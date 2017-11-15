Jessica Chastain on the cover of Town & Country

She's beautiful! Also, those headlines lol, I really wanna know who the worst dads are (trump is probably one of them) and how rich is too rich. Reply

lmao who are the worst dads of 2017 tho Reply

Well all celebrity abusers who got called out for one thing. Reply

#Benghazi Forgot Worst Dads of 2017, I want to know if my housekeeper secretly hates me. #FirstWorldProblems Reply

Louis C.K, Ben Affleck, Trump to all his kids that aren't Ivanka Reply

idk I think his "I'd date Ivanka if she weren't my daughter" comment makes him a shitty dad towards her too. He just gives the appearance that he cares about her, but I'm pretty sure he just sees her as a piece of meat and a pawn to further his reach of power smh Reply

I love her. She was so amazing in A Most Violent Year. “This was very disrespectful.” Killed me dead. I loved that the more the movie played out the more you realized it was Oscar’s character that married into the mob family, not her. Amazing. Reply

maybe it's been too long since i saw the movie, but what do you mean re: your last sentence Reply

"I am happy to stand alongside and march for any minority to have equal rights. But I’m not into anything that incites violence, that magnifies hate, because it becomes contagious. …I try to approach my political resistance and my life with hope and love." Reply

welp Reply

lmaoo Reply

i'm so over her tbh. she's being vocal abt many issues so i feel bad for criticizing her, but at the same time i can't help feeling the way i feel & something abt her activism feels off and performative to me. Reply

I'm really tired of her and a lot fools equating violence/ resistance with hate. People always want to pull this shit when POC want to take a defensive route.





She's extremely talented but I'm going to need her figure her convoluted stance. Reply

"I am happy to stand alongside and march for any minority to have equal rights...to a point."



She's not above facing sexism, but she's still a privileged white woman at the end of the day who won't face an iota of things poc will.

Reply

she sounds like a typical liberal Reply

Sounds about white. Reply

loool Reply

Wow is this magazine not for me (based on those headlines)



Edited at 2017-11-15 07:09 am (UTC) Reply

lol same. cant relate to these headline. it obvs cater to rich old white people with first world problems like "am I too rich?" and "does my housekeeper secretly hate me?" Reply

Lmfao that's a really cute anecdote about The Help! ngl I'd probably do the same thing Reply

those reviewers need to shut up Reply

I watched The Help for the first time this weekend and wow, it was amazing. Reply

I'm still mad Viola Davis lost Best Actress in that movie to Meryl Streep that year - Viola killed me in that movie. Reply

That was honestly a crime Reply

lmao @ DOES YOUR HOUSEKEEPER SECRETLY HATE YOU? Reply

LMAO Reply

these headlines are so wtf, taylor def should've stolen "how rich is too rich?" for the reputation magazine



Edited at 2017-11-15 08:39 am (UTC) Reply

I'm screaming. How is this real?? Lmaooo Reply

That sounds like a GOOP parody tbh lol. Reply

unreal lol Reply

Goals tbh Reply

I do think Jessica is really sweet and wants to make a difference, but sometimes she can make me cringe with some of her foot in the mouth syndrome, like coming to Matt Damon's defense after his Deadline interview about Harvey. Oh well, beggars can't be choosers.



I'm still not over the fact that she's starring in a Ingrid Bergman biopic but it makes sense she wants it since she's producing too. I still think Rebecca Ferguson is still the better choice, being that she's also a Swede and has the old school Hollywood looks. Reply

what's the issue w/ the bergman biopic? Reply

so mad i missed tickets to see molly's game at afi fest. finally got some to i, tonya since it opened up though so at least that will be fun? Reply

I mean, I think she's quite the good egg and at the very least seems willing to broaden her knowledge horizons. Reply

stay on topic (oYo) Reply

Her boobs are really great. For me it's up there with Jennifer Lawrence's. Reply

Ew @ those reviewers Reply

I might get hate but she annoys me? She seems to try hard to hit every beat. Jessie Williams gave me the same feels Reply

I'm not like, George Clooney down 2 earth, but still pretty d2e imo! Reply

gonna start using d2e when people ask me if i'm hungry Reply

