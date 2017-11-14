Mel B and Former Nanny End Legal Battle

this is simply tragic Reply

I can only imagine the size of the checks, Mel must be cutting to settle this. Her ex is already getting 40k a month in spousal support. Reply

I know Mel B has always been in board for Spice Girl reunions, but now the new one that's coming up makes a lot more sense Reply

Lol i didn't even think of that but lol yeah it does Reply

wait, how is she paying spousal support. didn't he abuse her? or is that a non issue in divorce proceedings in UK? Reply

No clue, best guess say accusations don't have any barring on things like support until they're proven. Reply

As someone who hasn't been paying attention to this mess, reading all of that was a trip Reply

WOW that sucks having to pay your ex husbands mistress and you still have to shell out support for his arse. That has to sting. Reply

Such a mess lol. I totally believe they had threesomes and that Stephen was abusive but what else is true idk Reply

Didn’t the side chick have videos of their threesomes which called into question Mel B claims Reply

Mel B is so gd messy Reply

How is she the messy one here? Being abused doesn't make you messy Reply

because she's always picked terrible TERRIBLE guys. all of them were awful Reply

she can be abused and messy at the same time. and if there's a perf adjective for mel b, messy def is it. Reply

you know ontd doesn't have sympathy for woc



Edited at 2017-11-15 02:59 pm (UTC)

Geeeeeez, she got the short end of the stick. I can't even imagine how she feels rn. Reply

I feel for this queen so much. Having to pay your abusive ex thousands of dollars a month must hurt like hell. Reply

ugh my mom had to pay my dad's mistress as well because obviously when she found out she fired her on the spot and then she sued for wrongful termination and won. my mom would never have the nerve to pull a long con and just find some mistake to fire her over.



fuck cheaters

fuck those side chicks that don't care about it Reply

damn, wrongful termination? Where do you live if you don't mind me asking? Reply

we don't live there anymore but this was back in the 90s in portugal. basically my mom went to work and kicked her out the same morning (obviously). she had to pay what would be now ~4000€ (plus, you know, dealing with the emotional stress of the divorce). Reply

What kind of telenovela nonsens. Reply

1) The affair lasted over six years

6) Lorraine claimed to have threesomes with the married couple





the whole things becomes even more telenovela-ish when you read the nanny's court statement, especially when considering the decade-long rumors that mel b is actually a lesbian in a fake marriage:



OMG this is all too much Reply

This whole thing is a mess. Team no one tbh. Reply

