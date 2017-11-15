The Flash 4x07 Promo, Poster & Description - Therefore I Am
BARRY MEETS DEVOE — Barry comes face to face with DeVoe, aka The Thinker (guest star Neil Sandilands). DeVoe’s past is revealed through flashbacks.
Meanwhile, Queen Iris West puts the final touches on the wedding (the DCTV Crossover), which is a week away.
Airing 21st November, 2017.
Sources: Promo, Description, Poster
Which Wells are you, ONTD FlashFam?
Is his only function to look like an idiot, act like an idiot, and annoy viewers whilst he gets some moral lesson off Barry?
Thank fuck Wally is back next week tbh.
Wally's coming back?! This pleases me.
Tbh I find it really refreshing at the moment.
A few like mediocre bits, and Ralph Dibny is fucking annoying, and there could be obvious improvements, but i'd watch anything with Candice Patton and TomCav (who was gone the first few eps) and Carlos so whatevs. CANDICE IS BEING GLORIOUS. She has had some AMAZING comedic scenes omg.
- I give zero fucks about Dibny
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Dibny continues to be amusing, guess I’m alone in that lol
Seriously nothing tops Earth-2, THE GOOD & NOBLE EARTH-2, but I agree it'd be so good to see other earth characters more often. And it was a cute funny little sketch comedy seeing those other Wells'! HATERS ARE SAVITAR CULTISTS.
And re: the bus metas... so they know the time and place of Barry exiting the speed force and the bus getting hit by dark matter... can they not just use the no doubt MANY MANY security cameras etc in the middle of downtown Central City to locate the event occuring, and follow the bus through security cameras back or forward to see who got on/off?
Like can they not just use actual detective work. I don't get why this is so difficult.
Ralph is just annoying tbh, like he has a few ok moments but it's 99% aggravating offensiveness and uselessness so Barry can ~mentor him and ~show him a better way. Over it.
Iris needs to beat some sense into him for taking in these strays tbh!
Edited at 2017-11-15 04:28 am (UTC)
You hit the nail on the head, OP, about the Wells part being more about the Cisco and Harry moments than anything else. I thought that was good. I love seeing the bond between Cisco and every Wells.
I’m kinda excited for next week to see if we get a little closer to The Flash we know. I think the light comedic stuff is okay but there has to be a better balance. It hasn’t felt fully like The Flash to me yet this season. Like it’s finding it’s stride again.
same