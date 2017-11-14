November 14th, 2017, 10:06 pm ilouboutin "This Is Us" 2x09 Promo 2x09 "Number Two" - Kate and Toby's lives take an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Rebecca encourages Kate's singing aspirations. Source: YouTubeOMG. This show. Tagged: black celebrities, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, sterling k. brown, television - nbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
This ep was alrigjt but didn’t make as much of a mark as they thought it would tbh. Justin is good but it wasn’t anything we didn’t already know. I was really happy when I thought he was gonna open up to Randall but then nope. :/
Please let Kate and Toby break up. 🙏🏻
Edited at 2017-11-15 03:22 am (UTC)
and yes about Toby and Kate. Break them up and for good.
SOMEBODY PLEASE HELP KEVIN. HE IS LITERALLY CRYING FOR IT AT THIS POINT. Justin Hartley knocked this episode out of the park and he mentioned in an interview that Kevin still hasn't hit rock bottom so fuck, this is going to hurt.
Toby is less annoying
Kevin is tragic
I think it's on par with last year... though I think I found there was more Mandy/Milo last year, but I could just be misremembering
Teen Kevin was such a typical footballer, it hurts. It's also good to see how damaging all that hooplah around footballers can be - this kid was the worst, all because he ~#1, can do no wrong, king o the castle. I was happy when he turned down the doctor at first, so was a bit meh about him going back but at least he refused to ~party. Him on her front lawn was heartbreaking. Also I forwarded through his speech on stage because the secondhand embarrassment was strong with this one.
I know I’m in the minority but I kinda like Toby. I thing he’s mellowed out. Though I still not sure of Toby and Kate as a couple.
Justin was so great as Fox, so much more likeable than flop Ethan.