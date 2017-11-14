



BLOW THE ENTIRE FIRST ORDER TO HELL, LEIA'S BELOVED TRUE SURROGATE SON!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I hope he doesn't talk that fast in the movie, I had to rewind his part 3x just to catch what he said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He talks slower in the other bit! But lmao yes I had to rewind it too tbh. HE'S JUST IN A RUSH TO GO MAKE HIS NEW MUM PROUD KK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ESL *and* hearing impaired, I didn't understand until I saw the gifs, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's prob sped up to fit in the ~promo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sounded sped up to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He talked so damn fast that I was surprised anyone caught what he even said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Edited at 2017-11-15 09:18 am (UTC) it seems he's gonna be on screen more than 15 minutes this time and I'm very excited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that remixed Star Wars theme.



Speaking of which, there's an orchestra doing A New Hope in concert next year, and I'm totally gonna go. I'm not a huge fan of ANH itself, but listening to all that Star Wars music live will be epic. Reply

Thread

Link





Remove his ugly mug from your beautiful icon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgive you for your sin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank u bb 😇 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so fucking hyped y'all. Reply

Thread

Link

Can’t watch now are there porgs that’s all I care about. Reply

Thread

Link

yes but its just the scene in the trailer with the porg and chewie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like doing a little dance every time I see a trailer but I also wanna stop watching new trailers/promos because these are the only movies I try to stay mostly spoiler-free for. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I've gotta stop watching the spots as well, but when someone posts them right in front of my face it's so easy to just press play. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so weak when they're just presented to me like this, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's definitely harder but I'm usually pretty good about it once I decide to not watch them. So I'm going to decide... now. From now on, no more spots. And I should probably blacklist it on tumblr as well so I don't see the gifs now that I think about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Other than the trailer, this is the only promo I've watched, mostly for Carrie. I'm with ya on spoiler free, have to hid away from the Internet the release week so I don't inadvertently see any spoilers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They haven't shown anything new. Everything is like the same recycled scenes with 2 seconds of new scenes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like its conspicuous that all these new tv spots and teasers contain 99% recycled stuff from that last theatrical trailer and only 1% new footage. im hoping it means shit get real in the movie and they can't show much more without giving away major spoilers Reply

Thread

Link

ready for this movie to split my ass in two



leggo!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm basically gonna be that Broad City "YAS QUEEN" .gif every single time Carrie is on screen. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeaaaaaahhhhhh. Almost a month until I'm sittin' in theaters watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish i cared tbh. i'm just not feeling this at all for whatever reason, the more i see the less i do. Reply

Thread

Link