Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Emma Stone do THR's actress roundtable
Here it is, this year's @THR Actress Roundtable: My conversation with 6 smart and savvy women on all things Hollywood. https://t.co/PJBC8EFrJQ pic.twitter.com/Ovs5rr3UYn— Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) November 15, 2017
- The actress roundtable is basically a preview of who the frontrunners for Oscars are (although some usually miss)
- Emma Stone for Battle of the Sexes (Lead)
- Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird (Lead)
- Mary J. Blige for Mudbound (Supporting)
- Allison Janney for I, Tonya (Supporting
- Jessica Chastain for Molly's Game (Lead)
- Jennifer Lawrence for mother! (Lead) (op note: LOL)
They talk about...
- Sexual harassment! Saoirse, Allison, and Mary say they've never been sexually harassed but they are aware of it
- JLAW said she's stuck up for herself at work and been told off because of it
- Equal pay! Jessica talks about how she still has to fight be paid the same or more as male co-stars, also talks about how now that she's working as a producer she sees that agents only submit men for writing jobs
- Watching themselves act in a movie: they all do it, but they all complain about the way they look and how it's easier to watch when the character doesn't look like them
- Other actors they want to work with! Jessica chooses Gary Oldman (ugh), Jennifer Lawrence chooses Bill Murray, Emma chooses Diane Keaton and Blige chooses Angela Bassett
- They all talk about lines they love from previous movies and Jlaw chooses "You are not a stand-up guy." which she says to David O. Russell often (girl he's an abusive piece of shit). Chastain says that everyone makes her say "I'm the motherfucker who found this place".
- Jlaw reveals she auditioned for Easy A
source
Who do you think will miss out on a nom?
By audiences, the critical score was okay, and then because critics were so offended that audiences didn't like it they doubled down on how genius it was, lol.
Anthony Lane from The New Yorker was not a fan:
If you gave an extremely bright fifteen-year-old a bag of unfamiliar herbs to smoke, and forty million dollars or so to play with, "Mother!" would be the result.
The score at Rotten Tomatoes is 69%, which is an okay score, but not a great score.
The fact that some critics got snooty about the movie on Twitter after the fact didn't change the RT score.
You clearly hate this movie and JLaw in general but some of your comments are just bizarre.
Also who styled Saoirse?? Why does she look like some random who stuck her head into the photo last minute?
Ps. I thought it was Greta in the picture. The way Saoirse’s hair is styled is not good. She looks like she is photobombing the pic as well. Goddamnit THR
Has anyone seen Lady Bird? Good or no?
Jennifer Lawrence shouldn't be nominated for Mother! I'd rather the committee give Meryl Streep her honorary nomination.
and it was even more depressing learning about what billy jean did to her lover and what her lover did to her
arent people saying Margot will get a nom? surprised they didnt get her.
i plan on watching mudbound today or tomorrow, and i wanna see lady bird. overall though, this year has been pretty blah for movies.
IDK, IDK, I want Mudbound to do well!
I have no idea who else is gonna make it though I'd love for Jessica and Mary J. Blige to get noms.