Jessica Chastain on the cover of Town & Country


  • The interviewer thinks she's down to earth because she takes the Hampton Jitney

  • For Molly's Game she went to poker tournaments and got sick at the amount of money she saw people playing with

  • Aaron Sorking notes that her character doesn't have a bf and there are no nude scenes in Molly's Game, something reviewers were upset over

  • Had to pretend to slaughter a chicken and hold it upside down for The Help so before filming she took the chicken aside and told it she loved it and she was sorry before she did the scene (OP note: lol)

  • Apparently she and The Help director Tate Taylor are planning to work together again on an unspecified project


