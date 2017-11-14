My heart skipped a fucking beat when I thought Kevin banged that teenage girl.



This ep was alrigjt but didn’t make as much of a mark as they thought it would tbh. Justin is good but it wasn’t anything we didn’t already know. I was really happy when I thought he was gonna open up to Randall but then nope. :/



Please let Kate and Toby break up. 🙏🏻



omg that teen girl part i had the same reaction Reply

Yes same lmao i was like omg he's gonna hook up with a minor Reply

Same. I thought for sure they would go there. Thankfully, they didn't.



and yes about Toby and Kate. Break them up and for good. Reply

I was SO relieved when it wasn't the teen girl, lol Reply

Not surprised about the Kate miscarriage and I hated that she was going to be tied together to Toby forever but still pissed about this.



SOMEBODY PLEASE HELP KEVIN. HE IS LITERALLY CRYING FOR IT AT THIS POINT. Justin Hartley knocked this episode out of the park and he mentioned in an interview that Kevin still hasn't hit rock bottom so fuck, this is going to hurt. Reply

First time I’ve cared about Kevin. I thought Justin and teen Kevin were so good tonight! Reply

I haven't watched this show this season. How is it so far compared to last season? Waiting to binge it during Christmas break. Reply

The teenage versions of the triplets are really good



Toby is less annoying



Kevin is tragic



I think it's on par with last year... though I think I found there was more Mandy/Milo last year, but I could just be misremembering Reply

It still great. But I prefer last year because I love William. Reply

Teen Kevin was such a typical footballer, it hurts. It's also good to see how damaging all that hooplah around footballers can be - this kid was the worst, all because he ~ Teen Kate almost make adult Kate bareable (but still not).Teen Kevin was such a typical footballer, it hurts. It's also good to see how damaging all that hooplah around footballers can be - this kid was the worst, all because he ~ #1 , can do no wrong, king o the castle. I was happy when he turned down the doctor at first, so was a bit meh about him going back but at least he refused to ~party. Him on her front lawn was heartbreaking. Also I forwarded through his speech on stage because the secondhand embarrassment was strong with this one. Reply

Kevin has been pretty meh for me up to this point but damn, he broke me tonight. Justin Hartley was incredible. The actor who plays teenage Kevin was great too. I hope he somehow gets his necklace back😭 Reply

i didn't know justin hartley had that in him tbh Reply

We asked for a Kevin episode? What a waste Reply

I haven't exactly been a Kevin fan, but Justin Hartley really gave a fantastic performance tonight. He made even me feel for Kevin. Reply

At first I wasn't looking forward to the episodes about Kate and Kevin but then I thought maybe it could provide more background on them. This was really a bunch of stuff we already knew though... But one thing I felt it added was the part with the necklace. I kind of believed Jack maybe killed himself, as hard as it was to see him burning his house down but part of the reason I thought that was him giving Kevin his necklace but after seeing this I think that's not the case. Reply

I thought I wasn’t going to enjoy this episode because of the lack of Randall. Also because kelvin is my least favorite of the siblings but I was pleasantly surprised. I was engaged during the whole episode and I am now even anticipating Kate’s episode, maybe I’ll grow to like her more too.



I know I’m in the minority but I kinda like Toby. I thing he’s mellowed out. Though I still not sure of Toby and Kate as a couple. Reply

I hated Kevin throughout the entire ep until he broke down about his dad's necklace. I don't give a single fuck about Kate/Toby next week. Reply

i wasn't too excited about a kevin episode, but the last like 15 minutes really got me. the necklace part especially omg :( Reply

The necklace part really got to me. I hope by some weird serendipity Randall or someone goes by that lady's house to get it back. Reply

Yeah I hope he gets it back somehow. Reply

ia. lol i think i'm gonna care more about the necklace than Kate's baby tbh. Reply

Kevin sucks, but Justin's great. I remember how much better his Fox Crane was that they had to make the new one evil to make him ~interesting.

