Legends of Tomorrow 3x07 "Welcome to the Jungle" promo

HEALING FROM THE PAST — With Sara (Caity Lotz) out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and right in the middle of the war. Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) pose as journalists and trek through the jungle when they are lead to time-displaced Gorilla Grodd. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) run into someone Rory knows which give a glimpse into his past. Victor Garber and Franz Drameh also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#307). Original airdate 11/21/2017.

zari finds a "loophole" in the timeline / displacement rules and drops off helen of troy in...THEMYSCIRA 1253 B.C.


