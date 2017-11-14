Mel B and Former Nanny End Legal Battle
According to Daily Star, Spice Girl's Mel B and former nanny have agreed to settle. Mel filed a domestic violence restraining order against Lorraine, but has now dropped it. The drama all started when Mel B made claims detailing the horrific treatment she faced from her husband Stephen Belafonte and his affair with their nanny Lorraine Gilles.
1) The affair lasted over six years
2) Stephen would compare Mel to Lorraine in a humiliating way
3) Stephen secretly paid Lorraine over £240k
4) Lorraine told Mel she was pregnant with Stephen's child
5) Stephen told Mel that Lorraine was his "ride or die bitch" who had his back
6) Lorraine claimed to have threesomes with the married couple
7) Lorraine sued Mel B for defamation after Mel called her a "prostitute" in court papers
fuck cheaters
fuck those side chicks that don't care about it
the whole things becomes even more telenovela-ish when you read the nanny's court statement, especially when considering the decade-long rumors that mel b is actually a lesbian in a fake marriage:
I desperately want her to do better. Stephen is utter hot garbage.