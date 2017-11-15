Rising artist JACQUIE LEE goes blonde and Performs for BILLBOARD LIVE on Facebook
In support of her upcoming EP, The Only One, Jacquie appeared on Billboard Live via Facebook. The EP drops on November 17. It can be pre-ordered here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-only-one-ep/1307064401
- Performed live stripped-down versions of her original songs "Manipulation", "For You" and "The Old Me"
- Covered Chance The Rapper's "Cocoa Butter Kisses"
- Highlights for me were "For You" and "The Old Me"
- Jacquie says that people are always like 'Why are your songs so depressing?' Next project may be "happier."
She's come so far since The Voice! What do you think ONTD?
SOURCE
SOURCE
please tell me that's a wig or something jesus