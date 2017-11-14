Celebs React to Australia Voting Yes on Same Sex Marriage!
Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!
Slate Twitter Source
With a whopping 61.6% yes-38.4% no vote, Australia is the next country to allow same sex marriages.
More than 12.7 million people voted in huge 79.5% turnout
All states and territories recorded vote in favor of change
Congrats to all our Australian LGBT* friends!
Australia votes overwhelmingly in favor of marriage equality: https://t.co/Sy5EWXrm57 pic.twitter.com/u1mYIlR6bJ— Slate (@Slate) November 15, 2017
Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia ! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/JRTt9qFpvE— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) November 15, 2017
Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/pCLUOhvD06— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) November 15, 2017
#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love.— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017
My heart is so happy for everyone in Australia! LovE will always win #marriageequality #LovEisLovE pic.twitter.com/XCgRgEEcRL— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 15, 2017
Yay!!! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 #MarriageEquality https://t.co/1oeC0YVrI0— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 14, 2017
*cries in australian*
Edited at 2017-11-15 12:27 am (UTC)
also i'm honestly shocked that queensland had a higher yes percentage than nsw tbh
Aww, the guy in the lower right hand corner crying, my heart. I want to give him a big ol' hug!
here's another good one