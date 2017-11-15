Rising artist JACQUIE LEE goes blonde and Performs for BILLBOARD LIVE on Facebook

In support of her upcoming EP, The Only One, Jacquie appeared on Billboard Live via Facebook. The EP drops on November 17. It can be pre-ordered here:- YOU MAY NEED TO TURN ON OR ADJUST THE VOLUME ON THE ABOVE VIDEO- Performed live stripped-down versions of her original songs "Manipulation", "For You" and "The Old Me"- Covered Chance The Rapper's "Cocoa Butter Kisses"- Highlights for me were "For You" and "The Old Me"- Jacquie says that people are always like 'Why are your songs so depressing?' Next project may be "happier."She's come so far since The Voice! What do you think ONTD?