were modeling and hanging out, every time palestine would come up gal would show her deep hatred" or something weird like that. it made no sense to include that in a story about rape and rape apologists. that's when i got suspicious. since then, i've read it's been removed and debunked(ish). idek tho. Reply

lol at the ppl saying it was debunked as fake



if by debunked you mean gal stans on twitter claiming some person on tumblr faked it, sure Reply

I don't have strength to watch this Reply

brie's post-oscar career has been hmm.gif Reply

she made this pre-oscar Reply

Link

It's literally the first sentence of the post, but ONTD doesn't read. Reply

i see why this was shelved for four years Reply

this is trash

i'm curious 2 see if she speaks on it since she's usually so "woke" Reply

LOL as if it'll be anything but the usual excuse Reply

She made this pre-woke and had no control. She's woke now and as a golden statue. She still has no control so her people will issue a statement on Twitter at 4. Reply

The film was made in 2013 before Larson’s career took off.



That was obvious from the trailer. It had a very "this has been on a shelf for years, but we're gonna try to capitalize on Brie's recent success" feel to it.





The trailer is cringe.



... and the thumbnail of the video is a shot looking down Brie's shirt. We did it kids. Reply

I'm tired of "cross cultural" films (in Hollywood*) always being about a white person going into another culture. Reply

