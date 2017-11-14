Taylor Swift Meets Fans at Nashville Target
Taylor Swift went to Target Store and meet with fans in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/M1r5xede92— SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) November 15, 2017
I love living in Nashville?? Like just met @taylorswift13 at target??thought this was going to be a casual grocery run!! Nope, wrong!!! pic.twitter.com/wHxMnvPx3m— Morgan McIntosh (@morgann246) November 15, 2017
More photos of Taylor Swift with fans at Target today! ✨❤️ | https://t.co/eC0WNQqtTf pic.twitter.com/no3hB5ESuh— Taylor Swift | FOTP (@FOTPTaylorSwift) November 15, 2017
Taylor Swift went to Target and met with her fans
Source:
https://twitter.com/SwiftiesIndia/status/930621798986670080
https://twitter.com/morgann246/status/930630440574115840
https://twitter.com/FOTPTaylorSwift/status/930661320655024130
she just needs to straighten her bangs
also why is she still wearing red lipstick 24/7 omg it's so tired
Edited at 2017-11-15 01:10 pm (UTC)
And, I can see the benefit of looking similar to your fans at places like Target but there’s no explanation for her having wet dog hair and hoodies every day.
Edited at 2017-11-15 06:00 am (UTC)
i mean maybe it's true and she's just mellowed out but she seems sad and weird in a way.
also possible that she thinks everyone hates her and feels uncertain... i think she also told a fan that she watched the #taylorswiftisoverparty hashtag and it fucked her up lol.
Edited at 2017-11-15 02:10 pm (UTC)