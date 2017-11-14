Atomic Blonde Lorraine looking

Stan Lee teases (trolls?) possible Black Widow solo film


  • At a comics convention in Melbourne, Stan Lee was asked about the possibility upcoming Black Widow solo film that has been teased forever but hasn't happened yet because idiocy

  • “One day there will be a Black Widow movie,” he stated cryptically.

  • Scarlett Johansson has gone back and forth about doing a solo film. She most recently expressed admiration for the character since it saved her career... and has stated that she wants to explore more aspects of the character, stating “I think I can now start to peel them away and reveal different sides of her.” She also has said that her character's rich origin story has a potential to provide enough good material for a standalone film.

  • Black Widow is currently the only founding member of The Avengers that does not have her own standalone film. Captain Marvel, starring miscast Brie Larson will be Marvel's first female-solo outing.

  • Taika Waititi previously mentioned that he wants to do a Black Widow comedy film


Make it happen, you Homophobic God of Comics! She's literally the only member of the original Avengers that doesn't have one.

