Difficult People Cancelled by Hulu after 3 Seasons
#DifficultPeople Cancelled at Hulu After 3 Seasons https://t.co/FGeS7KOqWA pic.twitter.com/CX4vaydq6f— TVLine.com (@TVLine) November 15, 2017
After 3 hilarious seasons, the best show that nobody watches has been cancelled. Difficult People is over.
Billy Eichner shared the following:
Basically, Hulu is Marcy to me right now.
Yes it's true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched.❤️— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017
Also, Kevin Spacey is probably thrilled, since they roasted him in almost every episode.
Fave Difficult People episode? Do you think DP will eventually be a cult classic?
I'm gonna miss Lola and Matthew the most :(
also "Patches" is one of the best half hour comedy episodes of all time!!!
Billy always made me laugh in Parks and Rec
(that's not a response to your question, just an excuse to use the gif)
Eta: just noticed op is @cameltoee so i have even higher expectations. Op you truly are the hero we need but don't deserve.
S2: https://thepiratebay.org/torrent/15801823/Difficult_People_S02_COMPLETE_Season_2_720p_HULU_WEBRIP_x264_AAC