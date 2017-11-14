ONTD Original™: 20 Awesome Ways in Which the Charmed Ones Used Their Powers

yas @ this post. prue was the best and the series started circling the toilet after she left (4 was aight tho). i peaced out when they started doing the nonsense with magic school even 9 year old me was like hell nah



Lol yeah it got interestinf again when Chris came but magic school was so fucking stupid. Reply

That low-rent Harry Potter business was embarrassing. Reply

I enjoyed season 4, but Cole's repeated gaslighting of Paige got tired. I wish he had stayed dead. Reply

I didn’t like how they spent so many seasons on Piper’s son. Reply

PRUE was amazing. The show needed her tbh. Reply

When they went back in time and saved Andy and he and Prue lived happily ever after! Don't touch me, that's my story and I'm sticking to it. Reply

I support this. Reply

I'm still shocked they killed him off so soon. Did the actor want off the show or something? Prue never seemed to have any good love interests after he died. Reply

All of the sisters' love interests were basic af lbr. Reply

No clue. But I was so mad I dropped the show after that. I didn't come back until a little bit into S3, then I was on and off until they killed Cole. I only watched the finale after that. Reply

aww yeah i liked andy and tbh no one after that worked well with prue or the other sisters for that matter. Reply

I loved Andy Reply

I've really been wanting inspiration on magic, thank you for this post op!! Reply

I was sad when Shannon left. Prue was badass. Reply

Prue has always been my favorite and I'd gladly have her powers. Beautiful post op! Reply

Thank you! Reply

piper was always my favorite. prue was an asshole. phoebe started out fine but was a mess by the end. paige was ok. Reply

yeah ia piper was overall my favorite because I think she was the most consistent. I did find her a tad annoying by the end of it because she used to be a lot more concerned about innocents and was witty without being overkill but it kind of shifted at the end.



will never not be annoyed at how wrong they did phoebe considering how she started out Reply

Another great post! Reply

Thank you! Reply

I was glad when Prue died. Narcissistic bitch. I loved that episode with the seven deadly sins, and she was Pride, and they pointed out that she wasn't any different than usual. Lol. Reply

lmao yes Reply

Thank you Reply

Lol probably a little behind the scenes inside joke. Reply

lmao i didnt hate prue and tbh i still prefer s1-3, but i feel like people overrate her a bit and act like she wasn't without faults Reply

I think it's because she was only there for 3 seasons. People compare her time to that of the other sisters, but it's not really fair.I highly doubt she'd get praised like this if she was around until the end. Alas we'll never know. Reply

Ugh I used to love this show, it might've made my fascination for witches when I was younger worse lol. I always wanted Prue's powers! Reply

as a child i understood prue had the best powers but i still really enjoyed doing piper's stupid hand gesture Reply

They all got annoyin after a while. I don't think I finished the series but I should. Reply

iconic post, OP



can someone bitch w me about the shitty new comics? like i had my problems w the paul rudits ones, but shit, at least they stayed in tone w the show. the new comics are like focused on the art world (??) and bring in a new, college aged charge of paige's (bc billie was so warmly received)? girl fuck that. let me bring my 2004 fanfics to life tbh Reply

The artwork in the comics is wild lmao. Some dont even look like them. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-15 01:52 am (UTC) Like, are these women supposed to be Piper, Phoebe, and Paige? Because... Reply

fuck i want all their powers xD i can't decide ;_; Reply

nah ok i decided, i want pipers haha Reply

Lol important 3 minutes of decision making. ;) Reply

Fab post about one of my favorite shows made by one of my favorite posters here! I give it 10 out 5 stars!



And if I had to choose I'd want Piper's power. Orbing would be the best, but I don't want to hassle of being a Whitelighter. Reply

Thank you! Reply

Eh I preferred Paige's powers to Prue's because they were more advanced. And Phoebe and Piper both advanced their powers after S3 so I preferred the show after those seasons. Though Phoebe could levitate by S6 she rarely ever did. Reply

I think I read they dropped the levitation because it was too costly to erase the harness wires digitally or something. Reply

Yep, that's correct. I have to say, they did come up with a surprisingly clever way of getting rid of her power though (and it was for the best, lbr, it looked so awkward). Reply

