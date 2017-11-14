Difficult People Cancelled by Hulu after 3 Seasons

I'm so bummed it was hysterical and Billy Eichner is so cute Reply

Sad! I really enjoyed this show. But I can see it not having a huge audience. A lot of its humor relied on the viewer having a pretty solid knowledge of pop culture. Reply

which is why I loved it :(



I'm gonna miss Lola and Matthew the most :( Reply

Lola being a 9/11 truther and general conspiracy theorist never failed to get a laugh out of me. Reply

they are A+ television Reply

Yeah I tried to make some friends watch the show but everyone would said the same thing: "it's not funny 'cause I don't get the references". Reply

Nooooo I just got into it :( Reply

i thought this show was so cringey and couldn't get through the first season... Reply

S2 is so much better, although if you don't like s1 you probably won't like it. Reply

Same here!! I had high hopes for it too Reply

Yeah, I only saw a few episodes in season 1. Reply

i thought it was cringey the first ep. but it gets better. honestly one of the funniest shows imo Reply

That show has gone after a LOT of the sexual predators in Hollywood. People have actually been talking and posting about the show more in the post-Weinstein world. I wonder if that put it on some Hollywood power player's radar and that's why it's canceled now… Hmm… Reply

I was going down the conspiracy route too. Timing and everything. Reply

i was always surprised spacey never sued them or something for the show Reply

Probably didn't want to bring more attention to his trash ass self by addressing their jokes Reply

They didn’t lie about him. Not sure what he could have sued for. Reply

Mte Reply

ugh, that sucks! this is one of the funniest shows i've seen lately. as an aside, billy eichner totally got the joel mchale treatment with his hair plugs. his reconstructed hairline looks very natural. Reply

he said on watch what happens live that he didn't have plugs, just rogain and propesha (which is probably why it looks natural haha) Reply

oh wow he admitted to taking propecia? i wonder if the luscious hair is worth the impotency Reply

also "Patches" is one of the best half hour comedy episodes of all time!!!

THIS EPISODE WAS PERFECT. Reply

the entire reveal restaurant scene is so fucking amazing. I might watch this before bed, as a tribute haha Reply

I can't stand eichner he gives me a rash. Reply

I LOVED his BOTS Julianne Moore episode and the one with Michele Obama/Big Bird but IA. Hes literally Zooey Deschanel trying to be quirky, she's not naturally quirky. He's not naturally obnoxious. He tries too hard to BE obnoxious Reply

Well he did say that he was playing a character. And he is nothing like Billy on the street. And he would hate to be with someone obnoxious like that etc etc. Reply

I'm surprised this is new news....the last ep felt like a series finale Reply

yeah, I agree that it felt like that, but I was hoping for it to be renewed, since S3 renewal came pretty late after the finale Reply

Billy always made me laugh in Parks and Rec

I never saw this but is it worth it?Billy always made me laugh in Parks and Rec

it's fucking great haha I legit love every episode. Reply

(that's not a response to your question, just an excuse to use the gif)

He had so many good bits in it Reply

He’s so funny on Billy on the street or whatever that show is called. Reply

Stick with it, really hits a stride season. Probably my favorite comedy tv show :-( Reply

I never thought he was incorporated that well into P&R, but I loooove Difficult People! Reply

Parent

I need to lie down for 30 minutes NO AN HOUR A FULL HOUR Reply

Lmao, I can hear him yelling on this gif Reply

I guess John Cho will be Billy Eichner's forever-boy, then. Reply

I didn't watch any of the recent season, but now I gotta binge. I have a weird thing for Billy Eichner after seeing seasons 1-2. Reply

ok. i watched that clip and omg. LMAO. i can't believe i never watched this show. Reply

That clip is amazing.... Reply

Okay that clip alone convinced me to check this out. Ofc trying to dl this is proving to be a bitch ugh



Eta: just noticed op is @cameltoee so i have even higher expectations. Op you truly are the hero we need but don't deserve.



Edited at 2017-11-15 02:37 am (UTC)

Coming thru and snatching santa's wig by bringing joy to all our lives #wernotworthy :') Reply

Do you know where I could stream it? I don't use torrents but would love to watch! Reply

