Brie Larson's 'Basmati Blues' Criticized for Trailer Featuring Indian Stereotypes
The film was made in 2013 before Larson’s career took off. The trailer for Brie Larson’s upcoming film Basmati Blues has sparked a controversy in India and beyond, getting criticized for its stereotypical depiction of the country.
A brilliant scientist is plucked out of the company lab and sent to India to sell the genetically modified rice she created – which she doesn’t realize will destroy the farmers she thinks she’s helping.
Film maker Baron and producer Monique Caulfield released a statement after the online backlash :
“We deeply regret any offense caused by the Basmati Blues trailer. We have heard a number of voices that have understandably reacted to a trailer that is not representative of the film as a whole. Unfortunately, the international trailer has given the wrong impression of the film’s message and heart. This movie is not about an American going abroad to solve India’s problems. At its heart, this film is about two people who reach across cultures, fight against corporate greed, and find love. Basmati Blues is an ensemble musical romantic comedy. The film explores our responsibility for our actions and for each other, and attempts to do it in a disarming way, using music, comedy and romance. Basmati Blues is a love letter to multiple eras of Bollywood cinema, musicals, and classic Hollywood romantic comedies. We are confident that the film, when seen in its entirety, will bear out our appreciation and respect for India and its people.”
Larson has not yet commented on the issue
That was obvious from the trailer. It had a very "this has been on a shelf for years, but we're gonna try to capitalize on Brie's recent success" feel to it.
The trailer is cringe.