The Flash 4x07 Promo, Poster & Description - Therefore I Am

The only good thing he's ever done is mail that necklace to the reservation, but like... I don't get the point of him.



Is his only function to look like an idiot, act like an idiot, and annoy viewers whilst he gets some moral lesson off Barry?



Thank fuck Wally is back next week tbh. Reply

Wally's coming back?! This pleases me. Reply

yeah. who the fuck plays balloon animals w/ their limbs like its fun no one wants to see some nasty ass bulbous flesh as animals ya nast Reply

I assume they haven't shown Sue Dibny yet? Here's hoping they don't do Identity Crisis.... Reply

I can't imagine Dibny will be sticking around long enough for that to go down, but who knows, I sincerely hope not. Over him already. Reply

I am so behind this show. Is this season good? Reply

People here love to be negative, but imho this season is good, IT'S NO 2B (nothing is), but it's funner and lighter and cheerier and just more comedy heavier than the show has really ever been.



Tbh I find it really refreshing at the moment.



A few like mediocre bits, and Ralph Dibny is fucking annoying, and there could be obvious improvements, but i'd watch anything with Candice Patton and TomCav (who was gone the first few eps) and Carlos so whatevs. CANDICE IS BEING GLORIOUS. She has had some AMAZING comedic scenes omg. Reply

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

my reaction to this season so far is similar to this tweet about justice league Reply

- I'm so over the show's obsession with Tom (not sorry OP). It's as bad as Arrow's obsession with Barrowman. Earth-2 Wells is good, stop killing it.

- I give zero fucks about Dibny Reply

lol I wouldn't expect any other reaction Reply

I love you OP but this ep was boring and annoying :/ Reply

lmao I love you too but you'll need to clarify whether you mean Dibny, because if so then YOU ARE CORRECT. Reply

Definitely Dibny but I also thought the other Harrys were unfunny. I'M SORRY BB, I DO LOVE TOM THOUGH. Reply

I liked it. It was fun seeing the Wells from different earths, I wish we could see other characters from different earths too. Although I don’t know if anything could top earth 2.

Dibny continues to be amusing, guess I’m alone in that lol Reply

I find Dibny amusing at some points, and utterly aggravating at others. He polarises me throughout the episodes!



Seriously nothing tops Earth-2, THE GOOD & NOBLE EARTH-2, but I agree it'd be so good to see other earth characters more often. And it was a cute funny little sketch comedy seeing those other Wells'! HATERS ARE SAVITAR CULTISTS. Reply

Tbh Black Bison wasn't even a villain of the week, SHE WAS A HERO OF THE WEEK, and Team Flash were in the wrong to apprehend her. Just let her take what belongs to her people and leave her be, omg.



And re: the bus metas... so they know the time and place of Barry exiting the speed force and the bus getting hit by dark matter... can they not just use the no doubt MANY MANY security cameras etc in the middle of downtown Central City to locate the event occuring, and follow the bus through security cameras back or forward to see who got on/off?



Like can they not just use actual detective work. I don't get why this is so difficult. Reply

mte on black bison, I mean she was killing people so I get why they went after her but she wasn’t wrong lol I’m glad Dibny sent the necklace to the Sioux Reply

I haven't watched yet but Ralph is lame. I miss Julian. Reply

SAME bb, same. Poor Julian :(



Ralph is just annoying tbh, like he has a few ok moments but it's 99% aggravating offensiveness and uselessness so Barry can ~mentor him and ~show him a better way. Over it.



Iris needs to beat some sense into him for taking in these strays tbh! Reply

Why is this show sucking so bad? Reply

i just find it so odd iris has no job of her own nor does she have her own friends. she just exists for barry



it's a cw show ran by a misogynist we're basically grasping at straws when it comes to anything good or interesting or realistically relatable for female characters Reply

None of them do tho. The show is written by a misogynist who tried to sideline her during S2. Then theirs the fact the show just would rather have them hang out at the fucking Star Labs. IS2G o cheered when I thought it was destroyed. Reply

Dibny totally killed this episode for me. First, what was that scene where Barry was telling him he’d be there for him basically giving him the same heart eyes he gives Iris? It was sooo weird. Second, what kid wouldn’t freak out over some stranger being in their hospital room making balloon animals out of their limbs?



You hit the nail on the head, OP, about the Wells part being more about the Cisco and Harry moments than anything else. I thought that was good. I love seeing the bond between Cisco and every Wells.



I’m kinda excited for next week to see if we get a little closer to The Flash we know. I think the light comedic stuff is okay but there has to be a better balance. It hasn’t felt fully like The Flash to me yet this season. Like it’s finding it’s stride again. Reply

It hasn’t felt fully like The Flash to me yet this season.



same Reply

