💦Thirst Post💦: Tyler Hoechlin Films Shirtless on the Beach
PHOTOS | Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough on the set of Bigger yesterday (via https://t.co/QC05GxO3s7) pic.twitter.com/6BB0j3aPfE— Daily Tyler Hoechlin (@dailythoechlin) November 15, 2017
He may have escaped the Wolfening, but Tyler Hoechlin is still serving body on the set of his latest film Bigger (idk her).
Source
would YOU upset his thighs aren't actually this hairy?
Daddy, jerk me with your pecs!
Edited at 2017-11-15 03:35 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-15 03:37 am (UTC)
But then again, still better than nothing and I got a handshake, hug and a kooky photo with him. XD
Edit: He is the first comment. Either way, this is good post
Edited at 2017-11-15 03:46 am (UTC)
@ 2:56
Edited at 2017-11-15 03:53 am (UTC)