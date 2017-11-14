Bryan Cranston remains the worst; thinks Weinstein and Spacey can be forgiven

He just continues to show his ass. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. And I am still annoyed by that comment he made about the gay OG Power Ranger being "faye." And let us not forget that interview he did talking about murdering a woman. No, I don't have a link. Wasn't it for Playboy or some shit? He is gross and old. Almost time for the urn, Cranston. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"And let us not forget that interview he did talking about murdering a woman."



omfg what in the hell? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, fuck YOU, Cranston.



People who take away from other's lives don't deserve second chances. Fuck them, rot in hell. Reply

Thread

Link

he can rot in hell w the rest of them idgaf Reply

Thread

Link

Not lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he preparing for a secret too or something? Go away. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. i always side-eye these men invested in giving sexual predators second chances. you worried about what's gonna happen to you if you get exposed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100% distrust men who go to such great lengths to defend men they aren't even like, close to. Like I mean, I distrust them when they defend their friends too but I can kinda see how that's harder to turn on.



But a man defending a stranger? Nah son, you prob have been up to the same shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

keeping tabs on him tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything he's been saying in the past couple weeks is highly suspect and does sound pre-emptive. would be very disappointed but not shocked if something does come out soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He did say his main motivation to get into acting was to pull chicks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These were my exact thoughts. Does someone have dirt on him so he’s trying to pave the way for forgiveness? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldn't be surprised tbh i thought the gag he and jld did when she won one of her emmys was funny at the time but the more time goes by and i think about it more i'm just like that was fuckin groce af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mel gibson made a comeback so i fully expect these assholes to be welcomed back to hollywood with open arms in about ten years Reply

Thread

Link

Ten years ? Pfft, try two at the most. Then they'll pop back out with "Here's my new partner / new baby / animal charity. My publicist says you can't bring up what happened two years ago." I've seen at least three male celebrities in the past couple months (two of them middle aged) suddenly offer the same story about "In five years I'm going to have a wife & kids. It's the right time." I don't think that's a coincidence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. so did RDJ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But only in dude bro films. That audience has always and will always be trash.



We just gotta keep social media momentum up.



I feel like im a one man team against mark wahlberg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i will NEVER shut up about how terrible marky mark is but no one seems to give a shit IRL, it's exhausting!



strangely enough though i feel like the ones who's been know to be horrible are somehow sliding under the radar of these "new" shiny horrible men in the media. i.e. roman, woody, johnny, mark. It's long overdue, when will these assholes get their downfall? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think social media has made a huge difference though. If Mel Gibson went on a tirade today, he would have a much harder time making a comeback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's next. RIP any Malcolm episodes y'all liked as kids. Reply

Thread

Link

Frankie Muniz is apparently a hardcore Republican. So I'd be saying RIP already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could see that. I don't trust white men for anything TBQH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn it. And was rooting for him on DWTS.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He probably relates to Republican officials actin above the democrats when they're really coke addicts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His ass has been whack since that Punk'd episode like 20 years ago lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Francis is a Scientologist and has probably been protecting his rapist brother.



RIP my fond memories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always hated Malcolm in the middle! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

umm... why does he keep making stupid comments on this? bitch got skeletons in his closet or something? Reply

Thread

Link

lol i don't think two narcissistic rapists who attacked hundreds of people over their decades-long careers are going to feel genuine remorse for shit other than getting caught and having their careers damaged. Reply

Thread

Link

right?! if they felt genuinely remorseful, they would have confessed, faced the consequences and removed themselves from the situation that gave them the power to abuse others in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Normal, healthy people who possess a conscience don't repeatedly rape, harass, and intimidate for years until they are finally caught. Remorse would have driven them to stop and confess long ago, were they capable of such an emotion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah Reply

Thread

Link

"reclaimed their life"???



these men don't give a second thought to the people they victimise, whereas their victims are living with the consequences. idgaf if predators don't have futures. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck this stale bitch. You don’t get to decide. Jump off a fucking bridge you hack! Reply

Thread

Link

Why does he keep talking Reply

Thread

Link

you weren’t raped

you weren’t sexually harassed

you don’t get to decide Reply

Thread

Link







Appropriate for any comment given by a dude: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's enough Bryan Cranston. Reply

Thread

Link