Taylor Swift: The Making of "Delicate"
A glimpse into Taylor’s songwriting process as she shares personal videos creating the song “Delicate”.
- Fans on Tumblr are also claiming a 6 track deluxe edition of reputation is coming in January
Source 1 2
are you still listening or are you over this album already, ONTD?
and dont blame me etc
And I’m gonna need some demos to leak bc the production is overpowering on so many songs
And I'm angry-in-advance because I'm convinced she won't play it because its about (basically) cheating on Calvin Harris and using Tom Hiddleston as a rebound, and then possibly leaving HIM for Joe.
I feel like all she wants to talk about is how much she is in LOOOOOVEEEE with her BF.
This break down is interesting: https://www.reddit.com/r/TaylorSwift/comments/7ctek4/calvintom_song_theories/dpsvaiq/
In "Woman," he mentions "I hope you can see the shape that I'm in / While he's touching your skin / He's right where I should, where I should be."
Then her song "Dress" says, "there is an indentation / in the shape of you / made your mark on me / a golden tattoo."
It reminded me of the line from his song.
honestly, she's probably writing love songs 24/7 REGARDLESS of whether or not she even has a boyfriend in her life.
she's not like an artist that HAS to have a muse.
i've never been in love IN .. MY .. LIFE and i guarantee you i could write a love song.
she probably had these songs ages ago and just needed to have a cohesive theme because she knows that 99% of the interest in her album/songs is figuring out who they're about. and the release happened to coincide with a relationship that she's currently happy in, so she decided to force them to be about him.
the end.
i think people need to start realizing that it's not as tight a little package as they would prefer. she's producing a product at the end of the day, and sometimes a song was originally about someone else, but she puts in new lyrics out someone new SIMPLY because it fits the timing or the beat better, or she just writes a song about a general theme without it being about anyone at ALL.
she hated it, but then she just got caught up in it when she was bed ridden for a back issue
now she's ADDICTED to it and won't miss an episode, but is still like "this is a REALLY shitty show".
that's how ONTD is with T Swift.
we're addicted to the drama and the gossip and the intrigue of picking things apart
but we're still like "she kinda sucks as a whole"
POP EMERGENCY
OT but Tove Lo’s Album leaked. Idk where to look for a leak but can someone help a sis out?
Re: POP EMERGENCY