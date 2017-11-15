Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Emma Stone do THR's actress roundtable


  • The actress roundtable is basically a preview of who the frontrunners for Oscars are (although some usually miss)

  • Emma Stone for Battle of the Sexes (Lead)

  • Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird (Lead)

  • Mary J. Blige for Mudbound (Supporting)

  • Allison Janney for I, Tonya (Supporting

  • Jessica Chastain for Molly's Game (Lead)

  • Jennifer Lawrence for mother! (Lead) (op note: LOL)


They talk about...

  • Sexual harassment! Saoirse, Allison, and Mary say they've never been sexually harassed but they are aware of it

  • JLAW said she's stuck up for herself at work and been told off because of it

  • Equal pay! Jessica talks about how she still has to fight be paid the same or more as male co-stars, also talks about how now that she's working as a producer she sees that agents only submit men for writing jobs

  • Watching themselves act in a movie: they all do it, but they all complain about the way they look and how it's easier to watch when the character doesn't look like them

  • Other actors they want to work with! Jessica chooses Gary Oldman (ugh), Jennifer Lawrence chooses Bill Murray, Emma chooses Diane Keaton and Blige chooses Angela Bassett

  • They all talk about lines they love from previous movies and Jlaw chooses "You are not a stand-up guy." which she says to David O. Russell often (girl he's an abusive piece of shit). Chastain says that everyone makes her say "I'm the motherfucker who found this place".

  • Jlaw reveals she auditioned for Easy A



