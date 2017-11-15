The Orville season 1 will be cut short by one episode

I've been liking this show despite myself but that last episode was a huge step back. What were they thinking?! Reply

I wasn't a fan of the last ep, outside of seeing Seth and Adrianne being funny. I guess I expected more from someone who wrote for Friday Night Lights.

Before this they'd been doing way better than I had thought, and I really liked the ep with Dr. Finn and her sons. Then they follow that up with that slime mold finally being able to have his way with Dr. Finn who was not in her right mind. Eurgh.

I looked up the writer and she wrote Mud Bowl (my low-key fave). Sis, how? And a woman directed this one too. jfc, I hope if they bring them back for S2, they give them a crack at a better topic, so much wasted potential on that clusterfuck of a plot.

Are you referring to the blue guy Rob Lowe episode? That shit was so weird and rapey like wtf??

That episode was awful. Rob Lowe's character knew exactly what he was doing, slept with both Ed and Kelly and got to walk away at the end with no consequences. Plus the whole crew worked together to do the same thing to those two ambassadors. I hated that so much!

Seth's acting was hilarious but overall we're left with a character that essentially raped the Captain and First Officer (and was responsible for a third) and faced no repercussions.

so their big (i assume) finale will now be their s2 premiere? and the season will just, what, fizzle out? weird.

Not in season 1, but if we do more, then yes. https://t.co/1OG3jWZ51O — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 12, 2017



The original season finale was just a regular episode, Seth said a while back they weren't doing any kind of cliffhanger finales this season:

Link

oh that's good that there wasn't a cliffhanger, but wouldn't they have kicked it up a notch for the "finale"? maybe not lol.

Link

Well, that's good. I was really worried about it screwing up story flow.

Link

the biggest news to me here is that it was renewed? wow

so the finale won't really be a ~finale?

they could delay one of the episodes that airs before the finale

Link

I wish they'd take out this week's ep or next week's. Next week seems like a meh story about John and this week I don't really need another "OMG I totally don't know if I'm fit for this job because I'm so young and inexperienced oops surprise I really am fit for it" story about Alara.

Link

All the eps are really stand alone episodic eps so there really isn't any kind of finale in the sense of any story to wrap up or cliffhanger.

Link

Are they selecting a problematic episode?

How very Grey's Anatomy of them

Watch episode 13 be the one where Bortus was finally going to get to sing. LOL!

Okay I would be hft lmao

Link

Man, I want a Bortus Sings special feature on the blu-ray or something.

Link

my calendar shows that December 14th and 21st both still exist so....



lmao OP

Fox's logic escapes me. I could see if there were like 3 episodes left but one more week isn't making that much of a difference.

Link

They better not be trying to sabotage this show.

God damnit. I love this show a lot.

I really love this show. However last weeks was kind of cringe. I expected better writing. I did think it had its funny parts and watch Seth act like a love sick teenager was kind of funny but given the current situation in the industry it wasn't a good look.

I suppose the bad timing was something they couldn't predict, as the episodes were all written last year and in the can before any of this came to light.

Link

I like this show a lot. Last week was kind of a mess but the episode with Isaac and Finn's kids was great because it balanced the humor with the rest of the show really well.

They should air it on the 14th.

Edited at 2017-11-15 06:39 pm (UTC) Kinda OT, but I hope that Fox starts licensing some merch from the show now that there's a second season. It looks like there will be a DVD set , and there's a hardcover book about the production coming out, but I want fun stuff like toys. Someone on Twitter made some cute Gordon and Ed Funkos and I want rea1 ones!

Holy cow. I'm not a huge fan of Funkos, but I'd definitely buy those.

Link

Fox is really trying to hurt this show. First moving it to Thursdays, the biggest TV night of the week and now the finale will be just a normal episode that probably won't have a cliffhanger so it won't entice anyone to come back for season 2.

The finale wasn't going to be a cliffhanger even before this move:

Link

Well that's good at least. Still, finales are usually much more suspensful than regular episodes. I hope they know what they're doing. I hope it gets several seasons.

Link

Tried to post this last night.



What a load. I guess on one hand I get it, but it's still dumb. Why greenlight a 13-episode series in the first place?

