Stan Lee teases (trolls?) possible Black Widow solo film

I still can’t at that mess with her and Hulk though. Reply

I teared up during Ragnarok tho... Reply

I want World of Wakanda made into a movie, or Moon Girl, or Kate Bishop.



They should have given us Black Widow before dumb ass doctor strange Reply

we won't get KB until fuckface renner dies Reply

Renner is such a shit Hawkeye. I’m still so bitter Reply

If so, can we get ScarJo replaced by a WOC? Reply

ummmmm scarjo IS a woc. DUH. Reply

I know - my bad! Reply

omg, it took me two seconds too many to get this lmao Reply

My vote goes to Annet Mahendru Reply

You mean replaced with another WOC. Don't be ignorant, we are one race...the human race. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-15 04:52 am (UTC)

you dare forget your true asian woc Reply

Anyone but Amy Jackson the brownfacer. Reply

Isn't Atomic Blonde and that new JLaw film basically Black Widow movies? Reply

That JLaw film is crap, the books its based on are crap



Atomic Blonde is glorious,



a BW film should be Atomic Blonde + Kill Bill + Bond Reply

As if Marvel studios would shill out coins for a movie that has an actual plot/good script. They only care about the money they make from lower level entertainment and CGI BATTLE SCENES. Reply

atomic blonde is probably better than any movie abt black widow could be so if that's the route they're gonna go they can keep it Reply

no. the novels aren't black widow like at all beyond some really surface stuff. Reply

rmfe



why are people only this reductive about female-led films Reply

pleaseee Reply

One Day as in whenever they reboot this verse? I see you Stan Lee and your $100 for an autograph and no pics from afar ass. Reply

Fool, do you forget Spider-Man can't ever be bisexual? Reply

I think I just heard what's left of Wade's shriveled heart crack Reply

I'm still pressed over that tbh Reply

It's too late for a Black Widow movie.

We should get a She-Hulk movie instead tbh. Reply

I adore your icon Reply

Harley/Ivy 4ever Reply

Give me Jessica Drew instead. Reply

I hope she shows up in the MCU one day, I need to see her friendship with Carol onscreen! Reply

She needs to be at least 40+

marvel has a biiiiig prob with older actresses. Carol is so miscast. We literally deaged her with Brie's casting Reply

That'll be the day. Marvel hates women. Wait for her to show up in Agents of SHIELD for one episode and disappear. Reply

Yes, please! I keep advocating for her in a bunch of these posts. Reply

mte!!!



i mean if we can have carol danvers why can't we have jessica drew as well!??!?! Reply

what is with that header image?



nat could easily have a bond-esque spy film given her solo run, but i can't stand scarjo and would prefer if she was replaced. (which is never happening but i can dream.) Reply

It would basically be Salt or Atomic Blonde but why not? Reply

Link

AB + Salt + Kill Bill + Bond = Black Widow film. Its so fucking easy.





b-b-bb-but boys won't wanna see it! Reply

Maybe 5 years ago but who’s clamoring for a Black Widow film now? Reply

I am waiting for my goddamn Black Widow/Winter Soldier team-up movie. Reply

This will always be one of my dreams. <3 Reply

I still need a Kamala Khan movie/series/SOMETHING Reply

I feel like they missed the moment where it should have happened. Reply

Um me Reply

No Reply

Martha <3 Reply

They should just recast imo Reply

They'll never recast her. Chris Evans would never let them. Also if she enjoys it let her have it. She gets paid $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ so she isn't going anywhere.



Flopeye on the other hand should be fridged asap



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:01 am (UTC)

Chrevans needs to punch Tramp before saying his piece lol. And I'm pretty sure she doesn't really enjoy this role. :/



UGH Don't remind me of Clayface. He should've died instead of Quicksilver. Reply

http://i64.tinypic.com/18zsxf.jpg

http://i66.tinypic.com/1y9thv.jpg



Edited at 2017-11-15 05:07 am (UTC) Devery Jacobs as Black Widow, please.

yes please Reply

