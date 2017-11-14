Legends of Tomorrow 3x07 "Welcome to the Jungle" promo
HEALING FROM THE PAST — With Sara (Caity Lotz) out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and right in the middle of the war. Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) pose as journalists and trek through the jungle when they are lead to time-displaced Gorilla Grodd. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) run into someone Rory knows which give a glimpse into his past. Victor Garber and Franz Drameh also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#307). Original airdate 11/21/2017.
[what about THAT easter egg?]
zari finds a "loophole" in the timeline / displacement rules and drops off helen of troy in...THEMYSCIRA 1253 B.C.
Now, can Sara and the lady time agent bang already?
Edited at 2017-11-15 03:37 am (UTC)
I could deal with Darkhs's daughter being a big bad but do we really need Darkh himself for the third time?
having 0 romantic subplots on this show make it a lot more watchable
I'm sure I'm going to miss Garber and wish Grey could stay in the team as his younger self or another lame excuse. Don't like the idea of one-man Firestorm.
Other than that, I'm loving Zari and Amaya friendship and guessing Constantine will show up to fix my bb Sara.