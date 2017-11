About fucking time it came back!!!! Reply

your username is so aussie.



Fellow aussie here. You may call me povobitch. :) Reply

Yasssss povo derros unite!! <3 Reply

Gamble is looking rough Reply

This is still going? Jackie Gilles has the most intense eyes. Gamble kind of won me over with her wedding to wolfie (ughhh, i cant believe I typed that), and I really liked Gamble and her step-son's friendship. Gina's nasty perfume means there's life-sized posters of her all over chemist wearhouse.

What did the RHONZ end up being like? Reply

RHOAuckland was great until one of the housewives used the n word

RHOS was far too negative



RHOMelbourne remains supreme Reply

I liked Auckland but the n-word issue made my heart break for Michelle because Julia and her Joker face should've kicked off the show right then and there. Reply

i will continue watching this for Queens Gina and Gamble Reply

praise the lord above! i'm hoping that this season marks the end of jackie's antics. she is intolerable!!! Reply

God I love this franchise.



YYEEEEESS right before my birthday too! What a present this will be.



Queen Gina is coming back into my life. Reply

I'd rather have RHOS back tbh. Reply

i want more crossovers now that Gamble and Lisa Oldfield are besties Reply

This is the best franchise by a long shot! I cannot wait!!!!!!! Reply

cant wait to see gina's big hair getting plastered all over the trams and chemist warehouse in melbourne <3 Reply

