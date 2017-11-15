Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Emma Stone do THR's actress roundtable

mother was the biggest pile of shit I’ve seen in my life. I haven’t seen the other movies but hear lady bird is really good Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get Jennifer's inclusion, just because of Mother? That movie was highly reviled. I still don't really understand her appeal as an actor, people love to say "but winter's bone!" She has been in dozens of movies now and I still only see Lawrence playing either somber or energetic versions of herself, sometimes with a bad accent. Reply

Thread

Link

That movie was highly reviled.



By audiences, the critical score was okay, and then because critics were so offended that audiences didn't like it they doubled down on how genius it was, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn really lol? I just remember the first round of ugly reviews I didn't know they backtracked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that is so true. will we have a wave of it was actually a shit metaphor now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually thought the critical reception had been mixed. i mean, i saw quite a few 5* rave reviews but i also saw a fair amount of critics panning it, so i thought it'd be a 50/50 affair in the end lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk i read some pretty bad reviews from critics too



Anthony Lane from The New Yorker was not a fan:



If you gave an extremely bright fifteen-year-old a bag of unfamiliar herbs to smoke, and forty million dollars or so to play with, "Mother!" would be the result.



The score at Rotten Tomatoes is 69%, which is an okay score, but not a great score. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The audience reaction had no impact on the critical reaction as most reviews were published before it opened wide.

The fact that some critics got snooty about the movie on Twitter after the fact didn't change the RT score.



You clearly hate this movie and JLaw in general but some of your comments are just bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's basically the Millennial Meryl now and gets a nom for just being in a movie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mother! was a hot mess but she was by far the only thing that made it worth watching. also, unpopular ontd opinion but i don't think she's any worse an actress than any of the others included, on the contrary. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have yet to be impressed by her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not a good actress. at all

idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually think it was her best performance in years Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Of these for lead, saoirse please. Jessica would otherwise be my choice but not for a fucking sorkin movie. Also metcalf over janning pls Reply

Thread

Link

Laurie Metcalf is a national treasure and there's nothing I care about more in the world atm than her getting the Oscar for supporting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's just such a talented actress, she deserves more recognition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish she would, she's doing EVERYTHING in Lady Bird. But Janney is the kind of ham that will dominate the season Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL wasn't there a commenter here who said they probably had already booked Jlaw and aronofsky for all these round tables before Mother! Was released?



Also who styled Saoirse?? Why does she look like some random who stuck her head into the photo last minute? Reply

Thread

Link

I legit didn't even recognize Saoirse until I saw her name. Did they photoshop her face or something?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't even recognize her in that photo at first, they did her bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked mother and enjoy Jen as an actress. I didn't look at/read any of the promo for the movie so I just went without expectations or ppl (aka Arosnobsky) telling me that it's supposed to be a masterpiece lol I mean, the movie nearly triggered a panic attack but I'd do it again. Haven't seen any other movies on that list but I usually do my Oscar bait binge watch at the end of the year. Reply

Thread

Link

that neck snap.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was the whole atmosphere of the second? third? part in general... you know when shit starts to go downhill real fast and loud. But I am triggered by so many things, and so easily, that I learned to just breath my way through it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's v white as usual but emma and jlaw are rly cute together. I still don't see the appeal in ladybird. Reply

Thread

Link

How dare you, Emma is a proud Asian woman! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when will you guys apply this joke to colin firth too. like they're both garbage but this needs to apply to him too after his literal fu manchu role



Edited at 2017-11-15 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Saoirse and Allison would be my dream winners this year. I can only hope.





Ps. I thought it was Greta in the picture. The way Saoirse’s hair is styled is not good. She looks like she is photobombing the pic as well. Goddamnit THR Reply

Thread

Link

Please let this be Jessica's time.



Has anyone seen Lady Bird? Good or no? Reply

Thread

Link

i loved lady bird! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Two thumbs up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did anyone see Battle of the Sexes? How was it?



Jennifer Lawrence shouldn't be nominated for Mother! I'd rather the committee give Meryl Streep her honorary nomination. Reply

Thread

Link

m e h tbh.



and it was even more depressing learning about what billy jean did to her lover and what her lover did to her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's unfortunate, it looked good in the trailer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what happened? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was cute. forgettable, but i had a good time watching it. emma was surprisingly good in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

emma was good and it had its moments but i was surprised at how much of a slog it felt to get through Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked it tbh, but it's not a movie I'd rush back to theaters to see again. But tbh, most movies aren't! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BOTS was super meh. Not enough tennis tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit, I wasnt expecting Jen to really try for mother!, I was clearly wrong.



arent people saying Margot will get a nom? surprised they didnt get her. Reply

Thread

Link

same, but i still don't think jen will get a nom this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not following much yet, who is the favorite? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She broke a rib for this shit, she’s all in! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they wouldn't have had margot and allison because they're in the same film Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mother wanted to be deep so bad, but it was just...stupid. it wasn’t the WORST thing ever, but it was totally undeserving of any noms.



i plan on watching mudbound today or tomorrow, and i wanna see lady bird. overall though, this year has been pretty blah for movies. Reply

Thread

Link

since i have no faith in netflix: Mary J. Blige Reply

Thread

Link

I have little faith in Netflix, but they are doing a good job pushing Blige and Dee Rees right now and it feels wrong NOT to predict her but to predict Janney who also has a newbie studio.



IDK, IDK, I want Mudbound to do well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neon is doing a great job with the Tonya promo imo



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

out of these i'm only confident in saoirse and janney Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think Blige has a better shot than Stone, Lawrence or Chastain tbh even if it is Netflix. I think they'll likely get a doc and screenplay nom, MAYBE Blige but anything more would be a true wonder lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sally hawkins and frances don't rly do the promo game or else they'd be here because tbh they are the two frontrunners. tho i think frances will probably get it Reply

Thread

Link