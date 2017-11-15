spot on as usual. lmao. this movie was a mess. Batman Returns>>>>> any other batman film Reply

"Ecstasy soaked fever dream of the 90s"



Lol

Take out the color and this wouldn't be out of place in a Zack Synder movie.

I can see the nipples from here

Just wondering: who thinks Burton is better than Nolan?

Burton's movies werent as slow and ponderous as Nolan's. But Keaton's Batman >>>>>> all

Yeah but Bales Bruce Wayne is the best imo

Burton's movies were more comic book/cartoony.



Nolan's made sense in the real world, as if it could really take place.

meeee

I much prefer Burton. I liked how Gotham was presented especially, it had such a vintage weird vibe which is what Gotham should have.

Me

This movie is awful and I love it. The third and fourth movies are the most ridiculous of the franchise

LoL, MTE - I love it.

The fourth one was one of my best movie going experiences because everyone I was with just started going in on the movie because we couldn't take anything seriously lol

Honestly, Batman and Robin is one of the best worst movies ever made ala Showgirls.

"A Kiss from a Rose" is an awesome song that has nothing whatsoever to do with the movie it's a part of.

I love this movie- "holey rusted ship, batman!" Like seriously, how can you not love that?



Also I had a SUPER crush of Nicole Kidman in this film. That scene with her in bed- my tiny gay heart couldn't deal!

ngl I loved this movie and thought Val Kilmer was super hot at the time



rip my life and my choices

lol I thought the same thing. Between this and The Saint, I had a major thing for Kilmer in the mid-90s. I regret nothing tho

It was the mid-90s, that alone should be our valid excuse.

I love this movie tbh. Everything except this Robin, I didn't give a shit about him lmao.

lol this had me dying! and I love this terrible trash movie.

"Definitely the stupidest movie I've watched 30 times"



lmao no lies detected

Dying @ the open mouth montage.



Also I had no idea there was drama between Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones.

Wasn't En Vogue in this? They literally are hanging on the curb and their dialogue consists of "OMG wow that's a nice bike!"

And not this classic?



Reply

I love this song.gif

