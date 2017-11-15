"Let It Rain" should have been the smash "Bleeding Love" was for Leona... such a shame it never happened. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow congrats! It's okay if I keep training my eyes on her right Reply

Thread

Link

Jordin Sparks in "married and pregnant"

Is that movie or a TV show? Reply

Thread

Link

lool it was meant to be is*

fixed :)) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen of saint-like bops, purity rings & battlefields, this song shouldve catapulted ha from 700 club darling to international superstar

Reply

Thread

Link

Battlefield should've been ha Bleeding Love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

texted for a month, met on easter weekend for the first time and married on july 16th. what's the rush?? Reply

Thread

Link



obv his sperm went egg hunting during easter weekend sis, dont be glib Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sparks discovered she was pregnant in late August. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok but can she drive now too? Reply

Thread

Link

Got secretly married in Hawaii on July 16th to Dana Isaiah



Is it in secret when nobody was checking for it?

Is it in secret when nobody was checking for it? Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha savage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO rude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats to them, I guess. Jason Derulo and her never made any sense. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks younger and yet ...doesn't? Reply

Thread

Link

he is pursuing a modeling career...k



also, they just met in like February?! bet there was no pre-nup, live your life i suppose Reply

Thread

Link

HmmT, I wish her even more good luck now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She likes that thirst trap D! LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if the only thing my husband and i had in common was religion i would fucking kill myself. Reply

Thread

Link

Battlefield still is such a bop. I GUESS YOU BETTER GO AND GET YOUR ARMOR!!!!



Edited at 2017-11-15 03:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

IKR. I had it stuck in my head the other day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmmm...super-fast and based around religion? Yeah, that's doomed. Hope the kid gets a decent name, at least. Reply

Thread

Link

based around *an unplanned, out of wedlock pregnancy their religion would frown upon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most definitely. And he's an aspiring model. I hope she's not too hung up on him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





well she def wasn't gonna get an abortion! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link