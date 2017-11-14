Stan Lee teases (trolls?) possible Black Widow solo film
- At a comics convention in Melbourne, Stan Lee was asked about the
possibilityupcoming Black Widow solo film that has been teased forever but hasn't happened yet because idiocy
- “One day there will be a Black Widow movie,” he stated
cryptically.
- Scarlett Johansson has gone back and forth about doing a solo film. She most recently expressed admiration for the character
since it saved her career...and has stated that she wants to explore more aspects of the character, stating “I think I can now start to peel them away and reveal different sides of her.” She also has said that her character's rich origin story has a potential to provide enough good material for a standalone film.
- Black Widow is currently the only founding member of The Avengers that does not have her own standalone film. Captain Marvel, starring
miscastBrie Larson will be Marvel's first female-solo outing.
- Taika Waititi previously mentioned that he wants to do a Black Widow comedy film
Make it happen, you Homophobic God of Comics! She's literally the only member of the original Avengers that doesn't have one.
They should have given us Black Widow before dumb ass doctor strange
Atomic Blonde is glorious,
a BW film should be Atomic Blonde + Kill Bill + Bond
why are people only this reductive about female-led films
We should get a She-Hulk movie instead tbh.
marvel has a biiiiig prob with older actresses. Carol is so miscast. We literally deaged her with Brie's casting
i mean if we can have carol danvers why can't we have jessica drew as well!??!?!
nat could easily have a bond-esque spy film given her solo run, but i can't stand scarjo and would prefer if she was replaced. (which is never happening but i can dream.)
b-b-bb-but boys won't wanna see it!
Flopeye on the other hand should be fridged asap
UGH Don't remind me of Clayface. He should've died instead of Quicksilver.
i'm still bitter that rhymes for young ghouls didn't live up to its full potential, her role was amaaaazing but the film felt really disjointed to me tbh :/