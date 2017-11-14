Bryan Cranston remains the worst; thinks Weinstein and Spacey can be forgiven
Bryan Cranston breaks bad on Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey: https://t.co/c4gqGZTMup pic.twitter.com/EpGInR7VvT— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 15, 2017
-On Weinstein and Spacey, says, "It would take time, it would take a society to forgive them, and it would take tremendous contrition on their part, and a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological and emotional problem and it takes years to mend that. If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends, and not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so. Then it would be up to us, to determine case by case whether or not this person deserves a second chance. I think in the face of it, we should let that open. We shouldn’t close it off and say: ‘to hell with him, rot and go away from us for the rest of your life,’ Let’s not do that, let’s be bigger than that. Let’s leave it open for the few who can make it through that gauntlet of trouble, and who have reclaimed their life and their dignity and respect for others. Maybe it’s possible. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails.’ To that person, I would say, ‘Fuck you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?’”
ONTD, has pr training ever failed you?
omfg what in the hell?
People who take away from other's lives don't deserve second chances. Fuck them, rot in hell.
But a man defending a stranger? Nah son, you prob have been up to the same shit
We just gotta keep social media momentum up.
I feel like im a one man team against mark wahlberg lol
strangely enough though i feel like the ones who's been know to be horrible are somehow sliding under the radar of these "new" shiny horrible men in the media. i.e. roman, woody, johnny, mark. It's long overdue, when will these assholes get their downfall?
RIP my fond memories.
these men don't give a second thought to the people they victimise, whereas their victims are living with the consequences. idgaf if predators don't have futures.
you weren’t sexually harassed
you don’t get to decide
I hope they fail, so fuck me I guess.