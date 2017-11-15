waddles

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017 Blake Shelton: "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass!"

Blake Shelton, 41, 6'5", is a country singer-songwriter, lifelong The Voice couch potato, and Gwen Stefani's boyfriend. He said he has been ugly his whole life and he only cares about shoving this up Adam's ass. Adam's ass, 38, is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2013.

ONTD, tell us, what makes Blake Shelton the "Sexiest" man alive? 🔥
