Legends of Tomorrow 3x07 "Welcome to the Jungle" promo

I think this season this is by far the best of the Arrowverse shows. It has embraced their sillyness and it's just so damn enjoyable.



Now, can Sara and the lady time agent bang already?



Edited at 2017-11-15 03:37 am (UTC)

Wooo! A Themyscira ending. That was definitely the best one of the show's history.



I could deal with Darkhs's daughter being a big bad but do we really need Darkh himself for the third time?

This was a great episode and best of any of the shows this season. The other 3 need to learn from this episode.

i really hope amaya and nate never get back together



having 0 romantic subplots on this show make it a lot more watchable

