cunt handle di vocal, but pete wentz is looking fine Reply

Thread

Link

Idk, I've loved most of their past stuff but the stuff from this album just isn't good so far. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i even liked their two albums. but i'm just not feeling anything from this era. i still bop to some of them but it's just not the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s the first era that I just can’t get into and it kinda bums me out ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are still listening to this band? jfc Reply

Thread

Link

And still going to their shows and buying their merch and living happier lives than you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ur happily giving money to a creepy predator Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well considering they've changed their sound over the years, yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like this one more than the rest we've heard, its catchy Reply

Thread

Link

I have enjoyed all of the songs but I am biased with this band and have been for over a decade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no



Edited at 2017-11-15 06:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Pete Wentz goes down next. Scumbag openly preyed on teenage girls and wrote the first two FOB albums about a girl he started dating when she was 15 and he was in his 20s. Reply

Thread

Link

what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Pete Wentz was 23 years old he was dating a 15 year old girl that he stayed with until he cheated on her and left her for Ashlee Simpson. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He would also pick up young girls at shows. I remember someone here back in the day posting a story about him running up to her and shoving his hand down her pants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea I'm actually pretty ashamed that I never really clocked into this fact but all these bands are fuckin over. So glad I never gave into my teenage urges to get tattoos of them but I wish it wasn't like a ~joke~ to me when I was growing up instead of REALLY FUCKING DISGUSTING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came to check this was posted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While it's visually pretty, I'm nhf the appropriation and this song sounds like it's from 2007 but not how they sounded in 2007 Reply

Thread

Link

How is it appropriation when they’re not taking part in it and instead are showcasing the holiday? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They worked w/ Butch Locsin to conceptualize the video (he's also the skeleton and his wife is the main woman) and I've seen it mentioned that they hired Mexican/Mexican-American dancers to be in the costumes for the video, though I can't prove that bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But you know how ONTD is about this band Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything they've released after AB/AP has been so shitty Reply

Thread

Link

i was just listening to their new stuff the other day and it's all so... bad. what happened? their previous two albums were good with fun lyrics. the new one is full of bland songs and terrible lyrics and dated music. so disappointing. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

idk i've been liking their new music 😳 last of the real ones and this might be my fav but i have questionable taste in music so idk man Reply

Thread

Link

damn... all their new stuff sucks



i didn't like everything on AB/AP or SR&R but they had some bops at least Reply

Thread

Link

Their new music is all over the place Reply

Thread

Link

Fits the album title Reply

Parent

Thread



Link