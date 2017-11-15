People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017 Blake Shelton: "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass!"
Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful... https://t.co/rX6GCGTO3U pic.twitter.com/uWwV0KxjVV— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017
Blake Shelton, 41, 6'5", is a country singer-songwriter, lifelong The Voice couch potato, and Gwen Stefani's boyfriend. He said he has been ugly his whole life and he only cares about shoving this up Adam's ass. Adam's ass, 38, is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2013.
.@BlakeShelton Is This Year's #SexiestManAlive: 'I Can't Wait to Shove This Up Adam's A—!' 👀🔥😂 https://t.co/HIJaSOnSBL— People (@people) November 15, 2017
lovelie?
I'm kidding tho, idk what he was thinking with that tattoo and I DEFINITELY don't know where his eyeballs went or how Time made this choice.
What the fuck.
He’s ... not hot
Now that he’s on People cover exclaiming love for Gwen, they will break up in 5...4...3
Why would he want to shove anything up Adam ... stay classy
That tattoo 👀