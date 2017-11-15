The Orville season 1 will be cut short by one episode
Seth MacFarlane's The Orville season 1 is going to be cut short https://t.co/lTGphp7ht7— DS Breaking News (@digitalspybrk) November 15, 2017
*Fox announced yesterday that the first season of their new series The Orville will be reduced from 13 episodes to 12 episodes.
*The 13th episode--which is already completed--will instead be moved to season 2.
*The season finale will now air December 7th.
Source
I don't get this move. Apparently it's because they didn't want the show to go on break and then come back with one episode in January which makes sense but my calendar shows that December 14th and 21st both still exist so....
lmao OP
Edited at 2017-11-15 06:39 pm (UTC)
What a load. I guess on one hand I get it, but it's still dumb. Why greenlight a 13-episode series in the first place?