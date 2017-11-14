Martha Broq

Difficult People Cancelled by Hulu after 3 Seasons

After 3 hilarious seasons, the best show that nobody watches has been cancelled. Difficult People is over.

Billy Eichner shared the following:

Basically, Hulu is Marcy to me right now.

Also, Kevin Spacey is probably thrilled, since they roasted him in almost every episode.

Source 1, 2, 3
Fave Difficult People episode? Do you think DP will eventually be a cult classic?

