Taylor Swift: The Making of "Delicate"

The best song on Reputation tbh

You must be confused, Getaway Car is the best song on the album.

i'm sorry but no it's basically a bleachers song with taylor's vocals

Nuh uh, I won't stand for this Don't Blame Me erasure.

i love getaway car too

and dont blame me etc

lol why do ppl like that corny ass song?

I concur.

ita

Yep

Yupp she better not snub it

Mte. It's grown on me. Plus it sounds like something Carly would write.

IA

This better not get Style treatment

correct

I tried giving this album another chance but no. the middle seems like one long song that won't end, I went and listened to Red and 1989 right after and they are so much better, I cant. Joe you are a terrible muse!

Red has a lot of bad songs I can't listen to it from start to finish

I so fast foward a few, but it just mostly works for me

mte I don't get the ott love for that album

When that album came out, I couldn't stand hearing all her singles on the radio. 22, We are never getting back together, I knew you were trouble drove me nuts. But then I listened to the actual album years later and she has so many good songs on it. It's too bad they only put the kidbop songs on the radio.

SAME, everyone acts like it's the best pop album ever put out into the world but like... maybe 5 songs are good. out of 20. that's just pathetic.

yeah ia tbh

1989 really is a good album. save for shake it off i fucking hate that song so much

That's how I feel about both reputation and 1989. Massive snooze fest after the first 4 songs and then like 2 good songs at the end

mte

i really don't get how she has all the $$ in the world and her hair still looks like that

I wonder that too, but it is refreshing to see that her hair looks like mine when she isn't getting it professionally styled :)

yeah her constant hair aesthetic is like mine if i try really hard and then go outside in the rain and find all my efforts gone to shit in 20 seconds due to frizz

Britney taught her.

I actually like her hair in the gif

The more I listen to "Delicate" the more I love it

I love this song. Idk why but I love the line "we can't make any promises now can we babe but you can make me a drink" so much

Me too, idk why but it feels like her version of the "go make me a sandwich" meme

i'm thinking about trying to get tickets for her show next year. does she play any old songs going back to like Speak Now? I liked country Taylor Swift tbh. She would need to play New Romantics too, i love that song.

I think on 1989 tour she did all of 1989 and then love story, we are never getting back together, and I knew you were trouble but they were all updated new versions so they weren't really country anymore

that would actually be kind of cool. it would be fun to hear a different version of them

she always does an acoustic part and usually plays something like tim mcgraw, our song, or you belong with me.

She played a ton of different stuff on 1989, including 15, love story, etc.

Delicate and getaway car have become some of my all time fave Taylor songs so this era isn't completely useless



And I'm gonna need some demos to leak bc the production is overpowering on so many songs

Getaway Car is SOOOO FUCKING GOOD

And I'm angry-in-advance because I'm convinced she won't play it because its about (basically) cheating on Calvin Harris and using Tom Hiddleston as a rebound, and then possibly leaving HIM for Joe.



I feel like all she wants to talk about is how much she is in LOOOOOVEEEE with her BF.

Do you think either of these will be singles? I heard "End Game" is a single in France now.

i heard end game being played at the dairy down the road from me, not sure if it was playing over the radio or whether the 50 y o guy that owns the dairy bought the album and was just playing it haha

saaaame

ia, hoping that youtube musicians will come through with stripped down cover versions

those are my two favourites off the album too

i love this cover of 'dress':



dive bar on the east side where u @?

dark jeans and your nikes, look @ u

this line kills me because that gives me the least sexy image ever

Parent

OMG

LOL

BAHAHAHAA

lmaoooo, homeboy gonna GET IT

This break down is interesting:



The more I listen to the album, the more I get confused about who each song is actually about. Are they truly about Joe or were they originally about somebody else? Maybe she did that on purpose.This break down is interesting: https://www.reddit.com/r/TaylorSwift/comments/7ctek4/calvintom_song_theories/dpsvaiq/

I don't think end game, so it goes, or dancing with our hands tied are about him. and she said for dress most of it was lyrics she had written previously so it isn't really about him either she just threw some references to him in the bridge

yeah, I was reading your comments about Harry Styles the other day, and it made me go listen to his album.



In "Woman," he mentions "I hope you can see the shape that I'm in / While he's touching your skin / He's right where I should, where I should be."



Then her song "Dress" says, "there is an indentation / in the shape of you / made your mark on me / a golden tattoo."



It reminded me of the line from his song.

it feels like she shoe horned in clunky references to him



honestly, she's probably writing love songs 24/7 REGARDLESS of whether or not she even has a boyfriend in her life.

she's not like an artist that HAS to have a muse.

i've never been in love IN .. MY .. LIFE and i guarantee you i could write a love song.



she probably had these songs ages ago and just needed to have a cohesive theme because she knows that 99% of the interest in her album/songs is figuring out who they're about. and the release happened to coincide with a relationship that she's currently happy in, so she decided to force them to be about him.



the end.

through her little videos of making the songs you can see that she just adds in words and phrases on the fly, and she's said before that she has lines that she keeps for a long time and then throws them in somewhere else.



i think people need to start realizing that it's not as tight a little package as they would prefer. she's producing a product at the end of the day, and sometimes a song was originally about someone else, but she puts in new lyrics out someone new SIMPLY because it fits the timing or the beat better, or she just writes a song about a general theme without it being about anyone at ALL.

maybe like the last 2 songs are about joe. the rest have lyrics that she tried hard to fit him into lmao

Getaway Car sounds like Tom

I think it's King of My Heart that makes a reference to having been alone for a while so if the songwriting is 100% honest (I don't think it is this time around tbh) then it has to be about Calvin because lol she was NOT single for very long before dating Joe, if at all

I think that's the point of the album in a way.. the album prol

I have learned ONTD loves this chick a lot more than they claim lol Reply

it's the same every album cycle lol ONTD hates her, except for the stans, then the album drops and ONTD is bopping to her music again. It seems like more people aren't super into the album this time but it's still going as usual Reply

she's kind of like my mother with Coronation Street.

she hated it, but then she just got caught up in it when she was bed ridden for a back issue

now she's ADDICTED to it and won't miss an episode, but is still like "this is a REALLY shitty show".



that's how ONTD is with T Swift.

we're addicted to the drama and the gossip and the intrigue of picking things apart

but we're still like "she kinda sucks as a whole" Reply

but gurl werent you just talking about getting concert tix? thats a bit more than just ~livin for the dramz~ Reply

Yeah, theyre weak and have garbage taste and are back on her feet as soon as she feeds them garbage music Reply

lol ikr Reply

lmao forreal it’s sad Reply

There's an image going around Tumblr claiming that a platinum edition of rep with 6 new songs is coming out in January. http://78.media.tumblr.com/dd83fa7637041216fa9c3d63fa3fc5b3/tumblr_ozgnhlfgkE1u3z6yjo1_500.jpg Reply

that's a lot more songs Reply

Cool, can't wait for the ontd leak posts! Reply

I hope so! I think more artists should do platinum editions, tbh Reply

That would be really weird timing. Reply

I actually want the acoustic version of Gorgeous after watching the songwriting process Reply

Edited at 2017-11-15 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

this fuckin bop Reply

this album is her worst yet imo Reply

Delicate kind of grew on me.



OT but Tove Lo’s Album leaked. Idk where to look for a leak but can someone help a sis out?



Edited at 2017-11-15 03:44 pm (UTC) Reply

When you find it, can I has it too? Reply

