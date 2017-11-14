Celebs React to Australia Voting Yes on Same Sex Marriage!

I'm so happy for yall <3 Reply

Thread

Link



*cries in australian* *cries in australian* Reply

Thread

Link

iconic 🌈🌈🌈 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that what the accent she was trying that season was supposed to be? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yaaass kwen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meanwhile, India takes a turn for the worst. Reply

Thread

Link

So much bigotry in Poland, to :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s quite ironic as well. Wasn’t Poland destroyed by Nazis before? They make current America look like Canada. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really? I have no idea what's going on there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's happening in Poland sis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What happened now? Trying to look it up and I only see news about a pride parade? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stoked for every Aussie out there. Awesome voter turnout too. Reply

Thread

Link

omg congrats to Australia!! So happy!!! A bright spot in a dark time!!! <3



Edited at 2017-11-15 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

woah, it's happening? i thought the vote was just a suggestion. this is awesome either way. the yes's clearly have it 🙌🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

It’s a plebiscite, so the government doesn’t have to accept the vote. They will, but there will be months of dickhead shenanigans from the ultra conservative politicians first trying to get all kinds of discriminatory caveats into the legislation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do people waste so much energy to keep this from happening. fucking christ. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm so happy about this! i've been shaking all morning, this whole process has been absolutely shit but i'm glad it was a good result. my electorate was a no majority though which sucks, time to move out of my trash suburb rip



also i'm honestly shocked that queensland had a higher yes percentage than nsw tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, the guy in the lower right hand corner crying, my heart. I want to give him a big ol' hug! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so sweet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw this got me so emotional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so wonderful! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh man, i got chills reading the news earlier but this got me crying! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww this made me tear up!! :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's awesome! finally some good news. that turnout is amazing too. Reply

Thread

Link