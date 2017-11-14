Taylor Swift Meets Fans at Nashville Target

nothing quite like shitty store lighting to remind you that celebs are ugly just like us Reply

Thread

Link

LoL. I think she looks cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she does look cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's the best she's looked all era.. red taylor vibes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s cause she’s doing a “I’m so cute and down to earth” smile and it’s looking off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her fake smile is ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo she's cuteee



she just needs to straighten her bangs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she's very civilian



also why is she still wearing red lipstick 24/7 omg it's so tired



Edited at 2017-11-15 01:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair color is ugly. She probably paid $5k for that dye job. Reply

Thread

Link

she never has the right color, it's quite odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hm i assumed it was her natural color, it's too dishwater to be anything else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The colour at the top is natural, she only has highlights from midlength to ends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man, I'd be annoyed if I ran into one of my faves at Target. I always look like death when I go there (but then I usually look like that in general). Reply

Thread

Link

Her press game is weird



And, I can see the benefit of looking similar to your fans at places like Target but there’s no explanation for her having wet dog hair and hoodies every day. Reply

Thread

Link

Stuff like this always reminds me of Sally Field in Soap Dish, going to the mall so she could be mobbed by fans and make herself feel better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconic scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes there is. she's a person and can wear her hair however she wants and as many hoodies as she deems appropriate for herself. I cannot stand this asshole but idg why she needs to impress any of us with her looks. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My theory is that her outfits from the last couple eras have been such a big deal (the evolution of her style has always been a big click bait article for any fashion site) so because reputation is supposed to "speak for itself" or whatever she's dressing low key and letting her stupid accessories like the snake and pisces ring speak for them selves or whatevs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its weird but I think it works. I respect the level of hustle... going to target, liking random tumblr posts, crashing their weddings. The fans feel appreciated, and she appears accessible and open, though she controls this access. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's going for that comfy, i have a boyfriend and I'm wearing his clothes look lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get some fucking boundaries Reply

Thread

Link

Not everyone is agoraphobic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen of hugs. Reply

Thread

Link











Edited at 2017-11-15 06:00 am (UTC) i was in a walmart in upstate new york on friday when it was released and walked by the CD display to see what the physical copy looked like and someone had put the trolls soundtrack in front of reputation lol Reply

Thread

Link

this adele 25 feels Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could've trolled better, Adele on top and Katy on the bottom lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, Tay got trolled but literal Trolls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol but which ontd member did this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a+ trolling tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Republican meeting Reply

Thread

Link

What an original joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha nose... Reply

Thread

Link

her nose job is so subtle. good enough it’s not as huge as it was on the sides before but not perfect enough to tell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does no one love her enough to hide that hair under a beanie or sth before sending her out to the public, jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

She should win an Oscar for this performance. Reply

Thread

Link

She seems very much like she's... holding something back? I don't know, I just remember her whole thing about being excited and enjoying everything and this era seems super subdued unless she is performing for her fans. Taylor, are you going through something, sis? I mean, besides, have the #1 album of the entire year after less than on week. Reply

Thread

Link





i mean maybe it's true and she's just mellowed out but she seems sad and weird in a way.



also possible that she thinks everyone hates her and feels uncertain... i think she also told a fan that she watched the yeah she's usually super pumped around album release time-- she told fans at that pop-up thing that normally when the album just comes out she's super happy and jumping up and down and excited... and then she says, but this time i'm a different but better kind of happy, i just feel content.i mean maybe it's true and she's just mellowed out but she seems sad and weird in a way.also possible that she thinks everyone hates her and feels uncertain... i think she also told a fan that she watched the #taylorswiftisoverparty hashtag and it fucked her up lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet it really does have to do with how the public sees her. (Especially if she really did watch the taylorswiftisover party) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if that’s why she sticks to only seeing loving comments from her stans. She has a dire need to be loved. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wasn't the taylorswiftisoverparty tag mostly just shitty kimye and Katy photoshops and snake pics/emojis??



Edited at 2017-11-15 02:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What red lipstick does she use ? Reply

Thread

Link

the little girl in the second video is a cutie



Reply

Thread

Link

She’s really adorable when she’s not being an evil dictator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most dictators are very charismatic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hm i forgot she was the absolute ruler of her own country Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link