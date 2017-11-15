Jessica Chastain on the cover of Town & Country
Introducing our December/January issue starring the incomparable @jes_chastain. Read her interview where she sounds off on sexism in Hollywood, the Women’s March, a and her new film, #MollysGame: https://t.co/uqTDH64ZcQ pic.twitter.com/QHl7vJdT09— TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) November 14, 2017
- The interviewer thinks she's down to earth because she takes the Hampton Jitney
- For Molly's Game she went to poker tournaments and got sick at the amount of money she saw people playing with
- Aaron Sorking notes that her character doesn't have a bf and there are no nude scenes in Molly's Game, something reviewers were upset over
- Had to pretend to slaughter a chicken and hold it upside down for The Help so before filming she took the chicken aside and told it she loved it and she was sorry before she did the scene (OP note: lol)
- Apparently she and The Help director Tate Taylor are planning to work together again on an unspecified project
source
ONTD how down to earth are you?
Well all celebrity abusers who got called out for one thing.
Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
She's extremely talented but I'm going to need her figure her convoluted stance.
She's not above facing sexism, but she's still a privileged white woman at the end of the day who won't face an iota of things poc will.
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
RE: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Re: Lol she's sticking to her guns y'all
Edited at 2017-11-15 07:09 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-15 08:39 am (UTC)
I'm still not over the fact that she's starring in a Ingrid Bergman biopic but it makes sense she wants it since she's producing too. I still think Rebecca Ferguson is still the better choice, being that she's also a Swede and has the old school Hollywood looks.